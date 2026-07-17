Trump's Election Fraud Distraction, Medical Kidnapping and Elderly Abuse, and New AI Cooperative

The broadcast criticizes former President Donald Trump’s recent speech blaming China for election fraud, arguing that the 2020 election was stolen by Democrats within the United States through methods such as mail-in ballot fraud and ballot stuffing. The speaker asserts that Trump won the 2020 election but avoids prosecuting the domestic actors involved, and instead of calling for a transition to paper ballots, he perpetuates a focus on Chinese interference. The broadcast argues that without paper ballots, voter ID, and single-day voting, elections remain vulnerable to manipulation by both parties.

The program also addresses the global implications of conflict in the Middle East, particularly the disruption of fertilizer and energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. It warns that a significant reduction in fertilizer availability could lead to a global famine, potentially causing the loss of billions of lives. The broadcast encourages viewers to prepare by storing food and learning to grow their own, while also criticizing the potential economic policies of the current administration, including universal basic income and tax refunds, which it claims could lead to inflation and dollar devaluation.

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