Trump’s economic strategy faces scrutiny over inflation, debt, and tariff policies

50-Year Mortgages as Debt Slavery: Trump’s proposed 50-year mortgages trap homeowners in perpetual debt, paying mostly interest with minimal principal reduction—effectively turning homeownership into bank-controlled rent.

“Tariff Dividend” Fuels Inflation: The $2,000 payout, marketed as tariff relief, mimics Universal Basic Income (UBI) and risks hyperinflation as excess currency chases scarce goods, driving prices higher.

Artificial Economy Nears Collapse: The U.S. economy is propped up by debt, money printing, and unsustainable policies, with warning signs like crashing consumer sentiment and commercial real estate failures.

Gold/Silver as Financial Lifelines: With inflation projected at 25–30%, Adams urges converting fiat currency to physical gold/silver—immune to central bank manipulation—ahead of a dollar collapse.

Default or Hyperinflation Inevitable: Trump’s policies delay but cannot prevent systemic collapse—either through sovereign debt default or currency destruction—worse than the 2008 crisis.

Economic analyst Mike Adams has issued a stark warning about President Donald Trump’s latest economic policies, arguing that they signal a desperate attempt to prop up an unsustainable “artificial economy” that could trigger runaway inflation and deepen financial instability.

In a recent broadcast on Brighteon News, Adams dissected Trump’s proposals—including 50-year mortgages and a $2,000 “tariff dividend”—as short-term fixes that mask deeper structural problems. He warned that these measures, while marketed as pro-consumer, could accelerate inflation, trap Americans in long-term debt, and push the U.S. closer to a financial crisis.

50-Year Mortgages: A Debt Trap?

One of Trump’s most controversial proposals is the introduction of 50-year mortgages, ostensibly to make housing more affordable. However, Adams argues that this is merely a disguised form of rent, locking homeowners into decades of payments while barely chipping away at principal.

“After 20 years of payments, you’ve barely paid off 10% of your home,” Adams explained. “This isn’t ownership—it’s indentured servitude to the banks.”

Critics fear that such mortgages could lead to another housing crisis, reminiscent of the 2008 subprime collapse, where homeowners were left underwater on loans they could never repay. With younger generations already struggling with affordability, Adams warns that this policy could exacerbate financial instability rather than solve it.

“Tariff Dividend” and Inflation Fears

Trump’s second major proposal - a 2,000 “tariff dividend” for Americans earning under 100,000 has also drawn skepticism. The plan, framed as returning tariff revenue to taxpayers, is seen by Adams as a precursor to Universal Basic Income (UBI), which he warns will fuel inflation.

“This is helicopter money,” Adams said. “People will spend it quickly—on groceries, rent, or even discretionary purchases—but when more dollars chase the same goods, prices will skyrocket.”

Trump has defended tariffs as necessary for national security and economic fairness, but economists argue they function as hidden taxes—ultimately paid by consumers through higher prices. The Supreme Court is now poised to rule on their constitutionality, with betting markets suggesting a 90% chance they will be struck down.

The Artificial Economy’s Death Spiral

Adams describes the current U.S. economy as an “artificial” system sustained by government spending, money printing, and debt—a bubble that cannot last. Key warning signs include:

Collapsing consumer sentiment (down nearly 30% from last year)

Skyrocketing national debt ($18.6 trillion in consumer debt alone)

Commercial real estate failures (vacant offices, bankrupt landlords)

Bank instability (potential failures looming)

“This is the death spiral of the U.S. Empire,” Adams declared. “The government will keep printing money to delay collapse, but when the dollar implodes, Americans will wake up to a financial nightmare.”

Gold and Silver: The Only Safe Haven

With inflation expected to surge to 25-30% in the coming years, Adams urges Americans to convert fiat currency into gold and silver—the only historically stable stores of value.

“The government has artificially suppressed precious metals for years,” he noted. “But when the dollar collapses, gold could hit $5,000 per ounce or higher.”

He recommends Metals with Mike as a trusted source for acquiring physical gold and silver, warning against reliance on government-controlled digital currencies (CBDCs).

The Road Ahead: Default or Hyperinflation?

Adams predicts that Trump’s policies—while politically popular—will only delay the inevitable: either a U.S. debt default or hyperinflation.

“The Federal Reserve will keep printing money, handing it to banks and consumers, but this Ponzi scheme can’t last,” he said. “When the crash comes, it will be worse than 2008.”

For now, Adams advises vigilance—monitoring financial markets, avoiding debt traps, and securing tangible assets before the next crisis hits.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com