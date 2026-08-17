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Peter's avatar
Peter
15h

Most likely will use on on our own soil and blame Iran to get the zombie masses angry and want war

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
15h

Quickly approaching a point in time when the rest of the world is thinking we'd be better off without America - remove them.

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