The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allan R Camrud's avatar
Allan R Camrud
5h

You have transitioned to a fear monger. The future is no more known to you than it is to me. I have lost interest in the ongoing berating of our military and our President that seems to be your obsession. The truth is not seen through your eyes as it is clearly motivated by a preconceived idea that you are the smartest guy in the room, clearly you are in the wrong room. Get a grip and go back to studying health and nutraceuticals which you have some knowledge in. What is your end goal?? to say I told you so... you are changing nothing and providing the "other side of the coin" that we all know exists.... Go back to being the Health Ranger, something that provides a service to your readers.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Rebecca Kesling's avatar
Rebecca Kesling
4h

Yes, Trump is willing to sacrifice all of humanity to hide his inclusion in the horrors of the E files and to do the bidding of Satanyahu. This will not end well. He has already jumped the shark.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture