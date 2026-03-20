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Sam's avatar
Sam
2h

The only fertilizer that the world needs is fermented plant juice and ocean water added to H2O at a 2% solution

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
2h

STUPID.

I tell you what can change the World...something you know about for years because i told you so... and something you Ignored because you are paid opposition.

HYPERSONIC ZERO EMISSION TRANSPORTATION

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-invention-the-illuminati-does

And we don't need Politicians... shoot them... every single one of them are fucking liars.

WATER AS ENERGY... solves all the Problems.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/water-powered-cars-are-the-new-reality

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/a-revolution-of-ideas

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-implication-of-water-as-energy

Mike Adams... I am calling you out... you are paid Opposition and Propaganda.

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