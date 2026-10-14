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Mark Hutchins's avatar
Mark Hutchins
Oct 14

richsoil dot com

permies dot com

EM-1 + blackstrap molasses

soil saviors

bokashi

wood chips contain many minerals including trace minerals

add worms and worm castings

collect coffee grounds and kitchen scraps from local organic restaurants

add brown sugar or blackstrap molasses to kitchen scraps for making bokashi

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Smacko9's avatar
Smacko9
Oct 15

Moon bases to tap solar via Power Towers

https://newatlas.com/space-systems/blue-origin-power-tower-solar-moon-bases/

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