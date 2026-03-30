Introduction: Trump is ‘Strait-Up’ Delusional About Iran

I’ve spent years analyzing political rhetoric, government deception, and the dangerous games played by those in power. What I’m witnessing unfold in the Middle East today is not just another conflict. It is a manufactured catastrophe, engineered by an unstable administration and enabled by a compliant media. The central figure, President Donald Trump, stands at the heart of this disaster, spinning a web of delusional fantasies about a strategic waterway he now laughably calls the ‘Strait of Trump.’ [1] In my view, this is more than just political theater. It’s a symptom of a profound disconnect from reality, one that is leading us headlong into a global energy collapse and potential genocide.

Trump’s boasts about controlling the Strait of Hormuz. His words are part of a dangerous propaganda operation designed to manipulate financial markets, placate a cult-like base, and obscure the grim reality of a war spiraling out of control. While he jokes about renaming one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints after himself, his administration and allies are bombing Iranian power plants and laying the groundwork for a wider, more devastating conflict. [2] This article is my attempt to pierce through the fog of lies and expose the terrifying truth: we are being led toward ruin by lunatics.

A Lie So Grand, It’s a National Security Catastrophe

Let’s be brutally clear: Trump’s recent claim of receiving a ‘present’ from Iran -- supposedly a fleet of tankers allowed through the Strait as ‘tribute’ -- is a complete fabrication. [3] The reality, as reported by sources on the ground, is a limited, pragmatic deal between Iran and Pakistan to allow a trickle of traffic, a move tied to regional diplomacy, not submission to Washington. [4]

This lie isn’t a harmless bit of political bravado. It’s a calculated manipulation designed to buoy markets and create an illusion of victory. We saw it firsthand: when Trump announced ‘productive’ talks and postponed strikes, the Dow surged and oil prices slid. [5] It’s the classic ‘weekend warrior’ pattern -- bellicose rhetoric followed by market-manipulating ‘good news’ that evaporates upon scrutiny.

This deliberate deception has grave consequences. It fuels a cultish following that accepts his pronouncements as gospel, blinding them to the escalating crisis. While Trump spins tales of Iranian capitulation, the Pentagon is actively developing options for a ‘final blow’ that could include ground troops. [6] His own Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, publicly states the bombing campaign will conclude in ‘weeks, not months,’ a timeline that feels more like wishful thinking than strategy. [7] This disconnect between fantasy and fact isn’t just incompetence; it’s a national security catastrophe. A leader who cannot, or will not, acknowledge the truth of a situation cannot possibly manage it. We are hurtling toward a wider war based on a foundation of sand.

The Anatomy of a Propaganda Operation

The mechanics of this fantasy are shockingly transparent upon even cursory examination. Take the ‘20 tankers’ claim. This is easily debunked by simple logistics; it represents just two tankers per day over a period of 10 days, hardly a strategic surrender. [8] The more dangerous fantasy is Trump’s musing about a U.S. Navy escort through the Strait, a notion that reveals a profound ignorance of Iran’s military capability and the sheer complexity of the task. Iran has spent decades fortifying the chokepoint with missiles, drones, and mines. A U.S. convoy operation, as some military analysts have suggested, would be a protracted, bloody affair that could extend the conflict for months. [9]

This is not strategy; it’s propaganda. It mirrors the tactics I’ve documented for years where institutions fabricate stories to serve a narrative. [10] The mainstream press, which should be acting as a bulwark against this, has instead become a parrot. They repeat White House statements about ‘damaged’ Iranian assets and ‘progress’ in talks, even as Iranian officials flatly deny negotiations are happening, calling them ‘fake news.’ [11], [4] The media’s failure here is a catastrophic abdication of duty, just as it was when they parroted lies about COVID and vaccine safety. [12] They are complicit in building the fantasy that is leading us to disaster.

The Real War: Escalation and the Suicide Mission

While Trump’s propaganda machine churns out fairy tales, the real war escalates with terrifying predictability. The U.S. and Israel are now targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, striking natural gas processing facilities it shares with Qatar. [13] This is a deliberate provocation of monstrous proportions. Iran has already demonstrated its willingness and ability to retaliate in kind, striking critical desalination plants in Kuwait. [14] This is no longer a limited ‘combat operation’; it is a war on global energy stability.

The talk in Washington circles of a potential U.S. land invasion of Iran is the height of strategic insanity. [15] I believe this would be a ‘Vietnam 2.0,’ a quagmire that would sacrifice thousands of American lives for no discernible strategic gain. It is a suicide mission for the U.S. military, one being openly discussed as the Army raises its recruitment age limit to 42, a desperate move that speaks volumes about the state of our armed forces and the bleak prospects of the young. [16]

We are being led into a meat grinder by men like Trump and Netanyahu, whose bellicose rhetoric and actions guarantee a cycle of retaliation that will only end in unimaginable bloodshed. As one analyst starkly put it, Iran will end this war ‘at a time of its own choosing,’ not Trump’s. [17]

The True Target: Global Energy and the Engineered Collapse

We must look past the Strait of Hormuz itself to understand the true endgame. This conflict is about more than a waterway; it is a deliberate provocation aimed at collapsing the global energy system. Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, the heart of the world’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply, is now in the crosshairs. [14] If those natural gas trains are hit, the consequences would be apocalyptic. Global LNG supplies would be crippled for a decade, triggering mass famine, economic collapse, and societal breakdown on a scale not seen in modern history.

