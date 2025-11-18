Hidden QE Scheme: Trump’s proposed “health insurance refund” plan is covert quantitative easing, flooding the economy with printed dollars while ignoring systemic corruption, accelerating hyperinflation and dollar collapse.

As geopolitical tensions escalate and the U.S. dollar teeters on the brink of collapse, a disturbing pattern emerges—one of orchestrated financial sabotage, foreign influence, and covert monetary schemes. President Trump’s proposed “health insurance refund” plan is being decried as disguised quantitative easing (QE), threatening to unleash hyperinflation while failing to address Big Pharma’s stranglehold on healthcare. Meanwhile, NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ admission of prioritizing Israel over American citizens confirms suspicions of deep Zionist infiltration in U.S. governance, with figures like Ted Cruz and Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles further exposing this betrayal.

Simultaneously, the BRICS alliance accelerates its gold-backed financial system, positioning itself as the inevitable successor to the debt-ridden U.S. dollar—now drowning in $111 trillion of national obligations. Experts warn that Trump’s rumored “helicopter money” tax refunds will only hasten the dollar’s demise, urging citizens to abandon fiat currency for tangible assets like gold and silver before hyperinflation wipes out savings. Behind the scenes, this crisis appears engineered—a smokescreen for a global financial reset that will consolidate power among elites while plunging the masses into chaos.

The Hidden QE Scheme: Trump’s “Refund” Economy

President Trump’s latest economic maneuver—a plan to refund taxpayer money into “special accounts” for health insurance—has raised eyebrows among financial analysts. While marketed as fiscal responsibility, critics argue this is merely covert QE, flooding the economy with printed dollars to artificially prop up GDP while ignoring systemic corruption.

The U.S. government debt stands at a staggering 111 trillion, with unfunded liabilities pushing the real figure closer to 200 trillion. Trump’s proposed $2,000 “tariff dividend” checks and multi-year tax refunds amount to financial sleight-of-hand—taking money from citizens only to return it later, all while devaluing the currency.

“This is financial theater,” warns economist Mike Adams. “The government is stealing purchasing power through inflation while pretending to give people ‘their own money’ back.”

The inevitable outcome? A hyperinflationary spiral where the dollar’s collapse accelerates, leaving ordinary Americans holding worthless paper while global elites transition to gold-backed alternatives.

Zionist Loyalty Over American Sovereignty

The betrayal runs deeper than economics. NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ recent declaration in Israel—”I serve you as the mayor”—laid bare the alarming reality: U.S. politicians prioritize foreign interests over their own citizens.

Senator Ted Cruz, a vocal Israel advocate, exemplifies this duality—claiming to represent Texans while pushing policies that benefit Netanyahu’s regime. Trump’s Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, formerly worked for Netanyahu’s campaign and maintains ties to Big Pharma giants like Pfizer and Gilead.

“The U.S. government is a captured entity,” Adams asserts. “Zionist donors dictate policy, from vaccine mandates to endless Middle East wars, while Americans suffer.”

This loyalty extends beyond rhetoric. Military aid to Israel continues unabated, even as domestic infrastructure crumbles and inflation ravages households. Meanwhile, BRICS nations—led by Russia and China—forge ahead with a gold-backed settlement system, poised to dethrone the petrodollar.

The BRICS Endgame: Gold vs. the Debt Dollar

As the U.S. drowns in debt, BRICS nations—representing over 40% of global GDP—are constructing an alternative financial architecture. Their proposed gold-backed “unit” would cap money creation, ensuring stability while the Federal Reserve’s endless printing renders the dollar obsolete.

“The dollar’s collapse isn’t a prediction—it’s a mathematical certainty,” warns financial analyst Doug Casey. “When foreign nations dump Treasuries, the Fed will have no choice but to hyperinflate.”

Gold has already surged past 4,000/oz, with silver volatile but holding near 50. Analysts urge Americans to convert savings into physical precious metals before the coming reset.

The Final Stage: Globalist Reset or Decentralized Revolt?

The question remains: Is this engineered chaos the final stage of the globalists’ war on sovereignty—or can decentralized alternatives like cryptocurrency and precious metals offer a lifeline?

Trump’s policies, while marketed as populist, may accelerate the very collapse they claim to prevent. Meanwhile, the deep state’s grip tightens, with figures like RFK Jr. (despite his anti-establishment veneer) pushing Big Pharma agendas like HRT drugs linked to cancer.

The clock is ticking. As BRICS solidifies its gold standard and the U.S. hurtles toward hyperinflation, citizens face a stark choice: trust a broken system or reclaim financial sovereignty.

The globalists want you dependent on digital CBDCs—tracked, controlled, and censored. The alternative? Gold, silver, and decentralized resistance.

The dollar’s death knell is ringing. Will you be prepared—or left holding worthless paper?

