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Joan Ebsworth's avatar
Joan Ebsworth
8h

Add Biden , Obama and Clinton too ! It has been going on for a long time!Nothing to do with Right or Left --there is an agenda !

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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
7h

The Masdive Crime Corruption of US GOV and all the life long Criminals within IT Corrupt the Entire World with all the Crimes Against Humanity Going on for years centuries. Traveling to other countries told years ago what the people there thought of America. Wake Up Calls come slowly, only when one is finally experiencing ing the adverse effects personally in this Pagan Place, and Slavelandia some have come to know and accept. Thanks Mike for bring Truth to the propaganda of what IS the uninformed accept!

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