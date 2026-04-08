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Amy Lauschke's avatar
Amy Lauschke
8h

I heard that there are Zionists embedded into the Pentagon, which means when the Pentagon acts, it is really the 2 nations America and Israel acting together.

And I also heard that Trump does not like to read long reports. And for this Iran war, he would only listen to his son in law Jared Kushner. How convenient that in Trump's second term, Jared does not hold office in the cabinet. Which means whatever he does, he is not held accountable to the American people.

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Igz Navi's avatar
Igz Navi
8h

Mike you and all others are confused. This is NOT a capitulation but a solidification of the NWO.

It says to everybody. "With negotiation you can stay alive in your prison cell.." Still the USA will remain the Prison Guard of this planet.

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