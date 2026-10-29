What Governments Are Preparing For

Dan Bongino’s 30-day food and water warning is a useful message wrapped in a credibility problem. Plenty of people will dismiss it because of who is delivering it, and that is exactly how a warning gets lost. I separate the messenger from the message. The signal worth taking seriously is not the 30-day number itself -- it is what happens when you read that number against what military bases are now being told to plan for.

That gap between three days and ninety days is not a rounding error. It is the difference between riding out a storm and surviving a systemic collapse.

I have taught preparedness for more than two decades, and my scale is simple. Three days of supplies is common sense. Thirty days is a bare minimum. Ninety days is not a shopping suggestion -- it is a warning. When the people who run the military bases start planning off-grid for a full quarter, I stop asking whether the scenario is real and start asking what they know that the rest of us have not been told.

The 90-Day Signal from Military Bases

The Pentagon telling military installations to plan for ninety days without normal civilian infrastructure is a scenario warning. Military planners do not build that kind of guidance around a thunderstorm or a regional blackout. Ninety days off-grid implies an event whose effects outlast the emergency-response window -- an electromagnetic pulse, a nuclear or radiological incident, an offshore nuclear weapon detonated to generate an EMP, a major cyberattack, or a currency-reset freeze that jams the payment rails everyone depends on.

I have spent years documenting the pattern that governments prepare for the crisis they plan to manage, not necessarily the crisis they advertise. When bases are told to sustain themselves for a quarter, the practical question becomes who gets protected. Military bases will guard themselves, their equipment, and their strategic assets. They are not public shelters. Americans who imagine they will drive to the gate and be taken in are planning for a rescue that is not coming.

The honest reading is that ninety days is the government’s own admission that the cavalry will not arrive in time. That is not scaremongering -- it is what the guidance says when you take it literally. If the institution with the most resources on earth thinks a quarter-year of self-sufficiency is prudent, a household with a few cans in the pantry should rethink their own supply situation with a degree of seriousness.

The Cyberattack Pretext for a Financial Reset

The recent wave of AI-cyberattack scare stories is, in my assessment, preparation of the public for a banking-system event that will be blamed on hackers or artificial intelligence. The New American reported that leading AI companies are quietly preparing for what some of their own executives consider an inevitable catastrophe -- a major AI-driven cyberattack that could cripple banks, communications, electricity, or water supplies -- while also anticipating public outrage and working to shape Washington’s response [1]. That is not a warning to the public. That is a script being drafted in advance.

The timing matters because the U.S. national debt has crossed $40 trillion and is accelerating. The people in power need a system reset to preserve their holdings, and a cyber narrative provides the excuse. A bail-in or a tokenized digital-currency transition could roll Treasury debt into a new system while ordinary savers lose 90 to 99 percent of their purchasing power during the translation. That is the mechanics of a reset: the obligations get repriced, the insiders get positioned first, and the savers get a new unit of account and a smaller life.

As I have written before, the dollar is hemorrhaging value in ways that are visible to anyone watching the currency markets, and this is a double-losing scenario where the dollar loses value abroad while the domestic financial system loses integrity at home [2]. During such a transition, supply chains, groceries, fuel, and even electricity could freeze. That is precisely why the ninety-day off-grid warnings matter -- the financial event and the physical event are not separate stories. They are the same story told in two languages.

Grid Down: Cities Empty, Country Under Siege

Most people do not have three days of food, water, toilet paper, or a working flashlight. The book The Coming Storm describes a modern society that is dangerously fragile, with disasters exposing vulnerabilities in infrastructure, supply chains, and public preparedness, and most households lacking basic survival supplies [3]. Cities are artificial constructs. They do not grow food; they import it from rural areas on trucks that run on fuel that comes through pipelines and refineries that depend on the grid.

If the grid, water, and sewage systems fail for ninety days, cities become war zones. Desperate people will loot stores first, then homes, and eventually spread outward looking for food. Rural and suburban residents must prepare not only for waves of unprepared people but for the technical problems that follow a grid failure: water treatment, sewage backup, generator fuel, transfer switches, solar capacity, and physical defense. The romantic prepper fantasy of a quiet cabin in the woods ignores the reality that a cabin without water treatment is actually a life-sized dehydration machine.

Preparedness is not gadgets. It is assessing real gaps, building local community, and abandoning the fantasy that government will rescue everyone. As I wrote in my analysis of why smart people are stocking up now, buying extra supplies when supply chains are visibly cracking is not hoarding mania -- it is strategic self-reliance [4]. The person who waits for the emergency broadcast to tell them what to do will be competing with millions of others for the last case of bottled water.

