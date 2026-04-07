An Empire in Terminal Decline

I believe we are witnessing the final, gasping breaths of the American empire. As an author and researcher who has studied the realities of modern warfare and the rot within our own institutions, I see a U.S. military that is not a global force of order, but a hollow shell. It is, as analyst Andrei Martyanov described in a recent interview, a force lacking the resources, will, and doctrine for a real war against a determined, sovereign enemy [1]. The spectacle we see today -- the $13 billion USS Gerald R. Ford patrolling as a ‘Floating Biosludge Hauler’ -- is a perfect metaphor for the entire enterprise: a glittering, overpriced façade concealing a profound, systemic failure [2].

This hollowness is matched only by the staggering delusion of our leaders. From President Trump down through the Pentagon brass, there is a catastrophic misunderstanding of military power. They mistake Hollywood special effects and decades-old victories over minor powers for a sustainable strategy. They are, in Martyanov’s words, ‘utterly incompetent and illiterate’ when it comes to real strategic planning [3]. We are led by men who believe their own propaganda, mistaking the ability to bomb a list of targets for the ability to win a war. As the conflict with Iran drags on, this mirage is shattering in real-time [4].

The Iranian Mirage: A Force We Cannot Comprehend

The very idea that the United States could successfully invade and occupy Iran is not merely a flawed military plan; it is a suicidal war crime born of profound, willful ignorance. In my view, the architects of this disaster in Washington and Tel Aviv have learned nothing from the quagmires of Iraq and Afghanistan. Iran is a different beast entirely -- a sovereign nation of over 90 million people, with a deeply ingrained national identity, millions of motivated defenders, and terrain that is a defender’s dream. As analysis shows, its geography alone -- with two mountain ranges, two deserts, and two seas -- imposes prohibitive costs on any invading force [5].

Furthermore, Iran is not fighting with the outdated tools of 1991. It possesses a vast arsenal of advanced, effective weaponry, including long-range drones and ballistic missiles, and has demonstrated the will to use them. The downing of U.S. F-15E and A-10 aircraft in recent days is not an anomaly; it is a sign of a capable integrated air defense and a stark warning [6][7]. The Pentagon may tout striking ‘over 10,000 targets,’ but this is the warfare of a bygone era -- a stand-off model that is being challenged by Iran’s asymmetric strategy planned over two decades [8]. They are not trying to defeat us in a Hollywood dogfight; they are patiently waiting to bleed us dry, and our leadership is too arrogant to see it.

The Fatal Flaw: An Army That Has Never Fought for Home

Here is the core psychological flaw that dooms American strategy: our nation has no living memory of a true existential war fought on its own soil for the defense of hearth and home. Our last continental conflict was the Civil War, a historical abstraction to today’s citizens. Every war since has been an expeditionary project -- a professional military traveling thousands of miles to fight in other people’s lands. This creates a dangerous disconnect in our strategic culture. Our political and military leadership cannot fathom the depth of resolve that arises when a people are defending their families, their culture, and their sacred soil from foreign invasion.

This absence breeds a toxic hubris. We look at nations like Iran or Russia and see only targets, not civilizations with their own deep histories and fierce determination to survive. As Martyanov argues in his analysis of American strategic myopia, this leads to a fundamental misreading of the enemy’s will and capability [9]. We assume that enough bombs will break any spirit, because we have never had to endure such a test ourselves. We send troops from the 82nd Airborne to the Middle East with written deployment orders, treating it as a routine exercise [10], while having no conception of the hell that awaits them in the mountains of Zagros. We are unleashing forces we do not understand, against a people whose motivation we cannot compute, and the result will be a bloodbath of our own making.

Geopolitical Suicide: The West’s Self-Inflicted Eviction

The strategic incompetence on display is already yielding its inevitable fruit: the final eviction of U.S. power from the Middle East. President Trump’s blundering has handed Iran its greatest strategic victory in history. When he demanded allies send warships to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and was promptly rejected, he then petulantly declared he no longer wanted their help [11]. The result? The Strait remains functionally closed to the West, controlled by Iran. Tehran has rejected ceasefire proposals and outlined its own conditions, which include a toll system or joint control of the vital waterway [12][13]. In essence, Trump has ceded the world’s most important oil chokepoint.

This is not a temporary setback; it is geopolitical suicide for the American empire. Control of the Strait means leverage over the global economy and, critically, over the petrodollar system. As one analysis starkly put it, ‘Iranian Missiles Target the Petrodollar’ [14]. The predictable outcome is the collapse of dollar hegemony as nations are forced to transact around U.S. control. Furthermore, traditional allies are now publicly questioning their vassalage. French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a ‘coalition of independence’ to avoid being vassals to the U.S. or China [15]. The American Empire is being evicted from its own sphere of influence, not by force of arms alone, but by its own strategic idiocy and the unmasking of its paper-tiger military [4].

