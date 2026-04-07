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TruthAndLight
4hEdited

Brilliantly written, yet sadly true. Thank you dear brother Mike Adams for your tenacious work shedding light from day 1 of this awful attack on humanity. You were meant for a time such as this. God bless all here 🙏🏻. Cling to God more than ever. Get hard copies of the bible. The evil is changing the bible — don’t trust google, AI — censorship here is getting worse. Videos and articles are being altered on substack and other places that we thought were free speech. We must be very DISCERNING during this most deceptive era in human history.

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TruthAndLight
4hEdited

Its planned genocide, planned famine, planned destruction of innocent civilians in a nation that has the fastest growing Christian population. Yes. Many Iranians are becoming Christians. Pray for our young soldiers and their families 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Prepare before it’s too late 🙏🏻. Extra food, water, water purification tablets, etc. Health ranger sells all of it .. they are a trusted source. God bless all here 🙏🏻

Pls read “America’s Soul Under SiEge: the IMPLOSION of the middle class and impending nwo” by Dr Cohen before it’s banned.

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