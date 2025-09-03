Trump administration moves to secure elections: Paper ballots, voter ID, and end to mail-in fraud

As concerns over election integrity continue to mount, President Donald Trump and his allies are pushing for sweeping reforms aimed at restoring trust in America’s electoral system. Proposed measures include mandating paper ballots, implementing strict voter ID laws, and severely limiting mail-in voting—a system critics argue was exploited in the 2020 election to facilitate widespread fraud.

The Push for Election Security

In a recent interview on War Room, Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon.com, emphasized the urgency of these reforms. "The 2020 election was hijacked through fraudulent methods—Chinese-manufactured ballots, ballot stuffing, illegal immigrant voting, and outright deception," Adams asserted. "Trump is now fighting back by shutting down corrupt funding pipelines like USAID, which funneled money to NGOs involved in election manipulation."

Among the key proposals:

Paper Ballots & Hand Counting – Eliminating electronic voting machines in favor of auditable paper ballots.

Voter ID Laws – Requiring proof of citizenship and residency to vote, a standard practice in many nations.

Restricting Mail-In Voting – Limiting absentee ballots to military personnel and those with verified travel constraints.

Adams pointed to the chaos of the 2020 election, where unexplained "water leaks" halted counting in key districts, and millions of ballots were processed without proper oversight. "We were told, ‘Don’t worry about it, just go home.’ That’s not democracy—that’s fraud," he said.

The Immigration Factor in Election Fraud

The discussion expanded to the broader issue of mass migration, which Adams and guest Michael Yon, a geopolitical analyst based in Japan, argue is part of a deliberate "human terraforming" strategy. Yon cited historical precedents where populations were displaced to shift political power, noting that the Biden administration’s open-border policies allowed over 12 million illegal immigrants to enter the U.S., many of whom could eventually be granted voting rights.

"Democrats want to ensure a permanent majority by flooding the country with new voters who owe their status to them," Adams warned. "Trump’s policies aim to reverse this by securing the border and ensuring only legal citizens can vote."

Globalist Threats and Economic Warfare

The conversation also touched on the decline of U.S. economic dominance, particularly as China and BRICS nations move away from the dollar. Yon warned that punitive tariffs and economic instability are pushing allies like India toward China and Russia. "The U.S. is bullying the world with sanctions, but nations are now seeking alternatives," he said.

Adams echoed concerns about inflation and food scarcity, predicting that unchecked money printing and government mismanagement could lead to a Weimar Republic-style collapse. "When people can’t afford groceries, civil unrest follows," he said.

The Path Forward

Despite these challenges, Trump’s proposed reforms aim to restore election integrity before the 2024 race. "We must have transparency—no more secret ballot dumps, no more unverified mail-ins," Adams insisted. "The future of American democracy depends on it."

For more insights on election security, geopolitical threats, and economic preparedness, visit Brighteon.com and MichaelYon.Substack.com.

Final Thought: If election fraud is not addressed, the U.S. risks losing its sovereignty not to foreign armies, but to the unchecked manipulation of its own electoral system. The battle for 2024 has already begun—will America secure its vote, or surrender to globalist control?

