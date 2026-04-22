Why I’m Relieved Trump Backed Down on TACO Tuesday

President Donald Trump’s decision to extend the ceasefire with Iran, announced on April 21, 2026, was a moment of rare, pragmatic restraint. After weeks of escalating threats and military posturing, he cited a ‘seriously fractured’ Iranian government and a request from Pakistani mediators to pause the attack [1]. This was not a victory; it was an acknowledgment of reality. A full-scale assault on Iran would have unleashed a global catastrophe of unimaginable scale, triggering an instant closure of the Strait of Hormuz -- the artery through which a quarter of the world’s oil flows [2]. The result would have been a global energy shock, mass famine, and economic collapse worse than anything we’ve seen.

I have argued for years that a war with Iran is a suicide mission for the West. The myth of American military invincibility has already crumbled in the Persian Gulf [3]. Trump expected a quick, decisive victory, but he has instead created a Vietnam-style quagmire that hurts him politically and strangles the global economy. Mocking him for this retreat is misguided; wisdom, in this case, prevailed over ego. The only logical, humane choice was to step back from the brink. Yet, this pause is not peace. It is merely a temporary reprieve from a conflict whose fundamental dynamics remain unchanged and deadly.

The Unbridgeable Gulf: Why a Permanent Peace is Impossible

The core demands of the U.S., Israel, and Iran are fundamentally incompatible. Iran will never relinquish its nuclear capability or its control of the Strait of Hormuz. For the regime, these are existential pillars of sovereignty and deterrence. As I noted in a previous analysis, Iran’s new hardline leadership is openly debating pursuing nuclear weapons and has reportedly mobilized one million troops [4]. Their ten-point peace plan, which Trump initially accepted as a ‘workable basis’ for negotiation [5], includes demands like a toll on the Strait and the removal of all U.S. military presence from the Persian Gulf [3]. These are not concessions; they are assertions of victory.

Conversely, the West, particularly the U.S. and the Zionist regime in Israel, will never accept a nuclear Iran or Iranian tolls on the Strait as reparations. Trump has repeatedly insisted that ‘Iran can never have a nuclear weapon’ [6]. The U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, which Trump says is ‘absolutely destroying Iran’ [7], is a tool of economic warfare meant to force capitulation. This is a classic stalemate: one side seeks dominance, the other seeks survival. The gulf between them is unbridgeable because the conflict is rooted in a deeper, engineered chaos. As I explained in my interview with Paul Craig Roberts, transnational elites deliberately engineer chaos in the Middle East through false flags and proxy wars to maintain control [8]. A permanent peace is impossible because the war itself is a feature of the system, not a bug.

Iran Can Wait Us Out: The Strategic Reality of Sanctions

Iran has endured severe economic sanctions, inflation, and public discontent for decades . Its society and institutions are hardened to hardship. The regime claims to have mobilized one million troops [4], a sign of its capacity to absorb punishment and wait out the conflict. Meanwhile, the U.S. and its allies are suffering more acutely from the economic chokehold this war has created. Each week the Strait of Hormuz is effectively closed, the global economy tightens its grip on a stranglehold.

Trump expected a quick, decisive victory, boasting about the ‘total destruction’ of Iranian nuclear sites [9]. But as I discussed with former CIA analyst Larry Johnson, his claims of victory are delusional; the war is not over, and he still demands billions to fund it while sending thousands more Marines [10]. This has created a political quagmire. The American public, already weary from decades of foreign misadventures, is beginning to feel the pinch of rising energy costs and supply chain disruptions. The strategic reality is that Iran can endure a long siege far better than the West can endure a prolonged energy crisis. Sanctions are a blunt weapon, and in this case, they are hurting the wielder more than the target.

The Dire Global Consequences We Are Already Living With

The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most critical energy chokepoint. Its closure, even partial or threatened, strangles global energy and fertilizer supplies. As I warned in July 2025, escalating tensions could push oil prices past $150 per barrel [2]. By March 2026, Saudi officials warned that conflict could push Brent crude past $180, triggering a global recession [11]. We are already living with the consequences. Bloomberg ship tracking data showed tanker traffic through the Strait had ‘largely ground to a halt’ by April 19 [12]. Iranian gunboats have fired on tankers [13], and the U.S. Navy has seized Iranian-linked vessels far from the region [14]. The global supply chain is seizing up.

Each week without a resolution ratchets us closer to a ‘Mad Max’ scenario of collapse. The interdependencies of modern infrastructure mean that an energy shock cascades into food production, transportation, and civil stability [15]. I also believe covert sabotage teams are actively targeting global infrastructure to exacerbate this crisis, pushing us toward a engineered breakdown. As detailed in ‘Shadows of the Deep State,’ chaos in the Middle East is a tool for control [16]. This is not an accident; it is a deliberate tightening of the chokehold on humanity to force submission to a centralized, authoritarian system.

