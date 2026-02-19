An Executive Order for Poison: Trump’s Declaration of Chemical Warfare on America

On February 18, 2026, President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order that marks a dark turning point in American history, one that weaponizes the nation’s food supply against its own people. Titled “Promoting the National Defense by Ensuring an Adequate Supply of Elemental Phosphorus and Glyphosate-Based Herbicides,” the order invokes the Defense Production Act to designate the cancer-linked herbicide glyphosate as a “critical resource” for national defense.

This action places a known toxic chemical, the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup, under federal protection and prioritization. The order frames this poison as essential to military readiness and food security, claiming glyphosate-based herbicides are a “cornerstone of this Nation’s agricultural productivity and rural economy.” In a stunning reversal of logic, the document asserts that ensuring a supply of this herbicide is “crucial to the national security and defense, including food-supply security, which is essential to protecting the health and safety of Americans.” The administration has effectively declared that mass poisoning is a patriotic duty.

Decoding the Order: How ‘National Defense’ Justifies Mass Poisoning

The executive order’s official language constructs a false crisis to justify an unprecedented assault on public health. It cites the need for elemental phosphorus in military applications like incendiary devices and semiconductors, then seamlessly pivots to glyphosate, arguing it is irreplaceable for agriculture. The text states, “There is no direct one-for-one chemical alternative to glyphosate-based herbicides. Lack of access to glyphosate-based herbicides would critically jeopardize agricultural productivity.”

This creates a fabricated narrative of agricultural collapse without this specific poison. Crucially, the order reveals America’s dangerous dependence on foreign—primarily Chinese—supplies. It admits “more than 6,000,000 kilograms of elemental phosphorus are imported from other countries annually” and that domestic production is extremely limited. This reliance is framed as a national security vulnerability, with Trump writing that reduction in supply “would gravely threaten American national security.” Thus, a chemical dependency born of corporate globalization is used to justify saturating the homeland with toxin.

Perhaps the most alarming component is Section 3, titled “Immunity.” It states, “This order confers all immunity provided for in section 707 of the Act.” While not granting direct corporate legal immunity, this provision, coupled with the national defense designation, creates a powerful legal shield. It enables Bayer/Monsanto to argue in court that federal authority preempts state-level lawsuits from cancer victims, effectively moving the company closer to the absolute legal immunity enjoyed by the vaccine industry. As reported by Natural News, the Supreme Court is already poised to hear a case that could grant Bayer such a shield, with the Trump administration’s Justice Department siding with the chemical giant [1], [2].

Glyphosate Unmasked: From Agent Orange Cousin to Chemical Weapon

Glyphosate is not a simple weed killer. It is an organophosphorus compound, sharing a sinister chemical lineage with Nazi-developed nerve agents like tabun and sarin. As Carey Gillam details in “Whitewash,” the herbicide’s history is intertwined with corporate corruption and scientific manipulation [3]. Its chemistry allows it to act as a systemic poison; its small molecular size enables it to permeate the human body, cross the blood-brain barrier, and circulate within minutes of ingestion.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified glyphosate as a probable human carcinogen. It is strongly linked to cancers like non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a connection affirmed by numerous jury verdicts against Bayer/Monsanto. Beyond cancer, research highlighted by Children’s Health Defense shows exposures to glyphosate and other herbicides are associated with impaired attention, memory, language, and social perception in adolescents [4].

Farmers use it not just on genetically engineered crops but also as a desiccant—sprayed directly on wheat, oats, and other staples right before harvest to dry them out, leading to direct food contamination.

The Corporate Immunity Playbook: Repeating the Vaccine Catastrophe

Bayer’s strategy mirrors the playbook used by Big Pharma to escape accountability for vaccine injuries. The company, which purchased Monsanto for $63 billion, is embroiled in tens of thousands of lawsuits from cancer victims. Its current push for a multi-billion-dollar global settlement is a direct attempt to buy permanent legal immunity, a tactic that would grant a “license to kill” similar to the blanket liability protection enjoyed by vaccine manufacturers under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act.

This executive order advances that goal by creating a “national security” framework around glyphosate. It follows the Operation Warp Speed model: declare an emergency, bypass normal safety and regulatory scrutiny, and centralize control. As reported by The Defender, industry-friendly laws are being floated that would lead to “more chemicals in the food supply and liability protection for chemical makers” [5].

The Trump administration has already taken Bayer’s side in pivotal Supreme Court proceedings [6], [7]. By invoking the Defense Production Act and the Secretary of War, Trump is not just protecting a chemical; he is constructing a legal fortress for a corporate defendant, prioritizing Bayer’s profits over the lives of American citizens.

The Food Supply as a Battleground: Chemical Saturation and the End of Safety

The practical effect of this order is a green light for the agricultural industry to massively increase glyphosate use without fear of restriction or consequence. Farmers, assured of supply and implicit federal endorsement, will be incentivized to spray more liberally. Contamination levels in staple foods, already alarming, are predicted to skyrocket.

A recent Florida state report found glyphosate in popular bread brands at levels up to 191 parts per billion [8]. Post-order, such figures could become the norm rather than the exception. This saturation compromises the entire food safety ecosystem. Organic certification, already vulnerable to wind drift and fraudulent labeling, becomes less reliable.

As I’ve noted previously, “even then... there’s been glyphosate found in organics too because of wind drift or maybe fraud.” The economic reality will hit hardest those who can least afford it: the poor will be trapped in a toxic conventional food system, unable to access clean, tested alternatives. They will become the primary victims of this state-sanctioned chemical warfare, consuming a poisoned harvest deemed essential for “national defense.”

The Only Defense: Verification, Not Trust

In this new paradigm, trust in government agencies is a lethal error. The USDA, FDA, and EPA have long histories of serving corporate interests over public health. As detailed by whistleblowers and investigators like Carey Gillam in “The Monsanto Papers,” the EPA has repeatedly buried evidence and collaborated with Monsanto to downplay glyphosate’s risks [9], [3].

The USDA’s pesticide monitoring reports routinely declare residues “safe” despite science to the contrary [10]. Organic labels, while valuable, are not a sufficient guarantee. The only rational response is rigorous, independent verification. This necessitates third-party, mass-spectrometry testing to detect glyphosate and other contaminants at the parts-per-billion level.

Personal sovereignty over health now demands sourcing food and supplements from suppliers who conduct lot-by-lot, instrument-verified screening for glyphosate, heavy metals, and other toxins. As I’ve emphasized in my own laboratory work, “we trust but verify”—a principle that must become a universal standard for survival in the Glyphosate Presidency.

Conclusion: A Traitorous Betrayal and the Path Forward

Donald Trump’s February 18 executive order is a final, traitorous act against the American people. It represents the full alignment of his administration with the most destructive forces of globalism and depopulation, weaponizing the very food supply under the grotesque banner of “national defense.” This move, coupled with the ongoing push for pharmaceuticals and new Middle East wars, reveals an agenda hostile to human health, liberty, and life itself.

The path forward requires a wholesale rejection of these poisoned systems. Support clean food producers who employ transparent, verified testing. Decentralize your life by growing your own food where possible. Use uncensored platforms like Brighteon.AI and NaturalNews.com for accurate information. Speak out against this chemical warfare. This order is a declaration of war on the American body politic. The only appropriate response is organized, informed, and unwavering resistance to protect our health, our freedom, and our future.

References

