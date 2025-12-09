Trump declares war on city of London in bold sovereignty revolution – new book reveals strategy

Trump’s Financial War Against British Control: President Trump is challenging the City of London’s financial dominance over the U.S., aiming to sever ties with British Empire-era economic manipulation and reclaim sovereignty.

Three-Pronged Strategy: Trump’s plan includes economic decoupling from EU/NATO, repatriating U.S. gold reserves from London, and military oversight to prevent election fraud—all to weaken British financial influence.

The Real Enemy: British Oligarchy: Contrary to mainstream narratives, the primary adversary is not China but the British Crown, MI6, and institutions like the CFR/WEF, which allegedly control U.S. policy via blackmail and debt.

Potential Outcomes: Success could forge a multipolar alliance with Russia and China, but failure risks economic collapse, Democrat sabotage, or British retaliation through false flags and cyber warfare.

Call to Action: Mike Adams urges Americans to recognize the British oligarchy as the true threat, framing this struggle as a modern-day revolution for financial and political independence.

In a geopolitical bombshell, President Donald Trump is reportedly waging a silent war against the City of London—the financial epicenter of the British Empire—in a bid to sever America from centuries of covert British financial control. According to investigative journalist Mike Adams of Brighton Broadcast News, Trump’s newly unveiled National Security Strategy (NSS) document signals a radical departure from NATO and EU alliances, prioritizing American sovereignty and economic independence.

The Sovereign Revolution: A Modern-Day 1776

Adams, author of The Sovereign Revolution: Trump, the City of London, and the Battle for America’s Future, frames this geopolitical shift as a “modern-day 1776”—a revolt against centralized financial tyranny. The book, compiled from Adams’ extensive research, exposes how the British Empire has maintained an “iron grip” on the U.S. since World War II through:

Drug & Human Trafficking: The City of London allegedly launders narco-terrorism profits through Caribbean tax havens while exploiting U.S. border chaos.

Financial Manipulation: The Bank of England and its Wall Street proxies control debt-based monetary systems, keeping nations enslaved to perpetual interest payments.

Globalist Puppetry: Institutions like the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and World Economic Forum (WEF) act as British intelligence fronts to undermine U.S. sovereignty.

Trump’s Three-Pronged Attack

Adams reveals Trump’s strategy hinges on three key maneuvers:

Economic Decoupling: Slashing reliance on EU trade and NATO funding, redirecting resources toward U.S. reindustrialization and energy dominance. Gold Repatriation: Earlier this year, Trump quietly withdrew massive gold reserves from London vaults—a direct assault on the Bank of England’s leverage. Military Election Oversight: With troops deployed in 20 major U.S. cities, Trump may invoke emergency powers to prevent Democrat election fraud in 2026 midterms.

The Real Enemy: Not China, But the Crown

Contrary to mainstream narratives, Adams argues China is not the primary adversary—it’s the British Crown and its intelligence apparatus (MI6). Key evidence includes:

Epstein’s Dual Allegiance: Jeffrey Epstein allegedly operated as both a Mossad and MI6 asset, blackmailing U.S. elites to ensure compliance.

9/11 & JFK Connections: British deep state elements were implicated in false flags to justify endless wars and erode civil liberties.

Federal Reserve Origins: The 1913 creation of the Fed was orchestrated by City of London bankers at Jekyll Island to enslave America to debt.

The Endgame: A Multipolar World or Collapse?

Adams warns that if Trump succeeds, the U.S. could break free into a multipolar alliance with Russia, China, and India—nations also resisting British hegemony. However, failure risks:

Democrat Sabotage: A 2026 House takeover could lead to Trump’s impeachment and reinstatement of globalist policies.

Economic Meltdown: The Federal Reserve’s $38 trillion debt bubble may implode, triggering hyperinflation and CBDC tyranny.

British Retaliation: Expect false flags, cyberattacks, or financial warfare from London to maintain control.

Final Thought: A Call to Action

Adams urges Americans to “wake up to the real enemy”—not partisan distractions, but the centuries-old British oligarchy. His book, available at BrightLearn.ai, provides a blueprint for resistance.

“This is the fight of our lifetimes,” Adams declares. “Either we break free now, or we remain slaves to a dying empire.”

