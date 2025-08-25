Trump deploys national guard to cities ahead of 'Massive Left Wing Uprising' over deep state indictments

In a move signaling preparations for civil unrest, President Donald Trump has reportedly authorized the deployment of National Guard troops to major U.S. cities ahead of an anticipated uprising from radical left-wing factions. The trigger? Impending high-profile indictments targeting Deep State operatives, including figures like John Brennan, James Clapper, and Hillary Clinton.

According to investigator Mike Adams, federal agencies have seized damning evidence through raids—including documents from John Bolton’s recent home search—which will be used to prosecute corrupt officials involved in election interference, illegal surveillance, and possible treason.

Blue Cities Expected to Explode

Adams warns that blue strongholds like Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles—already plagued by unchecked crime and progressive governance—may become battlegrounds once indictments are unsealed. The radical left, he argues, will perceive these arrests as an existential threat and respond with mass violence:

“Once the indictments drop, the left will scream that Trump is a dictator. They’ll attack federal law enforcement, ICE agents, even National Guard troops. They may try to sabotage infrastructure—power grids, bridges, highways—anything to incite chaos.”

Unlike the fabricated “insurrection” narrative of January 6th, this unrest would target actual government institutions, potentially escalating into urban warfare scenarios reminiscent of Portland and Seattle during the 2020 riots.

Military Readiness vs. Civil Liberties

While conservatives historically oppose militarized policing, Adams highlights a crucial shift:

“If Biden had deployed troops, Trump supporters would’ve called it tyranny. But now? Americans are sick of blue-city anarchy. They’ll back law and order—even if it means troops in the streets.”

The National Guard presence is reportedly being reinforced with sidearms (Sig Sauer P320s) but not rifles—a cautious stance that Adams criticizes as insufficient against potential mob violence.

The Deep State’s Desperate Endgame

Adams theorizes that Trump is preemptively deploying troops because the Deep State’s loyalists—especially those implicated in crimes—will fight to avoid prison.

“These people would rather burn the country than face justice. Look at Ghislaine Maxwell’s lies, the Epstein cover-ups, or how an Israeli pedophile was mysteriously released. This is their playbook: evade accountability at all costs.”

Long-Term Crisis Looms

The unrest may persist beyond Trump’s January inauguration, potentially requiring National Guard crackdowns lasting until spring 2025. Meanwhile, economic instability triggered by Bidenomics could worsen the turmoil, making off-grid preparedness essential:

Food & supplies: Secure survival rations (HealthRangerStore.com)

Self-defense: Arm yourself legally (ammo, firearms, body armor)

Financial independence: Shift to gold, silver, or privacy crypto (metalswithmike.com)

Conclusion: Survival in a Fracturing America

Adams predicts that blue cities will become no-go zones, forcing conservatives to fortify rural strongholds or face violent reprisals. With Deep State indictments imminent, America may soon witness a domestic conflict unlike anything since the Civil War.

“This isn’t about ideology—it’s about whether law prevails over anarchy. And if the left chooses war, law enforcement will have no choice but to end it.”

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com