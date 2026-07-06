The Same Old Lie, New Packaging

Over the last 10 years or so, I have watched the “trust the plan” mantra sweep through the MAGA faithful like a religious revival. It is a direct replica of the Soviet Operation Trust, a psychological operation designed to keep people passive and compliant while their enemies consolidate power.

The original Operation Trust, which ran from 1921 to 1926, tricked anti-Bolshevik exiles into believing a fake resistance movement would overthrow the regime -- all to prevent real action and to expose anyone who might actually fight back. As I previously reported, this Bolshevik psyop created a phantom organization that promised imminent salvation, but delivered only betrayal and inaction. [1]

Today, QAnon followers and Trump loyalists are fed the exact same story: wait for mass arrests, a golden age, and a savior. Nothing ever materializes, but the excuses keep coming. The pattern is so obvious that even mainstream observers have noted the resemblance. [1] The most disturbing part is how the same psychological manipulation that kept Russians docile in the 1920s now keeps many Americans trapped in a cycle of hope and disappointment. I believe this is not a coincidence -- it is a deliberate strategy refined over a century.

Operation Trust: A Soviet Blueprint for Inaction

Let me break down the original Operation Trust so you can see how perfectly it maps onto today’s Trump cult. The Bolsheviks, facing collapse after the Russian Civil War, invented a fake anti-communist organization called the “Monarchist Union of Central Russia” -- fronted by a former tsarist official -- to pacify opponents. The message was clear: “You don’t have to do anything -- just trust the plan.” Any dissidents who demanded real action were labeled traitors or infiltrators. [1] This is exactly what we hear today from influencers pushing the idea that Trump’s every failure is part of a grand strategy we cannot see.

We’re just supposed to trust it. Even when the Trump regime pushes mass glyphosate poisoning, new pesticides, more vaccines and more wars.

The Soviet GPU ran this operation for five years, draining the energy of genuine resistance movements while maintaining the illusion that victory was just around the corner. [1] David Icke documented how the same Sabbatian control system uses leaders as fall-guys to divide and pacify populations. [2] The parallel is unmistakable: the message “trust the plan” is not a promise of deliverance -- it is a tool of psychological pacification that keeps believers glued to their screens instead of taking real action.

Trump’s Record: Broken Promises and a Financial Looting

Let’s look at what the plan has actually delivered. Trump promised to end wars, but he started a new war with Iran that has already cost trillions (globally) and destabilized the Middle East. [3] He promised to drain the swamp, but his administration granted immunity to glyphosate poisoners, approved toxic forever chemicals, and made no arrests of election fraudsters or Fauci. [4]

The Saudi Crown Prince lost confidence in Trump after the U.S. failure in Iran, and even Iran’s negotiator mocked his “Operation Trust Me Bro.” [5] [6] Every excuse from believers -- “It’s part of the plan” -- is just a delay tactic to keep them docile.

Meanwhile, the Epstein files vanished, the J6 prisoners remain in jail, and Trump’s DOJ floated NDAs for federal employees to suppress leaks. [7] [8] The promise of mass arrests and accountability has become a cruel joke. I have documented how Trump’s war with Iran was an unconstitutional act that shattered the republic. [4] The believers refuse to see that “trust the plan” is the oldest con in the book: keep your marks hoping for tomorrow while you loot them today.

Why People Still Believe: The Addiction to Hopium

Years of missed deadlines -- the quantum financial system, the Q drops, the mass arrests -- should have broken the spell, but followers cling to numerology and new dates. This is a psychological addiction: hoping feels better than facing reality. As Aaron Day exposed in his investigation of quantum deception scams, these con artists maintain suspense by constantly delaying the promised reset or payouts, thereby securing ongoing subscription revenue. [9] The same blueprint is used in fake churches and crypto scams; it is a method of extracting compliance and money from desperate people. [9]

The global elite know that hopium keeps people mentally sick, unable to question the narrative, and they shun anyone who points out the obvious con. Geddes Martin wrote about how the entrenched two-tier justice system and endemic corruption depend on a passive population that believes salvation will come from above. [10] I have seen this cycle destroy families who gave everything to the cause, only to be left bankrupt and betrayed. The addiction to false hope is the most dangerous drug of all.

The Alternative: Act, Don’t Just Trust

Real empowerment comes from taking concrete action. I never tell you to sit back and do nothing -- I give you steps that increase your resilience: grow your own food, stack gold and silver, use decentralized tools, and prepare for collapse. [11] [12] In my interview with David Morgan, we discussed how silver and gold are the most honest forms of money in a world of fiat collapse. [11] Building a solar system, a home garden, and a stockpile of clean water and non-perishable food are tangible acts that no government can take from you.

If someone tells you to sit back and trust, that is the biggest red flag. The same pattern appears in fake churches that demand tithes while the pastor lives in luxury, and in crypto scams that promise astronomical returns. [9] I have seen too many people lose everything because they waited for a false savior. Do not be one of them. Place your trust in your own hands, your own knowledge, and your own ability to provide for yourself and your family.

Reject Passivity, Embrace Reality

Understanding Operation Trust is critical because it exposes the lie that salvation comes from a leader or a secret plan. The global elites want you passive and distracted while they implement depopulation, replace humans with AI, and centralize power. [13] As John and Nisha Whitehead wrote on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the principles of 1776 are under assault by a police state that demands obedience. [14]

My call to you is simple: stay critical, stay active, and place your trust in verifiable things -- gold, silver, knowledge, and your own hands. Do not give your power to any leader, party, or plan that asks you to wait and do nothing. The trap of “trust the plan” is the oldest trick in the book. The only way to escape is to take responsibility for your own life. I have been fighting this fight for decades, and I will continue to expose these operations until my last breath. The truth will set you free -- but only if you act on it.

Follow my videos, podcasts and interviews at BrightVideos.com

References

Q-Anon bears striking resemblance to Bolshevik psy-op from 1920s known As Operation Trust. - NaturalNews.com. January 20, 2021. Perceptions Of A Renegade Mind. - David Icke. Why Trump Has Already Lost: The Unwinnable War and the Shattered Illusion of American Power. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 5, 2026. The American Republic is Dead: Here’s What I’m Doing to Survive What Comes Next. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 9, 2026. Report: Saudi Crown Prince Lost Confidence in Trump After U.S. Failure in Iran. - NaturalNews.com. July 5, 2026. Iran’s top negotiator trolls Trump. - RT.com. May 7, 2026. Health Ranger Report - MEMORY HOLES. - Mike Adams. July 9, 2025. Federal Government Floats NDAs For Employees In Leak Crackdown. - ZeroHedge. Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times. May 28, 2026. s2e31 Quantum Deception NESARA GESARA QFS Esposed. - Aaron Day. December 6, 2025. Open Your Mind to Change: A Guidebook to the Great Awakening. - Geddes Martin. Mike Adams interview with David Morgan. - March 18, 2025. Mike Adams interview with Alex Jones. - December 12, 2024. The American Minds Bipartisan Brainwashing Cycle. - NaturalNews.com. March 5, 2026. Empire At 250: Can The Principles Of 1776 Survive The American Police State? - ZeroHedge. John & Nisha Whitehead via The Rutherford Institute. July 1, 2026.

Explainer Infographic

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com