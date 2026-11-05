Trump Still Has Two Months to Destroy the World + Exit and Build with John Bush

In the aftermath of the 2026 midterm elections, political commentator Mike Adams argues that the Republican Party suffered a devastating defeat driven primarily by voter opposition to the Trump administration’s foreign policy, particularly its alignment with Israel and the prospect of war with Iran. Adams, a former two-time Trump voter who withheld support in 2024, contends that the election results reflect widespread relief among previous Trump supporters that the GOP’s political mandate was checked, even as these voters continue to reject Democratic policies. He characterizes the outcome as a rejection of AIPAC and Zionist influence over the administration, noting the election of a Muslim American in Michigan and a Latina Democrat as governor of Texas among the notable results. Despite this reprieve, Adams cautions that the new Congress does not convene until early January, leaving a two-month window during which Trump retains military and economic authority. He asserts that Trump, whom he describes as delusional and narcissistic, may seek vengeance against American voters by escalating conflict with Iran or imposing further economic measures such as tariffs.

Adams further contends that Trump has damaged the United States far beyond the Republican Party, citing the nation’s fiscal standing, international reputation, and military credibility as casualties of his tenure. He claims that Trump blames voters rather than himself for the defeat and warns that the GOP will face another resounding loss in 2028 unless it removes Trump from leadership, suggesting the party functions as a “suicide cult” under his influence. Adams predicts that ongoing consequences of the war, including fertilizer, energy, and infrastructure disruptions, will worsen in 2027 and 2028, potentially turning Texas blue in the presidential election. He dismisses prospective Republican leaders such as Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance as unprincipled, and argues that both major parties are fundamentally corrupt, describing their conflicts as political theater. Adams also notes that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lost his governing majority and failed to form a new government, though he does not elaborate on the implications.

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