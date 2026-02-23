The Health Ranger's newsletter

4h

The fact that most attendees of Anarchapulco, a majority of which are Americans, are still in Puerto Vallarta, does make one wonder on the timing of this action. That and the obvious weather weapon attack of hurricane Otis several years ago, which just happened to hit Acapulco, with seemingly precision accuracy, directly at the spot where Anarchapulco had been held for years previous. It does make one wonder if this convention of entrepreneurs, anarchists and lovers of freedom is targeted. If only to "flip them off". Like "see? We can crush you whenever we like!" It is a hard hit to freedom, regardless. For me personally, it is devastating. My plan to move to P.V. next week is now on indefinite hold. I'm an American citizen, born and raised, and I would rather be trapped in Puerto Vallarta right now than trapped in the US. My intuition tells me it will be far worse here in the very near future. The American public is absolutely not ready for what's coming. I've been living in the heart of sheepleville for several years now, and between the lack of intellect (the blank flouride stare of an entire generation or two) to the illusion that America is some military super power, impervious to any kind of disaster, leaves them completely unprepared for....well anything at all. If their food doesn't originate at the Dollar General and can be prepared in a microwave, these people are going to starve to death very quickly. When food scarcity sets in, and it will, all is lost for a majority of the population. I, for one, was leaving, because I don't want to watch in real time. To watch the light drain out of the eyes of an entire nation. It truly is sad. But I honestly don't see a way to prepare them. Their programming makes it impossible for them to wake up.

The reset begins.

Peace, love and freedom to you all✌️💕

1h

"Lock N Load, Go Delta Force Mission to the rescue!"

