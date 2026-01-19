Trump’s Aggressive Tariffs: President Trump imposed a 10% tariff on all EU imports, effective February 2026, escalating tensions over Greenland sovereignty claims, with rates set to rise to 25% by June, prompting EU threats of retaliation.

In a bold move that has sent shockwaves through global markets, President Donald Trump has imposed a 10% tariff on all goods imported from the European Union, effective February 1, 2026, escalating tensions over his controversial claim to Greenland. The tariff—which will rise to 25% by June—has drawn sharp criticism from European leaders, who warn of retaliatory measures. Analysts suggest Trump’s strategy aims to destabilize European economies while accelerating the transfer of gold and silver reserves out of London, further weakening the EU’s financial stronghold.

The Greenland Gambit

Trump’s sudden assertion of U.S. sovereignty over Greenland—a move dismissed by international law experts—has been met with disbelief and fury from European leaders. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the claim “absurd,” while French President Emmanuel Macron warned of “serious consequences” for transatlantic relations. Yet Trump appears undeterred, framing the move as a strategic necessity to secure Arctic resources and military positioning against Russia and China.

Economic Warfare

The new tariffs signal an aggressive escalation in Trump’s economic confrontation with Europe. Sources indicate the White House is deliberately targeting London’s bullion markets, forcing a rapid exodus of gold and silver reserves before the February deadline.

LBMA Under Siege: The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), a cornerstone of global precious metals trading, faces a liquidity crisis as investors scramble to relocate assets to New York or Asia.

COMEX Divergence: Physical silver prices in Shanghai have surged past $100/oz, while COMEX paper prices lag at $93, exposing a growing disconnect between financial derivatives and real-world scarcity.

U.S. Mint Price Shock: In a stunning indicator of market stress, the U.S. Mint priced its Silver Eagles at $173 per ounce, up from $30 just two years ago—a tacit admission of runaway inflation.

Europe’s Weak Hand

European leaders, already reeling from energy shortages and deindustrialization after the Nord Stream sabotage, now confront an existential trade war. The EU has threatened a €93 billion ($108B) “Trade Bazooka” retaliation package targeting U.S. exports like bourbon, aircraft, and soybeans. Yet critics dismiss the move as futile, given Europe’s military dependence on Washington and its empty armories after arming Ukraine.

“They blew up their own energy security, sent their tanks to Kyiv, and now they’re defenseless,” remarked economist Mike Adams. “Trump isn’t just taxing Europe—he’s looting it.”

The Depopulation Angle

Behind the trade bluster, analysts detect a darker agenda: accelerated depopulation. With AI and robotics rapidly replacing human labor, global elites appear intent on collapsing surplus populations through economic warfare, bioweapons, and engineered crises.

AI Job Apocalypse: Remote workers, warehouse staff, and even agricultural laborers face mass displacement by AI agents and humanoid robots within 1-3 years.

Greenland as a Pawn: Some speculate Trump’s Greenland play is a distraction, masking preparations for kinetic conflict—potentially including false-flag nuclear strikes on U.S. cities to justify martial law and digital currency rollout.

What’s Next?

As Europe teeters on the brink of economic collapse, Trump’s tariffs may trigger:

Hyperinflation in the EU, crippling food and energy imports. LBMA default, exposing the paper gold/silver scam. Accelerated BRICS dedollarization, with Russia and China poised to exploit Western disarray.

“This isn’t just about trade—it’s about who controls the future,” warned Adams. “The globalists want fewer humans, more machines. Trump’s tariffs are another step toward that dystopia.”

For now, the world watches as Europe’s leaders—unarmed, energy-starved, and politically bankrupt—face off against an administration with no limits on its power.

