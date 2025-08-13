Russian defense officials have issued a stark warning: Ukrainian forces, allegedly backed by British intelligence (MI6), are preparing a staged attack on civilians—bombing hospitals or residential areas—to frame Russia and derail upcoming peace talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) stated that foreign journalists have already been strategically positioned in Kharkiv to document the aftermath of a "false flag" provocation—likely a drone or missile strike—blamed on Russian forces. The goal? Escalate tensions, sabotage diplomacy, and prolong the conflict.

Independent analysts, including Infowars’ Mike Adams, suggest this aligns with Western powers’ broader strategy to maintain hostilities.

The Alleged Plot

Target: A densely populated residential area or hospital in Ukraine.

Goal: Frame Russia for war crimes, creating global outrage.

Method: Use Western media coverage to pressure Trump into abandoning peace negotiations.

The Kremlin’s alert follows Trump’s public stance favoring a negotiated settlement, including Ukraine ceding territory—an idea Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has firmly rejected.

Historical Precedent

Adams draws parallels to past Western-backed false flag operations, noting MI6’s history of covert provocations. Russian officials warn that such tactics are intended to justify continued NATO involvement.

Global Implications

The timing couldn’t be worse. As Europe aggressively militarizes—expanding weapons production at an unprecedented scale—Russia warns of catastrophic escalation if false provocations succeed. Meanwhile, the U.S. faces internal division over funding Ukraine, with Biden’s administration planning to divert $200 million from the Pentagon budget for Kyiv, despite congressional resistance.

Nuclear War Fears

Adams speculates that some Western leaders may want nuclear conflict—either as a cover for financial crimes or a way to depopulate regions resistant to globalist agendas. He points to alleged bioweapons labs in Ukraine (exposed by Russia) and soaring U.S. debt ($37 trillion) as catalysts for desperate measures.

What’s Next?

As Trump and Putin prepare for Friday’s talks, observers brace for:

A staged "Russian atrocity" in Ukraine days before the summit.

Media frenzy demanding U.S. retaliation.

Potential derailment of peace, pushing NATO toward direct confrontation.

Conclusion: The world stands at a precipice—with peace hanging by a thread, and shadowy actors eager to cut it.

