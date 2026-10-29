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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
2h

You are 110% correct on the number of days people should prep for as they should always look beyond what they have been told to prep. Beyond the 90 days is more like it as you have no clue what things will look like after the 90 days.

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Tyler Blount's avatar
Tyler Blount
2h

Cool, guess I'm screwed

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