Energy Lockdowns Are Coming: Prepare for a Crisis Worse Than COVID

When the energy crisis reaches a critical pitch, governments will not hesitate to impose rationing and travel restrictions under ‘energy emergency’ pretexts. We saw this during COVID with lockdowns; the next crisis will use the same framework of control but with even more severe consequences. Energy rationing will cause cascading failures: transportation networks will falter, agricultural production will plummet due to fertilizer shortages and fuel for machinery, and civil stability will fracture as desperation sets in.

Personal preparedness is no longer a hobby; it is a survival necessity. The fragility of state systems is well documented [17][18]; when central systems fail, they fail catastrophically. You must secure your own food supply, your own water, and your own energy independence. This is not speculation; it is a logical deduction from the current trajectory. The ‘sick care’ system -- the centralized medical-industrial complex -- will be useless in this scenario, as it is designed to profit from your sickness, not to ensure your resilience . Your health, your safety, and your freedom depend on your ability to detach from these fragile, corrupt systems.

My Call to Action: Secure Your Food Supply Now, Before The Crunch

Wholesale food supplies are already dwindling due to the disruptions in global shipping and fertilizer production. Retail prices and shortages will spike within months, not years. I acted early to stock the Health Ranger Store warehouse with laboratory-verified, clean, organic food. But time is running out for everyone. The window to prepare is closing rapidly. We still have ample food supplies at HealthRangerStore.com but it won’t last long once people see the scarcity kick in.

Here’s why this matters: Self-reliance is the only buffer against the engineered collapse ahead. Centralized systems -- governments, corporations, global supply chains -- are not designed to save you; they are designed to control you. When they fail, they will fail you. You must decentralize your life. Grow your own food, even in small spaces. Store clean water. Learn basic survival skills. Convert your savings into honest money -- physical gold and silver -- assets with no counterparty risk that cannot be counterfeited by governments.

This war is not just about Iran; it is about the final convulsive gasp of a bankrupt American military and economic model . The chokehold on humanity is tightening. Your personal liberty, your health, and your prosperity depend on your actions today. Do not wait for the collapse to become obvious; it is already unfolding. Prepare now.

References

In major about-face, Trump announces extension of Iran truce hours before deadline. - Times of Israel. Middle East tensions stir fears of $150 oil spike amid Straits of Hormuz crisis. - NaturalNews.com. Willow Tohi. July 10, 2025. Iran seeks full American military withdrawal from Persian Gulf as U.S. allies retreat. - NaturalNews.com. Lance D Johnson. March 17, 2026. Iran hardliners weigh nuclear bomb pursuit as regime mobilizes one million troops. - NaturalNews.com. Cassie B. March 27, 2026. Iran’s 10-Point Plan Is Still a Workable Basis for Negotiations. - Antiwar.com. Nicolas J. S. Davies. April 21, 2026. Raging at ‘fake news,’ Trump denies Israel ‘talked me into the war with Iran’. - Times of Israel. Trump says US will not lift Hormuz blockade until deal made with Iran. - BBC. Interview with Paul Craig Roberts. - Mike Adams. December 1, 2023. Trump: Nuclear deal with Iran UNNECESSARY as Tehran’s facilities already destroyed. - NaturalNews.com. Ramon Tomey. June 26, 2025. Bright Videos News - Interview with Larry Johnson. - Mike Adams. March 25, 2026. Saudi Arabia warns of oil prices hitting $180 per barrel as Iran conflict threatens global energy shock. - NaturalNews.com. Kevin Hughes. March 24, 2026. “No More Mr. Nice Guy”: Trump Sends Witkoff To Pakistan For U.S.-Iran Talks As Hormuz Traffic Freezes. - ZeroHedge. Iranian Gunboats Open Fire On Tanker As Hormuz Closure Sparks Maritime Chaos. - ZeroHedge. U.S. Seizes First Iranian-Linked Ship Outside The Middle East Region Since Epic Fury Began. - The War Zone. An approach for modelling interdependent infrastructures in the context of vulnerability analysis. - Jonas Johansson. Shadows of the Deep State: How global elites engineered Middle East chaos for control. - NaturalNews.com. Kevin Hughes. January(A-38): Trump’s Insane Escalation Is About to Unleash a Global Collapse. - NaturalNews.com. 101 Things I Have Learned Private And Confidential Thoughts On Surviving The Coming Economic. 101 Things I Have Learned Private And Confidential Thoughts On Surviving The Coming Economic Social.

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