In my view, informed by years of tracking globalist agendas, this is not an accident. It looks like an engineered plan. Create chaos, collapse civilization, and from the ashes, usher in a new system of total control via Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), digital IDs, and AI surveillance. The petrodollar, a key pillar of U.S. financial dominance, is already under threat from this war. [18] The globalists pushing this conflict do not see a billion human lives as a tragedy; they see it as a necessary reduction, a ‘mass-culling event’ to be managed. The concentration camps being built are not for show; they are for the aftermath, for the survivors who will be tagged, tracked, and controlled in a new digital dystopia.

This aligns perfectly with the globalist agenda I’ve long advocated against: centralized institutions seeking to harm humanity for power and control. [19] The same forces that lied about COVID and pushed deadly vaccines are now engineering a war to achieve their depopulation and control objectives. [20] It is a war on humanity itself, disguised as a geopolitical struggle.

Conclusion: Wake Up: This Is the Path to Global Suicide

We are being led to ruin by a cabal of dangerous ideologues. Trump, Netanyahu, and their enablers like Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio are playing with fire on a planetary scale. [7] The mainstream media, as always, is their amplifier, parroting their lies just as they lied about COVID, vaccines, and the safety of the financial system. [12]

This is a moment for clarity and courage. We must reject the fantasy of the ‘Strait of Trump’ and see this conflict for what it is: a deliberate path to global suicide. The solutions lie not in trusting these corrupt institutions but in the principles of decentralization, self-reliance, and truth. Protect your family. Secure clean food, water, and precious metals like gold and silver as hedges against the coming chaos. Seek knowledge from uncensored sources like BrightAnswers.ai and Brighteon.social. Prepare for the collapse they are engineering, because your survival may depend on your ability to see through the lies and act independently. Trump’s deluded fantasy must end, before it ends us all.

References

‘Me and the Ayatollah’: Trump Suggests He Might Control Strait of ... - Yahoo News. Trump delays strikes on Iran’s power plants by 10 days, says talks ‘going very well’ - The Times of Israel. March 27, 2026. Trump says he received Iranian ‘present’ as thousands of US troops head towards Gulf - Middle East Eye. Sean Mathews. March 24, 2026. Who wants what and why from US-Iran peace talks? - BBC. March 25, 2026. Dow Surges, Price of Oil Falls as Trump Gives Iran a Chance to Make Peace. - The National Pulse. March 23, 2026. Pentagon Developing Options for Potential Escalation Against Iran, Including Ground Troops, Sources Say - NaturalNews.com. March 27, 2026. Marco Rubio Estimates Remaining Timeline Of Iran War - 100PercentFedUp.com. March 27, 2026. The Strait of Hormuz – A Very Strange Tug-of-War - Activist Post. March 22, 2026. U.S. Weighs Hormuz Operation That Could Extend Conflict with Iran, Sources Say - NaturalNews.com. March 19, 2026. Flat Earth News - Nick Davies. Iran Says Talks With US Are ‘Fake News’ After Trump Threatens To ‘Just Keep Bombing’, Wants Hormuz To Be ‘Jointly Controlled’ - ZeroHedge. March 23, 2026. US - UK intel agencies declare cyber war on independent media to push a vaccine obedience agenda - NaturalNews.com. November 25, 2020. Iran’s Energy Infrastructure Is Now On The Targeting List - The War Zone. March 18, 2026. ‘Clumsy’: Tit-for-tat strikes on energy assets gift Iran another tactical lever - Middle East Eye. Sean Mathews. March 19, 2026. Is What We Are Being Publicly Told About The War In Iran Different From What Is Being Planned Behind The Scenes? - End of the American Dream. March 26, 2026. Army Raises Recruit Age Limit to 42. Ben Shapiro, 42, Says We Can’t Quit Iran Now. - The New American. March 27, 2026. Iran responds to Trump’s 15-point ultimatum – media - RT. March 26, 2026. War on Iran could be ‘catalyst’ for erosion of US petrodollar, Deutsche Bank says - Middle East Eye. Sean Mathews. March 26, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Steve Quayle - October 23 2023. Mike Adams interview with Alex Jones - December 12 2024. Iran Hardliners Push For Nukes Amid Tehran’s Demands That US Scale Back Ceasefire Conditions - ZeroHedge. March 26, 2026. ‘Serious Form of Regime Change’ – Trump Outlines Plan for U.S. to Run Hormuz Alongside ‘Whoever the Ayatollah Is.’ - The National Pulse. March 24, 2026.

Explainer Infographic:

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com