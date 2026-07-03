The Fertilizer Emergency Was Inevitable (And Will Only Worsen From Here)

President Donald Trump finally did what any rational observer knew was coming: he declared a national emergency over dwindling domestic fertilizer supplies. On June 29, 2026, the White House issued Proclamation 11038, authorizing duty-free imports of certain Moroccan phosphate fertilizers for up to eight months [1]. The move is billed as relief for American farmers, but let me be clear: this emergency declaration is a belated admission that our leaders ignored basic supply-chain realities. The famine is already baked in, and tariff relief on Moroccan phosphate is just a band-aid.

I have been warning for months that the war with Iran would choke off critical fertilizer inputs. As I wrote in April, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has already cut off the flow of fertilizer to the world’s most vulnerable nations, and the food system is now collapsing in slow motion [2]. I predicted that by the end of 2027, millions would starve [2]. Now Trump’s own proclamation confirms that the crisis is real -- but it does nothing to address the root cause: a war that closed the Persian Gulf to essential shipping. The emergency declaration is too little, too late.

What the Proclamation Really Says (And Fails to Say)

Let’s examine what Proclamation 11038 actually does. It suspends anti-dumping and countervailing duties on phosphate fertilizer from Morocco for up to eight months [3]. The White House fact sheet claims this will ensure American farmers have enough fertilizer [1]. But here is the glaring omission: phosphate is not the only bottleneck. Domestic producer Mosaic has correctly pointed out that the real problem is sulfur -- a critical input for fertilizer production that comes through the Strait of Hormuz. As of March 2026, sulfur shipments were effectively halted, and prices of ammonia and urea spiked 20% and 50% respectively [4].

Trump and Vice President Vance’s claims of victory are laughable. The Strait remains closed, and even a fragile ceasefire announced in June does not mean supply chains will recover overnight. IEA Chief Fatih Birol warned that a full recovery of Persian Gulf energy production could take up to two years [5]. Goldman Sachs analysts also flagged that chokepoint risks in the Strait of Hormuz may affect global agricultural prices [6]. By focusing only on Moroccan phosphate while ignoring sulfur, natural gas, and shipping disruptions, this emergency proclamation is a political gesture, not a solution. The shortages will only worsen.

The Engineered Famine – Why 2027 Will Be Catastrophic

This famine is not an accident; it is being engineered by war and policy failures. The blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has halted shipments of critical agricultural inputs, and nations like Bangladesh, Somalia, India, and Egypt will be hit hardest [7]. In the United States, we may not see mass starvation, but we will experience severe food price spikes and food scarcity.

The government’s CPI hides food and fuel inflation, as I have documented repeatedly, so the government will try to hide rising food prices from the public. President Trump will probably rip a page right out of the Democrats’ playbook and start blaming grocery stores for rising food prices at retail.

Anyone paying attention knew this was coming. I have written that the closure of the Strait has already cut off fertilizer to vulnerable regions, and that the food system is collapsing [2]. Meanwhile, global food prices are rising rapidly: the average price of food in the United States increased by 3.1% in the 12 months ending February 2026 [7]. But that number is misleading; real food inflation is far higher when you factor in equivalent portions (as many food products are engaged in “shrinkflation” to hide the rising costs for the same quantity of food. The engineered famine is already underway.

What You Must Do Now – Before It’s Too Late

Time is running out. I urge you to stock up on food now while prices are still relatively low. We have an entire warehouse of organic, lab-tested foods and superfoods for long-term preparedness available now at HealthRangerStore.com

Buy what you eat and rotate your supplies. Plan to grow some of your own food in 2027 -- set up irrigation systems with PEX pipes before shortages worsen. As I wrote in an article on healthy eating during scarcity, we must learn to make the most of what we have [8]. Remember, the calcium loaf from the Great Depression sustained homesteaders who had no milk [9]. Those old skills are invaluable today.

Additionally, acquire supplies like PEX irrigation line fittings now, as they too come from the Persian Gulf and will become scarce and expensive. The same applies to off-grid solar equipment and water filtration. I recommend using BrightLearn.ai to generate free books on gardening and preparedness, and BrightAnswers.ai for uncensored research on solutions that can help keep you alive. The government is not coming to save you -- its own emergency declaration proves that. You must take action today.

Visit HealthRangerStore.com for preparedness foods that are organic, lab-tested and superbly formulated with ultra-clean ingredients. Buy storable food at 2026 prices before we all get hit with the scarcity and price hikes that will arrive in 2027.

References

Trump Suspends Import Duties on Moroccan Fertilizer to Ease Supply Pressure on US Farmers - The Epoch Times. June 30, 2026. The Coming Famine: Why Millions Will Starve in 2027 and Who’s to Blame - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. April 27, 2026. BREAKING: President Trump Declares Emergency To Deliver Fertilizer Relief For American Farmers - 100PercentFedUp.com. June 30, 2026. Iran War: Sleepwalking into Starvation - Ron Paul Institute. April 17, 2026. IEA Chief Warns Persian Gulf Energy Recovery Could Take Up to Two Years - NaturalNews.com. Garrison Vance. April 19, 2026. Goldman Sees Risk Of Food Price Spike Amid Fertilizer Disruption - ZeroHedge. March 25, 2026. Fertilizer Bottleneck at Hormuz Raises Risk of Food Inflation and Worsening Global Hunger - The New American. March 17, 2026. How to Eat Healthy When Food Scarcity Kicks In - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. May 20, 2026. Calcium loaf: the unorthodox recipe that sustained homesteaders who didn’t have milk during the Great Depression - NaturalNews.com. Lance D Johnson. October 9, 2025. Cattle straw and system control a study of straw feeding systems. Schiere J B. Trends-Journal-2023-01-02. Trends Journal. Mike Adams interview with Alex Seeds - February 27 2023. Mike Adams interview with Marjory Wildcraft - April 27 2023. Health Ranger Report - MILLIONS WILL STARVE IN 2027 - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com. April 27, 2026.

Explainer Infographic

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com