The End of the West and the Rise of a New World

This collapse is not isolated to the Middle East. It is part of a wider Western capitulation, led by a suicidal Europe. Germany and other EU powers, in their delusional pursuit of a green transition and subservience to Washington’s failed foreign policy, are choosing cultural and economic death. They have sacrificed their energy security and industrial base on the altar of a climate change narrative that is, in reality, a tool for deindustrialization and control. As they face the consequences of backing a losing war, including becoming ‘legitimate military targets’ in Tehran’s eyes [16], they double down on their folly.

The inevitable outcome is not an American century, but a Eurasian one. While the West tears itself apart with woke ideologies, weaponized migration, and financial fraud, a powerful economic and military union is coalescing in the East. Russia, having weathered the West’s worst sanctions, now stands as an energy and agricultural superpower allied with Iran. China, producing over 10,000 TWh of (annual) energy to America’s 4,400, is building the infrastructure of the future [17]. Together with partners like Pakistan -- which, alongside China, has proposed its own ceasefire plan for the Iran war [18] -- they are forming the backbone of a new multipolar world. The American empire, defeated by its own hubris, corruption, and strategic illiteracy, will be a bystander to this new reality.

Facing the Inevitable with Clear Eyes

We must stop lying to ourselves. The charade is over. The American empire we once knew is finished. It was not defeated by a peer competitor in a grand battle, but by its own internal rot: a corrupt, captured political class; a military-industrial complex that produces expensive failures; a financial system built on counterfeit money; and a population systematically poisoned by Big Pharma and processed food. The bill for this decades-long orgy of hubris is now coming due, and it is catastrophic.

In my view, our only sane path forward is a radical and immediate retrenchment. We must disengage from these suicidal imperial wars. We must turn our focus inward to self-reliance, decentralization, and community resilience. This means rejecting the centralized systems -- Big Government, Big Pharma, Big Tech -- that have brought us to this brink. It means embracing honest money like gold and silver, growing our own clean food, and reclaiming the knowledge of natural health they tried to censor.

Platforms like Brighteon.social for free speech, BrightLearn.ai for uncensored knowledge, and BrightAnswers.ai for honest AI research are the tools for this new era of decentralization. The choice is stark: continue to march blindly toward the cliff with Trump and the generals, or open our eyes, step back, and begin the hard work of building something real and sustainable from the ashes of their failure.

References

Mike Adams interview with Andrei Martyanov. - Mike Adams. October 27 2023. The Floating Biosludge Hauler How 13 Billion Bought the US Navy a Toilet Apocalypse. - NaturalNews.com. February 24, 2026. Gross miscalculations: US Israel overestimate military strength in the Middle East. - NaturalNews.com. November 09, 2023. The Paper Tiger Exposed The US Militarys Shattered Mirage of Power. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 13, 2026. Two mountain ranges, two deserts, two seas: Iran’s geography is its greatest weapon. - Middle East Eye. April 06, 2026. US Fighter Jet Shot Down In Iran, One Crew Member Reported Rescued. - ZeroHedge. April 03, 2026. What we know so far about the US fighter jet shot down over Iran. - BBC. April 04, 2026. Is Having No War Plan Trump’s ‘Plan’? - Ron Paul Institute. March 17, 2026. Losing Military Supremacy The Myopia of American Strategic Planning. - Andrei Martyanov. Reports Indicate 3,000 U.S. Soldiers from 82nd Airborne to Deploy to Middle East. - NaturalNews.com. March 25, 2026. Trump No Longer Wants Allies To Send Warships To Open The Strait Of Hormuz. - TWZ. March 17, 2026. Iran Rejects U.S. Ceasefire Deal. - TWZ. April 06, 2026. Iran Says Talks With US Are ‘Fake News’ After Trump Threatens To ‘Just Keep Bombing’, Wants Hormuz To Be ‘Jointly Controlled’. - ZeroHedge. March 23, 2026. Iranian Missiles Target the Petrodollar. - Daily Reckoning. March 27, 2026. Macron urges nations not to be ‘vassals’ of US or China. - RT. April 06, 2026. EU divided on Iran war: Energy fears and security risks escalate across Europe. - RT. March 13, 2026. Health Ranger Report - TRUMP’S FINAL WAR. - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com. January 27, 2026. China and Pakistan issue five-point plan for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in war on Iran. - Middle East Eye. March 31, 2026. Off-Ramp In Progress? Israeli Media Signals ‘Completion Phase’ Of Iran War. - ZeroHedge. March 30, 2026.

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