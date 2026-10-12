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EHFoundation
Oct 12

Russia Putin to the Rescue of US Trump get down on your knees to save Trump from Zionist Stupidity Getting rid of Zelensky Trumps left hand, Isreals' right hand Worldwide Warmongering Stupidity Destruction of all! Geopolitical Analation NWO OWO Depopulation Agendas Truth

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Silvia Rousseva's avatar
Silvia Rousseva
Oct 12

The fuel shortage followed by a food shortage is the game plan. The rest is theater. By the way, you haven't mentioned the mess in the Black Sea, which is where a lot of food exports from Ukraine (you have to wonder exactly how they are producing enough food to feed their own population in the middle of a war, let alone grow excess amounts to export?!) are transported.

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