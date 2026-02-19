Trump Wages Glyphosate War on America, Iran War Risk Escalates while Farmers REVOLT Against Data Centers

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams discussed two major developments with significant implications for public health and national security. First, he criticized an executive order signed by President Donald Trump that classified glyphosate—a controversial herbicide linked to cancer—as a critical national defense resource, granting legal immunity to its producers. Adams argued this move would lead to widespread contamination of the U.S. food supply, disproportionately harming lower-income populations who cannot afford organic alternatives. He emphasized the importance of independent lab testing for glyphosate, highlighting his own company’s rigorous testing protocols to ensure food safety.

Second, Adams addressed the growing conflict between Texas farmers and AI data centers over water and land resources. He warned that data centers, which require vast amounts of water and electricity, are exacerbating droughts and driving up energy costs, threatening agricultural sustainability. Adams predicted potential civil unrest as farmers, pushed to financial ruin, may retaliate against these facilities. While acknowledging the benefits of decentralized AI, he condemned large tech corporations for exploiting resources without regard for local communities. Adams advocated for relocating data centers to regions with abundant water or even into orbit to mitigate environmental and social impacts. Both issues, he concluded, reflect broader systemic failures prioritizing corporate interests over public welfare.

