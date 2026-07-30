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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
4h

Under Joe Biden, and Saint FauXi of the Religion of Scientism, the Religion of Scientism was codified as the American Religion. To nullify the First Amendment Rights in the US Constitution. And create the American Theocracy of Scientism. For the exact same reasons King Henry VIII co-Opted Christianity from Rome into his Anglican Theocracy. And grabbed all lands from the Church and murdered anyone not converting to his Anglican Theocracy. Which Pilgrims escaped from under King George over 250 years ago. And set up a system of Government Under God with inalienable rights endowed by God. And with Freedom OF Religion and the other First Amendment rights. But forbidding the Theocracy Tyranny mistake in England.

“The First Amendment says that Congress cannot make laws that establish an ‘American’ religion,…”

Then 250 years later Joe Biden and Saint FauXi of the Religion of Scientism took away the First Amendment in the name of “Trust the Scientism” for our own goods.

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Keith Wells's avatar
Keith Wells
4h

Wow, I had an inclination , Fauci was hiding something. And when I mentioned that in the post people started jumping all over me like the guy is a saint. According to latest statistics, there are no saints working in the government political machine

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