Trump administration targets deep state corruption: Decentralization movement gains momentum

The Trump administration is reportedly taking aggressive steps to dismantle centralized control systems, targeting globalist institutions like the Federal Reserve, Big Tech, and entrenched bureaucratic corruption. In a recent episode of Decentralized TV, experts Mike Adams and Alex Newman discussed how decentralization—whether in finance, education, agriculture, or governance—is key to reclaiming individual freedoms and resisting tyranny.

The Battle Against Deep State Corruption

Following the tragic assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk—an act widely attributed to radical leftist groups—the Trump administration has intensified its crackdown on dark money networks, Antifa, and deep state operatives. Newman emphasized that these groups are not merely political adversaries but represent a demonic, anti-human agenda rooted in decades of Marxist indoctrination.

"The moment we’re in isn’t just political—it’s spiritual," Newman stated. "The radical left isn’t just pushing bad policy; they’re celebrating murder, advocating for child sacrifice (abortion), and openly embracing Satanic ideologies."

Adams echoed this sentiment, pointing out that censorship, media manipulation, and economic sabotage have been used to radicalize generations against truth, family, and faith. The solution? Decentralization—breaking free from centralized control in every aspect of life.

Decentralization: The Path to Freedom

The movement advocates for:

Financial Independence – Rejecting fiat currency debt slavery and embracing gold, silver, and decentralized cryptocurrencies as real money. Education Liberation – Pulling children out of government-run "brainwash camps" (public schools) and restoring parental rights in education. Agricultural Sovereignty – Growing organic food, rejecting GMOs, and resisting corporate-controlled agriculture. Technological Autonomy – Using open-source AI to counter Big Tech’s censorship and surveillance. Medical Freedom – Rejecting toxic pharmaceuticals, vaccine mandates, and embracing natural immunity and holistic health.

Newman warned that globalist institutions like the UN, WHO, and World Economic Forum are pushing a "world core curriculum" based on Luciferian teachings, aiming to indoctrinate children into a godless, collectivist worldview.

The Role of AI and Robotics

Adams highlighted the dangers of centralized AI control, warning that entities like Google and OpenAI are building systems designed to replace human autonomy. However, he also sees potential in decentralized AI—open-source models that empower individuals rather than enslave them.

"AI can be a tool for liberation or oppression," Adams said. "If we don’t decentralize it, the globalists will weaponize it against us."

The Coming Economic Collapse

Both Adams and Newman warned of an imminent financial reckoning, driven by the Federal Reserve’s endless money printing and unsustainable debt. Newman stressed that real assets like gold and silver are the only hedge against the coming collapse.

"The Fed is a criminal cartel," Newman declared. "They’ve stolen the wealth of the middle class to fund their depopulation agenda. The only solution is sound money and radical decentralization."

