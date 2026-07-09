Betrayal on the World Stage

Donald Trump has systematically dismantled the trust other nations once placed in the United States, turning us into an unreliable and dangerous partner. Consider his threat to “blow up” Oman this last May over a disagreement about Strait of Hormuz fees -- a longtime partner, not an adversary. Speaking during a White House cabinet meeting, Trump declared, “Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we’ll have to blow them up” [1]. This is not diplomacy; it is a tantrum-driven foreign policy that signals to every country that America’s word means nothing.

The Trump administration treats allies as targets of coercion rather than cooperation [1]. Meanwhile, NATO fractures deepen as the U.S. pushes for an Iran blockade, exposing a world weary of war built on deception. As Lance D Johnson reported, “The facade of a united Western front against nuclear Iran is crumbling under the weight of an aggressive and deceptive foreign policy” [2]. When a president threatens to bomb a country that has hosted U.S. military bases for decades, the message is clear: there is no loyalty, only leverage.

This pattern is not an accident. By treating longtime allies as expendable pawns, Trump has ensured that no foreign leader can rely on any American promise. The result is a world that sees the United States not as a leader but as a rogue actor capable of lashing out at anyone who dares to disagree.

The Iran Escalation: A Case Study in Credibility Collapse

Trump’s reckless escalation with Iran has turned America into a global pariah. In February 2026, he launched Operation “Epic Fury,” a massive air campaign that targeted not just military sites but also civilian infrastructure. As I wrote in March 2026, “We are witnessing the final, convulsive act of a dying American empire” [3]. The bombing killed schoolchildren and other non-combatants, yet Trump claimed precision munitions made it humane. Then, in April, after threatening to “obliterate” Iranian civilization, he blinked and announced a two-week ceasefire -- a strategic surrender framed as victory .

This whiplash -- from genocidal threats to desperate retreat -- demonstrates a complete inability to follow through. As Dennis Kucinich noted in our July 2025 interview, Trump’s “peace president” image was always a facade, and the war with Iran has exposed him as a reckless warmonger who cannot finish what he starts [4]. Meanwhile, the White House drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to keep oil prices artificially low, proving that short-term political theater matters more than long-term energy security.

Today, the world sees that the United States cannot be trusted to honor agreements or act predictably -- a direct result of Trump’s delusional leadership and treacherous posture with the rest of the world (that he thinks he owns and commands).

Economic Follow-Through: The Dollar’s Demise Is Accelerating

When Trump wakes up and decides to sanction or boycott an ally like Spain -- or threaten to blow up Oman -- he proves to every nation that their holdings in dollars or U.S. assets are at risk. As author John Perkins explained in our February 2025 interview, “This weaponization of the dollar is well recognized by countries like China, which understands that the U.S.’ ability to impose such sanctions stems from its status as the world’s primary trading currency” [5]. The result is a growing movement to dump dollar-denominated assets and seek alternatives.

Markets have already reacted. An April 2025 article by Cassie B. reported that “Trump’s tariffs risk accelerating the decline of the dollar’s global reserve status,” with China’s yuan and Russia’s SPFS emerging as direct competitors [6]. The BRICS bloc, though rejecting a common currency for now, is actively developing joint payment systems to bypass the dollar. As Nomi Prins documents in her book Collusion, central banks have long rigged the system, but Trump’s unilateralism is now shattering what little trust remained in the petrodollar regime [7]. This loss of economic credibility is the most dangerous long-term consequence, as it undermines American prosperity and global influence.

The World Has Noticed -- And It’s Preparing to Ditch America

It seems obvious to me that most of the global population outside the Fox News bubble already sees the United States as the primary source of instability, not Iran or North Korea. Trump’s childish outbursts and blatant lies convince foreign leaders that they cannot rely on any U.S. promise, from trade deals to security guarantees. As William Schulz wrote in Tainted Legacy, 73 percent of Americans once regarded themselves as “citizens of the world” -- but today the world regards America as a nation that cannot be trusted [8].

The escalation in Venezuela and Iran has only empowered the BRICS bloc. A January 2026 analysis by 21st Century Wire noted that “the Trump administration’s military operation in Venezuela marks not an aberration but the logical culmination of a presidency increasingly defined by broken promises and coercive force,” and that each escalation accelerates the shift to a multipolar order [9]. Meanwhile, NATO allies are openly refusing to support an Iran blockade, and Germany is even plotting to force social media to boost state propaganda -- a sign that European leaders have given up on American leadership [2].

The inevitable result is a world where America’s voice is ignored. Trump begged Europe for naval help in March 2026, only to be met with silence [10]. Iran has emerged as a regional power, and other nations are lining up to fill the void. We are bringing catastrophe upon ourselves through isolation, energy collapse, and a shattered reputation that will take generations to repair.

What This Means for You: Decentralize Now

Given that U.S. credibility is shattered, I believe we must stop trusting centralized systems -- banks, the dollar, the food supply -- and build personal resilience. Trump’s energy lockdowns and foreign policy failures will only deepen the crisis. The government’s track record of weaponizing financial systems and military power for personal vendettas shows that no government institution can be trusted.

The only path forward is to accept that America’s reputation is gone and focus on survival at the local and personal level. Invest in solar panels, food storage, and off-grid skills. Move your savings into physical gold and silver -- honest money with no counter-party risk. Diversify away from the dollar and into decentralized assets. Learn to grow your own food and purify your own water. Build community with like-minded people who value freedom and self-reliance.

The empire is in its terminal phase, unraveling from protracted self-inflicted decay. Your health, wealth, and liberty are your own responsibility. Prepare now, while there is still time.

Watch my full video interviews on decentralized living at Decentralize.TV

References

Trump Threatens to “Blow Up” Oman Over Strait of Hormuz Fee. - NaturalNews.com. May 28, 2026. NATO fractures as US pushes for Iran blockade exposing a world weary of war built on deception. - NaturalNews.com. Lance D Johnson. April 17, 2026. Why Trump Has Already Lost The Unwinnable War and the Shattered Illusion of American Power. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 5, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Dennis Kucinich - July 30, 2025. Mike Adams interview with John Perkins - February 3, 2025. Dollar dominance under threat as markets react to Trump’s trade policies. - NaturalNews.com. Cassie B. April 18, 2025. Collusion: How Central Bankers Rigged the World. - Nomi Prins. Tainted Legacy. - William Schulz. How Trump’s Venezuela and Iran Escalations Empower BRICS. - 21st Century Wire. January 15, 2026. Bright Videos News, March 17, 2026 – After Launching a War He Can’t Win, Trump Begs for Naval Support. Trump: Iranian Civilization to Be Obliterated Tonight. Calls for 25th Amendment Removal Continue. - The New American. April 7, 2026. Leak Exposes Germany Forcing Social Media To Boost State Propaganda, Bury Dissent. - ZeroHedge. May 29, 2026. Trump Surrenders to Iran on TACO Tuesday. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. April 8, 2026. BRICS rejects dollar challenge: No plans for common currency but dollar dominance under scrutiny. - NaturalNews.com. Willow Tohi. February 4, 2025.

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