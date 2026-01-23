Trump BRAGS About Operation Warp Speed while America’s Economy CRUMBLES

On today’s episode of Brighteon Broadcast News, Mike Adams discusses economic instability, warning of a looming financial collapse driven by unsustainable government spending, inflation, and currency devaluation. He highlights rising gold and silver prices ($4,960 and $99/oz respectively) as indicators of dollar weakness and urges listeners to invest in precious metals for financial security. Adams critiques Trump’s economic policies, including tariffs and unchecked debt accumulation, while expressing skepticism about official inflation and employment statistics.

He also raises concerns about potential geoengineered weather events disrupting infrastructure and speculates on hidden agendas behind blackouts. Additionally, Adams predicts advancements in battery technology (e.g., sodium-ion) will revolutionize electric vehicles and robotics by 2030, shifting energy reliance toward decentralized, high-efficiency storage. The episode concludes with an interview featuring Canadian commentator Tiana, critiquing government overreach and media manipulation.

Adams emphasizes self-reliance, distrust of centralized systems, and the importance of independent media (e.g., Brighteon News) for accurate information.

