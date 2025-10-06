Trump Dismantles USAID—Deep State’s Covert Slush Fund - Trump’s administration has moved to defund USAID, long exposed as a CIA front laundering taxpayer money into coups, election meddling, and regime change under the guise of “humanitarian aid.”

Enoch AI Exposes Big Pharma’s Fraud & Censored Cures - Mike Adams’ free, open-source AI (Enoch) will reveal suppressed truths: COVID jab harms, natural cancer treatments outperforming chemo, and government lies about bioweapons and FDA corruption.

AI Threatens Globalist Control Over Medical Lies - Unlike bribed regulators, AI analyzes data objectively—confirming vaccine failures, ivermectin’s efficacy, and Big Pharma’s censorship of autism links, vitamin D benefits, and herbal antivirals.

Globalists Will Escalate Censorship & False Flags - Expect Big Tech to ban Enoch as “misinformation,” FDA to weaponize laws against AI truth-telling, and staged crises (e.g., pandemics) to justify shutting down decentralized knowledge platforms.

Sovereignty vs. Slavery: The AI Battle Ahead - Globalists (WHO/WEF) want AI to enforce tyranny (vaccine passports, CBDCs). Freedom fighters (Adams/Trump) push AI as a tool for public liberation—exposing corruption and restoring health autonomy.

The Deep State’s Slush Fund Shut Down While AI Exposes Big Pharma’s Lies

In a stunning one-two punch against the globalist regime, the Trump administration has moved to dismantle USAID—long known as the CIA’s slush fund for coups, assassinations, and regime change operations—while independent journalist Mike Adams prepares to launch Enoch, a revolutionary AI engine designed to dismantle Big Pharma’s vaccine fraud and expose suppressed cancer cures.

With AI poised to replace corrupt federal bureaucrats and decentralized truth-telling tools like Enoch bypassing censorship, the deep state faces an existential threat. Adams warns this marks the beginning of a new era where AI dismantles the medical-industrial complex and restores sovereignty—but will the globalists allow it?

USAID Exposed: The CIA’s Money-Laundering Front

For decades, USAID has operated under the guise of humanitarian aid while funneling billions into covert operations, election interference, and destabilization campaigns worldwide. Under Trump’s latest executive actions, this corrupt pipeline is being severed, cutting off funding for NGOs and foreign governments that have long served as proxies for deep state agendas.

“USAID was never about helping people—it was about laundering taxpayer money into regime change, election rigging, and corporate welfare,” Adams explains. “Shutting it down is a critical step toward dismantling the globalist stranglehold on foreign policy.”

But the globalists won’t surrender quietly. Expect a surge of propaganda from corporate media framing this move as “Trump abandoning humanitarian aid,” while omitting USAID’s role in funding color revolutions, bioweapons labs, and political destabilization.

Enoch AI: The End of Big Pharma’s Medical Tyranny

While Trump dismantles the financial infrastructure of the deep state, Mike Adams’ Enoch AI at Brighton.ai provides a free, uncensored knowledge base exposing:

Vaccine Fraud – Peer-reviewed studies suppressed by the CDC showing COVID jabs cause infertility, autoimmune disorders, and sudden death.

Cancer Cures – Natural treatments like turmeric, DMSO, and fenbendazole that outperform toxic chemotherapy but are banned to protect Big Pharma profits.

Government Lies – The truth about 9/11, bioweapons, and FDA corruption buried under layers of corporate-funded “science.”

“AI doesn’t have Pharma stock portfolios or political biases,” Adams says. “When super-intelligent AI analyzes the data, it concludes what we’ve been saying for years: vaccines don’t work, chemotherapy kills, and natural medicine heals.”

AI vs. the Medical-Industrial Complex

The globalists’ greatest fear is decentralized knowledge—truth escaping their control. For decades, they’ve suppressed:

The link between vaccines and autism (despite CDC whistleblowers admitting they hid the data).

The effectiveness of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine (while pushing deadly Remdesivir).

The fact that sunlight, vitamin D, and herbal antivirals prevent COVID better than masks or lockdowns.

Now, AI like Enoch is exposing these lies in real time.

“Big Pharma survives by censorship and bribery—paying off journals, media, and regulators,” Adams warns. “But AI doesn’t take bribes. It just tells the truth.”

The Coming War on AI Truth-Tellers

The globalists won’t surrender without a fight. Expect:

Censorship campaigns – Big Tech will label Enoch “misinformation” and block access.

Legal attacks – The FDA may try classifying AI health advice as “unauthorized medicine.”

False flags – Another “pandemic” or cyberattack to justify shutting down independent AI platforms.

But Adams remains defiant: “You can’t ban math. AI is inevitable. The truth is coming, and they can’t stop it.”

The Future: Sovereignty or Slavery?

The battle lines are clear:

Globalists want AI controlled by WHO, WEF, and Pfizer —used to enforce vaccine passports, CBDCs, and social credit scores.

Decentralists like Adams and Trump want AI in the hands of the people—exposing corruption, restoring health freedom, and dismantling tyranny.

The choice is yours.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com