The Alarm That Must Wake Us Up

This red alert warning came from an unlikely messenger, and it deserves your full attention. Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene -- once a prominent MAGA ally, now someone who has watched the Trump administration from the inside -- went public on X with an allegation that should have stopped the world cold: officials in Washington are discussing the possible use of nuclear weapons against Iran in strategy meetings. “They are discussing using nuclear weapons on Iran in strategy meetings,” she wrote [1].

I spoke with Greene days before this broke, and the gravity in her voice was unmistakable. This was not political theater. This was someone who understands what is being said behind closed doors and knows that the most dangerous military decision in eighty years is being contemplated by an administration that is losing a war it promised to win in weeks.

The fact that this is even being discussed should terrify every American. Nuclear weapons are not a bargaining chip -- they are an extinction-level decision, and once they are used, there is no going back. This is not speculation for shock value. It’s a red alert. Dismissing it as hyperbole is exactly how empires sleepwalk into catastrophe -- and we are potentially standing at the edge of the abyss right now.

Winner Rhetoric, Losing Military Reality

Donald Trump keeps telling us he is winning. He claims the United States has “total control over the Strait of Hormuz,” boasts that the naval blockade is being called by everyone “A WALL OF STEEL,” and insists there is “nothing Iran can do about it” [2]. He has promised to declare the Strait of Hormuz a U.S. territory “after we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated” [3].

The reality on the ground is a different story entirely. Iran has the waterway locked down, and Iranian officials have made it clear the Strait stays closed until Washington changes its behavior [4]. Meanwhile, the U.S. has depleted “virtually all” of its long-range precision missiles, and military officials have warned that missile interceptors are dangerously low [5]. The myth of American military invincibility is crumbling in the Persian Gulf [6]. As I reported back in March, the daily humiliation of the U.S. military empire is becoming increasingly apparent -- a KC-135 Stratotanker with six crew members was shot down over Iraq, and the defeats keep mounting [7]. The war’s foundation has crumbled under the weight of its own lies [8]. American commanders are quietly admitting what the White House won’t: this war cannot be militarily won.

As Jerome Corsi documented in Atomic Iran, the power to close the Strait of Hormuz is the power to hold the oil lifelines of China, India and Japan hostage [9]. Iran understands this. Washington, apparently, still does not.

The war is already lost for America. The arsenal is hollowed out, the bases have been hammered, and the allies are retreating. And when a superpower loses a war it promised to win in weeks, its leaders start reaching for weapons that should never be reached for. That’s what the nuclear talk is really about: Trump would apparently rather risk the lives of billions than admit a humiliating defeat.

What Even a ‘Small’ Nuke Would Do to the World

Let’s be clear about what “tactical” means. The Senate Armed Services Committee approved the development of low-yield tactical nuclear weapons back in 2003 [10], and today’s “small” nukes are still far larger than the bomb that destroyed Hiroshima. There is no such thing as a limited nuclear strike.

Iran would almost certainly retaliate with everything it has, and Israel would be in the crosshairs. Israeli strategists have long understood that Iran’s vast land mass, deep mountains and large population could withstand conventional military pressure -- which is exactly why the nuclear option keeps coming up in their planning [11]. From there, the escalation almost certainly spirals outward: Russia, China, Pakistan and North Korea would all face a world of open nuclear doors, and a full exchange would trigger nuclear winter and mass starvation on a scale humanity has never seen. As I warned earlier this year, the true famine is yet to come if this madness continues [12].

Here’s why this matters: this isn’t a limited strike -- it’s a chain reaction that could end industrial civilization. Even a limited nuclear exchange could kill millions [13]. The people cheering this war on social media genuinely have no idea what they’re asking for.

The Hidden Kill Switch: Radiation Plus mRNA

There’s another dimension to this horror that the corporate media refuses to touch, and it’s the one the globalists understand all too well.

Independent researchers investigating the biological effects of the mRNA spike protein have documented that it suppresses DNA repair mechanisms by as much as 85 to 90 percent. (I have a full, free course launching soon that details all this, along with nutritional solutions for genetic survival.) The implication is chilling: radiation exposure becomes dramatically more lethal for the jabbed. A nuclear detonation would not just be a geopolitical catastrophe -- it would be a depopulation event, with vaccinated humanity suffering death rates the unvaccinated would not.

I’ve spent years studying radiation countermeasures and explaining the difference between potassium iodide, which protects the thyroid from iodine-131, and far more dangerous isotopes like cobalt-60 that no pill can stop [14]. But no amount of iodine can fix a DNA repair system that has been deliberately crippled. This is the hidden reason the push for nukes is happening now, and anyone who wants to survive needs to understand the connection.

Stop the Madness Before It’s Too Late

We have to raise our voices now, publicly and without hesitation. The American people must demand an immediate end to this madness, and Congress must act -- including through the 25th Amendment or any other lawful means -- to remove from power a president who is seriously contemplating nuclear genocide. The nuclear option is not a policy choice. It is a crime against humanity.

Greene is right to sound the alarm [1], and the growing chorus of peace voices -- from retired generals to independent journalists -- is right to demand an off-ramp. Peace is the only sane answer. Silence makes every one of us complicit in a potential genocide.

I’m preparing to release a free course on genetic survival, because knowledge is the difference between life and death in a fallout scenario. I’ll be sharing it through my platforms so that as many people as possible can learn how to protect themselves and their families. But even that knowledge won’t save the millions who live near military targets, or the children who will never understand why the adults in charge chose annihilation over diplomacy.

Keep reading this site to catch my announcement of my upcoming course on genetic survival. It is comprehensive and will unlock a recipe for your very survival, should the nuclear weapons start detonating across our planet.

Call your representatives. Show up at town halls. Share this article. Do not let the decision to end the world be made in a closed room by exhausted men who refuse to accept reality. This is the moment to choose. Speak up for peace, or watch the world burn in a radioactive winter. There is no third option.

References

Washington discussing nuclear strike on Iran – former congresswoman. - RT. August 17, 2026. Trump says US to keep up blockade, as Iran vows closed Hormuz until demands met. - Times of Israel. August 13, 2026. President Trump Says He Will Soon Declare New U.S. Territory. - 100percentfedup.com. August 14, 2026. Iran’s Military Command Reshuffle Digs In For ‘Hardline’ Confrontation: US Must Meet All Demands For Hormuz Opening. - Zero Hedge. August 11, 2026. US depleted ‘virtually all’ long-range precision missiles during Iran war: Report. - Middle East Eye. August 4, 2026. Iran seeks full American military withdrawal from Persian Gulf as US allies retreat. - NaturalNews.com. Lance D Johnson. March 17, 2026. Health Ranger Report - U.S. MILITARY MIRAGE SHATTERED. - Mike Adams. BrightVideos.com. March 13, 2026. Trump didn’t get his victory over Iran and the U.S. is out of long-range munitions. - NaturalNews.com. August 14, 2026. Atomic Iran. - Jerome R. Corsi. Cultures of War: Pearl Harbor, Hiroshima, 9-11, Iraq. - John W. Dower. 2025 09 12 BBN Interview with Jeffrey Mike (Thurs) . - Mike Adams. The True Famine Is Yet to Come: Why a Nuclear Middle East Means Global Starvation. - NaturalNews.com. March 16, 2026. Are We Closer To Nuclear War Than Ever Before? - End of the American Dream. August 16, 2026. Brighteon Broadcast News. - Mike Adams. Brighteon.com.

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