Trump Turns America into the KILLING FIELDS

On today’s episode of Brighteon Broadcast News, Mike Adams discusses escalating crises in the U.S. and globally, emphasizing political instability, economic collapse, and civil unrest. He highlights the fatal shooting of a protester in Minnesota by ICE agents, framing it as part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to provoke unrest and justify military intervention. Adams warns of impending domestic conflict, comparing ICE tactics to IDF operations in Gaza and predicting further state-sanctioned violence.

Economically, he notes skyrocketing silver ($108/oz) and gold ($5,000/oz) prices, attributing the surge to anticipated U.S. military strikes on Iran and global currency instability. He warns of refinery bottlenecks causing silver market disruptions and advises against selling precious metals, foreseeing hyperinflation and a dollar collapse.

Adams also promotes self-reliance, urging viewers to prepare for food shortages and financial turmoil by growing their own food and acquiring survival skills. He previews Marjorie Wildcraft’s Wartime Homefront Essential Skills course, emphasizing decentralized resilience amid societal breakdown.

Additionally, he shares research on DMSO as a natural remedy for SV40 (a carcinogenic vaccine contaminant) and introduces AI-powered tools for decentralized knowledge preservation. Adams concludes by stressing the urgency of individual preparedness amid government overreach and global instability.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com