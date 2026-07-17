The China Distraction

President Trump recently delivered a primetime address accusing China of interfering in the 2020 election, alleging “shocking vulnerabilities” in U.S. voting systems [1]. He even declassified intelligence files to bolster his claims [2]. At first glance, this sounds like a patriot fighting for election integrity. But I see it differently: this is a deliberate distraction from the real theft that happened in 2020 -- and it was orchestrated by Democrats, blue states, and their Big Tech corporate allies, not Beijing.

Trump’s focus on China conveniently skips over the actual mechanisms used to rig the election: electronic voting machines that allow ballots to be scanned multiple times, manipulated without a paper trail, and counted behind closed doors. As I have pointed out repeatedly, the real culprits are electronic voting systems, not foreign hackers. Trump knows this because he previously called for all states to replace their voting machines with paper ballots (but he’s not calling for that today) [3]. Yet now he blames China, hoping you will look abroad instead of at the corrupt system at home.

Here is why this matters: as long as we chase foreign boogeymen, we will never fix the domestic fraud that stole the presidency and continues to threaten every election.

The Real Culprit: Electronic Voting Machines

Electronic voting machines are inherently insecure. They can be hacked, connected to the internet, and used to run the same ballots repeatedly. Computer scientists have warned for years that “the vendor is in a position to make the election come out however they like it and it would be undetectable” [4]. Direct Recording Electronic (DRE) systems store votes on memory cartridges that can be tampered with, and they offer no independent audit trail [5]. Meanwhile, ballots lack serial numbers, making it impossible to detect duplicates -- a basic safeguard that even dollar bills have.

I have seen firsthand how to run an honest election. In Ecuador, they use paper ballots with unique ID numbers, mandatory voter ID, and same-day voting only. Every ballot is counted overnight by teams of four to six people, and the results are transparent. As I described in an interview, “paper ballots with carbon copies are the most reliable method for ensuring free and fair elections” [6]. That is the gold standard. Yet here in America, we still rely on machines that can be programmed to flip votes, as former law professor David Clements and others have exposed . The only secure method is paper ballots that can be audited and recounted, and any system that lacks this is an open invitation to fraud.

Three Simple Fixes for Honest Elections

Honest elections require three things: paper ballots, mandatory voter ID for every voter, and same-day voting only -- no mail-in ballots except for rare special cases such as active duty military voters who are deployed overseas. These are not radical ideas. Trump himself announced an executive order to require voter ID and restrict mail-in ballots, calling it a step to “protect election integrity” [7]. The Trump administration at one point also moved to secure elections with paper ballots and an end to mail-in fraud [8]. The SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote, is another critical piece of legislation that, by itself, would help ensure only actual Americans are allowed to vote [9].

But talk is cheap. Ecuador shows that this system works: no machines, no mail-in, just paper counted overnight. I have witnessed that process, and it is the only way to guarantee that every vote counts exactly once. Trump calls for voter ID, which is a start, but he ignores the machines and mail-in ballots that enable large-scale fraud. If he were serious, he would demand that every state switch to hand-counted paper ballots with unique serial numbers, as I have advocated for years [6]. Instead, he keeps the focus on China, knowing full well that the real fix is staring him in the face.

Trump’s Failure to Act

Trump’s China blame game avoids prosecuting the actual traitors who rigged 2020: Democrat operatives, Big Tech like Zuckerberg, and the deep state. Whistleblowers have revealed that the CIA hid election threats to help Biden [10], and the DOJ is now exposing decades-long cheating schemes in California [11]. Instead of demanding paper ballots and prosecuting these criminals, Trump invites the same tech billionaires to the White House for VIP dinners and a red carpet treatment. As I noted in an interview with his spokesperson, Liz Harrington, the 2020 election was stolen, but the response to this day has been wildly insufficient to resolve the actual root causes of domestic election fraud [12].

In my view, Trump just wants to rig the system for the GOP, not create honest elections for all Americans. He recently appointed acting intelligence chiefs and pushed crypto deals that enrich his family [13], while the voting machines remain untouched. The same electronic voting systems systems from 2020 have been rebranded under a new name and are still in use, and Trump has done nothing to ban them. If he were serious about election integrity, he would have used his executive power to mandate paper ballots nationwide. Instead, he gives speeches about China and expects us to forget the real problem.

The Only Path Forward

We must demand paper ballots nationwide, expose and prosecute the fraudsters -- even if by merely naming them publicly -- and roll back the federal judge and Supreme Court appointments of the illegitimate Biden presidency. The DOJ’s recent uncovering of systematic cheating in California shows that the rot runs deep [11].

Trump himself has posted “election fraud receipts” on TruthSocial, claiming military ballots were all for Biden [14]. But posting receipts is not enough. We need action: a federal mandate for hand-counted paper ballots, voter ID, and same-day voting.

If Trump will not act, then he should stop talking about election fraud. I am done voting in general elections until we have paper ballots. Honest elections are possible, but only if we remove the machines and restore transparency. The globalists want us to focus on foreign enemies while they steal our country from within. I refuse to play that game.

The only path forward is decentralized, verifiable paper ballots that every American can trust. Until then, the fraud will continue, and our republic will be a hollow shell with rigged elections and disastrous government policies as a result.

References

Trump alleges ‘shocking vulnerabilities’ in US election security ahead of midterms. - BBC News. July 17, 2026. 7 Takeaways From Trump’s Primetime Address on Election Integrity. - The Epoch Times. July 17, 2026. Trump wants to move on ALL voting machines and make one big replacement. - NaturalNews.com. September 11, 2021. Deliver the Vote. - Tracy Campbell. Foundations of Digital Government Leading and Managing in the Digital Era. - PdfCompressor 3134. Mike Adams interview with John Moore - September 22, 2022. Trump Announces Executive Order to Require Voter ID and Restrict Mail-In Ballots. - NaturalNews.com. Kevin Hughes. September 3, 2025. Trump Administration Moves to Secure Elections: Paper Ballots, Voter ID, and an End to Mail-In Fraud. - NaturalNews.com. Finn Heartley. September 3, 2025. Why The SAVE Act Matters. - ZeroHedge. Stu Cvrk. May 30, 2026. Whistleblower Says CIA Hid 2020 Election Threats To Help Biden. - ZeroHedge. April 21, 2026. Left’s election fraud denials crumble as DOJ exposes two-decade-long California cheating scheme. - Just the News. May 19, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Liz Harrington - June 9, 2023. Trump Appoints FHFA Director Bill Pulte as Acting Intelligence Chief. - NaturalNews.com. June 3, 2026. President Trump Begins Posting ELECTION FRAUD Receipts On Christmas Day. - 100PercentFedUp. December 25, 2025. Dominion Voting Systems REBRANDS as Liberty Vote Under New Ownership. - NaturalNews.com. Ramon Tomey. October 13, 2025.

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