Trump announces affordable Ozempic plan amid safety concerns and Novo Nordisk executive collapse

In a dramatic turn of events at the White House today, President Donald Trump unveiled a new policy aimed at slashing the cost of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy—only for the announcement to be overshadowed by the sudden collapse of a Novo Nordisk executive mid-speech.

The incident, captured briefly before press cameras were abruptly shut off, has reignited concerns over the safety of GLP-1 agonist drugs, which have been linked to severe side effects, including suicidal ideation, gastrointestinal disorders, thyroid cancer, and acute pancreatitis.

Trump’s “Affordable Ozempic” Plan

President Trump announced a partnership with pharmaceutical giants Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to offer Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound at drastically reduced prices—as low as 245 per month for injectables and 149 per month for oral versions pending FDA approval.

The initiative, branded under “Trump RX,” aims to make weight-loss medications more accessible. However, critics argue that lowering costs does not address the drugs’ well-documented dangers. Ozempic’s own website lists alarming risks, including blindness, kidney failure, gallbladder disease, and severe hypersensitivity reactions.

Novo Nordisk Executive Collapse Sparks Suspicion

The briefing took a shocking turn when Gordon Finley, identified as a Novo Nordisk executive, collapsed next to Dr. Oz and RFK Jr. White House officials quickly dismissed the incident as a fainting spell, but the abrupt silencing of press cameras fueled speculation of a cover-up.

Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon Broadcast News, drew parallels to the mysterious disappearance of Tiffany Dover, a nurse who fainted live on air after receiving a COVID vaccine in 2020 and was never publicly seen again.

“Isn’t it interesting that very often when people are promoting Big Pharma, they themselves collapse?” Adams remarked. “They don’t know if someone’s just passing out or if they’re collapsing and dying—because everybody in that room knows vaccines and these drugs kill people.”

Big Pharma Profits vs. Public Health

The timing of Finley’s collapse has intensified scrutiny over whether corporate profits are being prioritized over patient safety. Ozempic, derived from Gila monster venom peptides, has been criticized for inducing violent vomiting, permanent digestive damage, and suicidal thoughts—yet demand remains high due to aggressive marketing.

Adams warned that Trump’s plan could lead to a wave of class-action lawsuits against Novo Nordisk. “Making toxic medications more affordable doesn’t solve obesity—it just pushes more costs into the future from side effects,” he said.

White House Accused of Censorship

The administration’s swift handling of the incident—ordering cameras off within seconds—has raised suspicions of censorship. Critics argue that if Finley’s condition was benign, there would be no need to suppress footage.

“How do we know he’s okay? How do we know we’re just never going to see this guy again?” Adams questioned. “This is exactly what happened with Tiffany—vanished, never heard from again.”

Broader Implications: Pharma Influence and Economic Gaslighting

The controversy comes as the Trump administration faces accusations of “economic gaslighting”—claiming food prices are falling while Americans struggle with inflation. Adams blasted Trump’s claims as “delusional,” pointing to rising grocery costs and mass layoffs.

“Trump shouldn’t stand there and tell us everything’s awesome. It’s not,” Adams said. “We’re in a dire situation—collapsing supply chains, AI replacing jobs, and now more people being pushed into dangerous pharmaceuticals.”

What’s Next?

As Novo Nordisk remains silent on Finley’s status, questions linger:

Was his collapse linked to Ozempic or another pharmaceutical product?

Why did the White House suppress footage?

Will affordability trump safety in America’s weight-loss drug push?

For now, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks of Big Pharma’s influence—and whether profit-driven healthcare will continue to endanger public health under the guise of “affordability.”

