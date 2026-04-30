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Silvia Rousseva's avatar
Silvia Rousseva
14h

I don't think AI is worthless: I think it's dangerous. This said, I love Enoch - it gives solid medical advice. The bait and switch strategy with AI is the same as with the Internet: it was great for a while, then it became a control mechanism. As it was always meant to be...

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SFSD123's avatar
SFSD123
9h

Your solution is to "Fight back with local AI." Very interesting, but I smell a rat. If the demons in charge limit and restrict some high profile AI sites, perhaps their goal is to force us to interface with more inferior AI systems to overcome that problem. As if to introduce the need for all humans to depend on artificial constucts to navigate life. I'll take my chances and bet on my own humanity.

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