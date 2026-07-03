Trump Declares National Fertilizer Emergency as Global Famine Looms

President Trump declared a national fertilizer emergency on June 29, 2026, via Proclamation 11038, citing threats to the availability of sufficient fertilizer supplies to meet U.S. agricultural demand. The proclamation invokes the Tariff Act of 1930 to suspend import duties on phosphate fertilizer from Morocco for eight months, aiming to reduce costs by about 22% and benefit approximately 100,000 farms across 97 million planted acres. The emergency is attributed to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has disrupted the supply of sulfur and sulfuric acid, critical feedstocks for phosphate fertilizer production. The speaker notes that this declaration does not solve the underlying sulfur shortage, and that famine is already “baked in” for 2027, particularly affecting countries like Bangladesh, Somalia, and Yemen, though the U.S. will face shortages and higher prices rather than extreme famine.

The broadcast also features an interview with David Dubeyne, who analyzes the convergence of multiple factors threatening global food production, including fertilizer shortages, disruptions in insecticides and herbicides, plastic packaging shortages, and the impact of an El Niño weather pattern. Dubeyne warns that the lack of agricultural chemicals will lead to uncontrolled pest outbreaks and weed competition, while the shortage of plastic packaging will cause significant food waste and supply chain disruptions. He emphasizes that the current situation is more severe than the COVID-19 pandemic because it involves the actual destruction of production capacity rather than artificial shutdowns, and notes that even if the Strait of Hormuz were reopened, it would take at least nine months for fuel supplies to normalize. The discussion concludes with a call for personal food production and storage, as the era of cheap, abundant food is ending.

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