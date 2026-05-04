Trump Trying to Start NEW WAR with Iran + Col Douglas Macgregor on Global Economic Crisis

On today’s episode, Mike Adams discusses President Donald Trump’s announcement of “Project Freedom,” an initiative aimed at escorting commercial tankers through the Strait of Hormuz with the involvement of 100 aircraft and naval assets. Adams argues that this move appears designed to provoke Iran, potentially justifying a larger military conflict. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint, is contested under international law, as its narrow width places it entirely within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman, rather than international waters. Adams questions the humanitarian justification for the operation, citing Trump’s past rhetoric endorsing aggressive military actions, including targeting civilian infrastructure in Iran. The analysis suggests that the U.S. may be using civilian vessels as shields while attempting to assert control over the strait—a strategy Iran has resisted by mining sections and enforcing its own maritime policies.

Adams further critiques the broader geopolitical strategy, noting that previous U.S. efforts—economic sanctions, military strikes, and covert operations—have failed to weaken Iran’s influence over the strait. The operation is framed as a desperate attempt to shift public perception, portraying the U.S. as a humanitarian actor rather than an aggressor. Concerns are raised about potential U.S. casualties if Iran retaliates, which could escalate into a broader conflict under the War Powers Act without congressional approval. Adams concludes by advocating for diplomatic solutions to avoid further destabilization in the region and prevent worsening global energy and food supply disruptions.

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