Compensation for Victims of A Weaponized Government

The Department of Justice just announced a $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” to compensate Americans who were unfairly targeted by the previous administration. [1] On its face, this sounds like a historic step toward accountability. But having lived through the censorship machine that the Biden administration ran against my businesses and the entire health freedom movement, I know better than to uncritically cheer any government compensation program. I believe this fund could either be a genuine restoration of justice or another empty promise designed to score political points. Here’s why I am both hopeful and deeply skeptical.

I have a personal stake in this story. My entire media network – NaturalNews.com, Brighteon.com, and our AI platforms – was systematically censored, demonetized, and attacked by Big Tech operating in coordination with federal agencies. The weaponization of government is not a theory to me; it is a lived reality that destroyed income revenues and threatened my freedom. If this fund is legitimate, I intend to apply, and my case will be a litmus test for whether it delivers real justice or merely serves as another manipulative distraction.

The Reality of Government Weaponization

The Biden administration did not just disagree with political opponents; it actively weaponized federal agencies to silence them. As I have documented for years, the FDA, DOD, and DOJ colluded with Big Tech platforms to censor truthful information about natural health, vaccine dangers, and election integrity. This was not a conspiracy theory – it was a coordinated censorship industrial complex.

As I previously wrote in NaturalNews.com, “America is under siege not from foreign invaders, but from a censorship industrial complex that has weaponized Big Tech, corporate media, universities, and government agencies to silence dissent, manipulate elections, and destroy the very foundation of our republic: free speech.” [2]

My own experience proves this. In 2018, Facebook deliberately destroyed the reach of my successful health supplement business, leading me to sue them in subsequent years. [3] The pattern is clear: if you challenged the official narrative on COVID, vaccines, or political corruption, you were deplatformed and your livelihood was destroyed. The claim that government weaponization is rare or exaggerated is a lie told by those who benefited from it.

What the Fund Offers – and What It Might Withhold

On paper, the $1.776 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund sounds generous. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told the Senate it represents “a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization.” [1] He further argued that the fund is “not unprecedented” and would not be limited to Republicans. [4] But the details are maddeningly vague. No application portal exists yet, the criteria for eligibility remain unclear, and the mechanism for evaluating claims has not been defined. This is precisely how government often creates the illusion of justice while retaining full control over who gets paid – and who gets shut out.

Democrats have predictably condemned the fund as a “slush fund” for Trump’s political allies. [5] But their outrage is hypocritical. The same party that oversaw the weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, and IRS against political opponents now cries foul when those victims might finally receive compensation. Meanwhile, even some Republicans, like Senate Majority Leader John Thune, have expressed reservations, saying he is “not a big fan” of the fund. [5] This bipartisan skepticism should concern anyone hoping for real accountability. The history of government compensation programs – from vaccine injury funds to the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund – is riddled with bureaucratic delays, stingy payouts, and denials that protect the powerful while disappointing the victims.

My Case and Why I’m Applying

If there is a test case for the legitimacy of this fund, it is mine. For years, I have documented how the Department of Defense, the DOJ, and Big Tech engaged in a censorship laundering scheme that targeted my businesses and silenced my voice. A federal lawsuit I filed against these entities is built on an evidentiary record that includes thousands of pages of internal communications showing coordination between government officials and tech executives. The economic damages I have suffered run into the tens of millions of dollars. This is not a speculative claim; it is documented and verifiable... and already a matter of public record.

If my well-documented, multi-million-dollar claim is rejected or minimized, it will prove that the Anti-Weaponization Fund is nothing more than a public relations stunt designed to make Trump look like a reformer while the same old system of pay-to-play continues behind closed doors.

A Call to Action and Final Thoughts

I urge every American who has been harmed by government weaponization – whether through censorship, false investigations, or malicious prosecutions – to prepare to file a claim. The J6 prisoners, many of whom spent years in solitary confinement for peacefully protesting, deserve compensation. [6] Vice President JD Vance has already indicated that the fund could be open to January 6 suspects, stating, “This is about compensating Americans for the warfare that we saw under the last administration and by the way, anybody can apply for it.” [7]

This fund is a test of President Trump’s sincerity. If he allows it to operate transparently and fairly, it will be a historic victory for justice and a powerful deterrent against future government overreach. But if it becomes another patronage vehicle or a bureaucratic maze that denies legitimate claimants, it will be a betrayal of those who trusted him. We must stay vigilant, document every interaction with the application process, and hold the fund’s administrators accountable. Only by demanding full transparency can we turn this promise into a real tool for justice. I will keep you informed every step of the way.

References

DOJ unveils $1.7B ‘anti-weaponization fund’ to compensate Trump allies. Justthenews.com. May 18, 2026. Why We Need the Charlie Kirk Free Speech Act: A Legal Shield Against the Censorship Industrial Complex. NaturalNews.com. September 14, 2025. Brighteon Broadcast News - Trump Convicted In Sham Trial - Mike Adams. May 31, 2024. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche Tells Senate the Anti-Weaponization Fund Is ‘Not Unprecedented’ and Not Limited to Republicans. 100percentfedup.com. May 19, 2026. Not a big fan’ - Top Senate Republican breaks with Trump on $1.8bn compensation fund. BBC News. May 19, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Gary Heavin. January 17, 2025. Vance: ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’ Open to Paying J6 Suspects. NTD.com. May 19, 2026. Draining the swamp: Sessions memo orders probe into Dept of Justice slush fund over payments to dismantled Left-wing groups. NaturalNews.com. August 5, 2017. The Puppeteers: The People Who Control the People Who Control America. Jason Chaffetz. The Solari Report: The Injection Fraud. Catherine Austin Fitts.

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