There is also a hard truth about who gets hurt first. Most prepping plans assume a healthy, mobile adult living alone, but most households are neither -- they include children, elders, and people who depend on medications or mobility aids [5]. A real plan accounts for the people in your home as they actually are, not as a checklist imagines them.

War, Energy Shock, and the Decade of Darkness

I see a real possibility that Trump bombs Iran after the midterms, and Iran’s promised retaliation could destroy Persian Gulf energy infrastructure for a decade. I have warned before that the naval buildup near Iran is a trap that could end in catastrophe, and the concentration of firepower in the region leaves little room for de-escalation [6]. The same pattern shows up in the fuel emergencies already spreading across seven states -- Texas, North Dakota, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, and Nebraska have declared fuel emergencies as the war pushes global energy supplies into catastrophic shortage [7].

That would trigger global famine, riots, revolutions, and regional conflict -- what I call the decade of darkness -- and it would make grid-down and supply-chain scenarios far worse. Energy is the master resource. When diesel and fertilizer become scarce, the food system does not gradually adjust; it stops. The Southern African Development Community has already warned that a severe El Nino could deepen drought, hunger, water shortages, and disease outbreaks across the region [8], and the global fertilizer and fuel shocks stack on top of those climate-driven pressures.

This is not scaremongering. Energy, fertilizer, and food crises are already working their way through the system, and food shortages are likely to persist through 2027 and beyond. The HSBC chief economist quoted in energy reporting warned that Australia is in one of the worst spots globally to weather the economic fallout of a US-Iran conflict [9]. If a wealthy, resource-rich nation is poorly positioned, the average American household with a two-week pantry is not positioned at all.

Conclusion: Prepare for Scenarios, Not Panic

I do not trust the government, the banks, the water utilities, the medical system, or the food delivery networks to function smoothly in a real crisis. That is not cynicism; it is a conclusion drawn from watching institutions fail in plain sight. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is shifting disaster response duties to the states under a new federal plan, a change critics say could leave poorer states with fewer resources [10]. Decentralization is generally good, but it is also an admission that the center cannot carry the load.

The responsible response is not panic but preparation: assess your gaps, store clean food and water, plan for sanitation and power, and build self-defense and local resilience. Thirty days is not enough. Ninety days is the number the military is planning around, and the honest household should plan for more than the institution does, not less.

Whether the trigger is a cyberattack, a currency reset, a grid failure, or a war, the people who prepare now will be the ones who can help themselves and their neighbors.

For independent news and preparedness coverage, visit NaturalNews.com. For free books on survival, history, and self-reliance, BrightLearn.ai lets you generate your own library at no cost. BrightVideos.com offers uncensored video, BrightAnswers.ai is an honest AI engine for research, and Brighteon.social is free-speech social media without the corporate gatekeepers.

References

AI Giants Prepare for a “Catastrophic AI Event” and the Revolt That Could Follow. 2026-10-13T17:03:46.000Z. https://thenewamerican.com/us/tech/ai-giants-prepare-for-a-catastrophic-ai-event-and-the-revolt-that-could-follow/ The Perfect Storm: Dollar Collapse, Silver Shock, and Trump’s Final Gamble with Iran. 2026-01-27T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-01-27-dollar-collapse-silver-shock-trumps-final-gamble.html The Coming Storm From supermarket shelves to survival mode - NaturalNews.com, February 17, 2026. by NaturalNews.com It’s Not Panic Buying—It’s Preparedness: Why Smart People Are Stocking Up Now. 2026-09-22T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-09-22-its-not-panic-buying-its-preparedness.html Most Prepping Plans Assume You Are Healthy and Alone. Most Households Are Neither.. 2026-09-10T10:00:00.000Z. https://activistpost.com/most-prepping-plans-assume-you-are-healthy-and-alone-most-households-are-neither/ A Trap in the Gulf: Why Trump’s Naval Buildup Near Iran Could End in Catastrophe. 2026-02-17T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-02-17-trump-naval-buildup-could-end-in-catastrophe.html Seven States Declare Fuel Emergencies as Trump’s War Pushes Global Energy Supplies Into Catastrophic Shortage. 2026-10-22T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-10-22-seven-states-declare-fuel-emergencies.html Southern African Bloc Warns Severe El Nino Could Worsen Humanitarian Crisis. 2026-08-13T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-08-13-severe-el-nino-could-worsen-humanitarian-crisis.html HSBC: Net Zero Australia “one of the least well placed” to Weather the Iran Oil Shock. 2026-04-27T17:01:08.222Z. https://wattsupwiththat.com/2026/04/27/hsbc-net-zero-australia-one-of-the-least-well-placed-to-weather-the-iran-oil-shock/ FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan. 2026-10-22T06:00:00.000Z. https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-10-22-fema-shifts-disaster-response-duties-federal-plan.html

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