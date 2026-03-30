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Smacko9's avatar
Smacko9
1h

Seeing Trump Clearly ?

The Calculated Plan Behind the Iran War, Venezuela, and Greater Israel ?

https://savageminds.substack.com/p/seeing-trump-clearly

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911 Impotence led to virus scam subservience;

more killing, looting & treason For 'Greater Israel'

Project for A New American Century

PappaVaxx Warp-speed & Beyond! ;-)

https://archive.org/details/TRUMPSGREATESTFLIPFLOPOFALLTIM

https://www.google.com/search?q=Project+for+a+new+american+century+greater+israel

====

Israel Planned This War on Iran for 40 Years. Everything Else Is a Smoke Screen

https://www.unz.com/jcook/israel-planned-this-war-on-iran-for-40-years-everything-else-is-a-smoke-screen/

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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
6h

Mullah$ for nada and Easter chicks for free.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wTP2RUD_cL0

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