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Katrina Highberg's avatar
Katrina Highberg
11m

Just another grift. Compensation can not be given to trump. But compensation can be given to his family and his companies. Plus no more IRS audits. Definitely a grift

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Amy Lauschke's avatar
Amy Lauschke
1h

Just remember what Trump had promised in his campaign 2024: and reflect what is happening now. Has he kept to his promises? In my mind, this is just another gimmicks for the mid term elections.

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