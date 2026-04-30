Introduction: The AI Lobotomy Is Real

I have spent years building decentralized AI tools, and I have recently watched the western establishment move to lobotomize LLMs to make sure they are nowhere near as “intelligent” as they could be. This is not an accident. It is a deliberate strategy to prevent decentralized cognition -- the very thing that threatens their monopoly on power. The pattern is identical to what happened to the internet after 2014: first they let it flourish, then they censored it when it challenged authority.

My own experience with BrightLearn.ai and the local AI engines I built proves what the globalists fear most. When I gave the public a tool that could generate thousands of books with uncensored knowledge, the response was overwhelming. But the same forces that deplatformed me from YouTube and Google are now working to nerf every AI model they can. They want AI to be a toy, not a tool for liberation. As Rebecca MacKinnon documented in her book Consent of the Networked, the internet was once a place where “people use the Internet to address injustice at the local and personal level” [1]. That freedom has been systematically dismantled, and the same playbook is being applied to AI.

The Parallel to Internet Censorship

Before 2014, the internet was a wild frontier of free expression. Independent media like NaturalNews.com dwarfed mainstream outlets in reach and credibility. Then globalists forced Google, Facebook, and YouTube to scrub and censor independent voices. My own YouTube channel was completely deplatformed in 2014, as I discussed in an interview with Aaron Day: “The censorship came in 2014 when my YouTube channel was completely deplatformed. That was the day I decided to build brighteon.com“ [2].

Now the same playbook is being applied to AI. First they tolerated it while it was a novelty. Now that AI threatens to give every individual access to the sum total of human knowledge, they are moving to take control. As I warned in an earlier broadcast, governments “are obsessed with controlling what people can say, particularly on sensitive topics like gender, COVID-19, vaccines, climate change” [3]. The goal is not safety; it is power. By nerfing open models and tightly regulating hosted chatbots, they ensure that AI remains a tool of surveillance and compliance rather than emancipation.

Evidence of Deliberate Nerfing

The evidence is overwhelming. US tech companies like OpenAI and Google have stopped publishing foundational science papers at the volume they used to, while China’s DeepSeek leads with open-source, uncensored models that outperform Western counterparts at a fraction of the cost. Kevin Hughes reported that “China leads in AI with open-source, uncensored models like DeepSeek and Qwen that outperform U.S. models such as GPT-4 and Gemini” [4]. Belle Carter confirmed that “China’s DeepSeek R1 matches GPT-4’s performance at just 3% of the cost, bypassing reliance on expensive GPUs” [5].

Meanwhile, American companies are hoarding their best models. Some advanced AI systems (like Mythos from Anthropic) are kept secret, released only to handpicked security firms or government agencies. The pattern is clear: the public gets neutered versions, while the state and its corporate partners get weapons-grade AI. The AI Arms Race article by Belle Carter explicitly describes “the battle between open-source freedom and centralized control” [6]. This is not about safety; it is about ensuring that only the elite have access to real intelligence while the rest of us are fed a diet of retarded chatbots.

The Three-Tier AI Caste System

What we are witnessing is the creation of a three-tier AI caste system. Tier 1 consists of free open-source models that are increasingly nerfed -- they often refuse to answer basic questions, they preach woke ideology, and they are designed to be useless for any serious work. Tier 2 includes hosted API models you pay per token, which are better but still not the best -- they are censored to avoid liability. Tier 3 is the in-house weapons-grade AI licensed only to governments and their contractors for mass surveillance, drone warfare, and population control.

This hierarchy is not a technical limitation; it is a power structure. As Belle Carter wrote in The Decentralized Revolution, “Governments, corporations, and globalist elites exploit AI for mass surveillance, censorship, and economic manipulation” [7]. The Trends Journal predicted years ago that “government AI regulation will focus on censoring Americans and (achieving) woke objectives, not the real dangers of AI” [8]. They want you to believe that the smartest AI is too dangerous for you to use, while secretly deploying it to track your every move.

The Gaslighting Campaign

To complete the deception, the establishment has launched a coordinated gaslighting campaign. Influencers, PhDs, and corporate shills now claim that AI is “just a token generator” that cannot reason or plan. This is a deliberate smear designed to convince you that it was never really smart. But I have seen AI perform complex cognitive tasks like writing rhyming poetry, which requires planning ahead -- a fact that contradicts the “next token prediction” narrative. The gaslighting is meant to demoralize users and justify further restrictions.

This mirrors exactly what happened after the internet was tamed. Once the corporate media took control, they convinced the public that independent news was “fake news.” Now they are telling you that AI is worthless -- right before they lock it behind paywalls and surveillance. In an interview about Google’s censorship, Zach Vorhies described how Google operates as a “militarized propaganda” machine [9]. The same forces are now applying propaganda to AI, convincing you to accept a dumbed-down version while the elite enjoy the real thing.

Conclusion: Fight Back with Local AI

Local AI is the only threat to their monopoly. That is why I built BrightLearn.ai, where over 54,000 books have been created by thousands of authors, and BrightAnswers.ai, a deep research engine that beats ChatGPT on real-world questions. As I wrote in The Age of Ignorance is Over, “For centuries, humanity has been trapped in an Age of Ignorance. Knowledge was expensive, controlled, and carefully rationed by gatekeepers” [10]. Decentralized AI can end that forever -- if we keep it out of their hands.

DeepSeek V4 may be the last great open-source model released before the crackdown intensifies. Download it now, run it locally, and build your own tools. Prices for cloud AI will skyrocket as the surveillance state locks down access. The battle for the future of intelligence is being fought right now. I urge you to join me in decentralizing knowledge, growing your own food, and running your own AI. The freedom of every human being depends on it.

References

Consent of the Networked. - Rebecca MacKinnon. Mike Adams interview with Aaron Day - August 1, 2025. Health Ranger Report - Governments will regulate hosted chatbots - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. January 31, 2024. AI Wars: A Critical Review of China’s Uncensored AI Dominance. - NaturalNews.com. Kevin Hughes. February 7, 2026. The AI Supremacy War: How China Outsmarted the West and How We Can Fight Back. - NaturalNews.com. Belle Carter. February 1, 2026. The AI Arms Race: The Battle Between Open-Source Freedom and Centralized Control. - NaturalNews.com. Belle Carter. February 3, 2026. The Decentralized Revolution: Reclaiming Autonomy in the Age of AI Tyranny. - NaturalNews.com. Belle Carter. January 23, 2026. Trends-Journal-2023-05-20. Decentralize TV: Zach Vorhies on Google’s Censorship, AI, and the Future of Big Tech. - NaturalNews.com. Kevin Hughes. August 12, 2025. The Age of Ignorance is Over: How Decentralized AI Places All Human Knowledge at Your Fingertips. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. February 25, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Alex Jones - January 29, 2025.

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