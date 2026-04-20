The Point of No Return

As someone who has spent decades analyzing geopolitics, energy, and the arrogance of centralized power, I have seen many crises, but the one unfolding now is uniquely catastrophic. The situation is not merely a regional conflict; it is the final convulsive gasp of an American military and economic model that has long been bankrupt. President Donald Trump has fabricated a victory over Iran that has utterly collapsed, replaced by reckless new threats and acts of piracy. We are staring at the point of no return.

I have stated before that this war was a product of hubris and unavoidable consequences [1]. The immediate financial strain on American households from rapidly rising gasoline prices, with 55% reporting their finances affected, is just the first tremor [2]. But what Trump is now threatening -- and what Iran is promising in retaliation -- will take us far beyond high gas prices. It will sever the energy arteries of modern civilization and unleash a global collapse that could starve and displace up to one billion human beings.

From 20% to 32% of Global Oil Offline

Last week’s reality was grim enough: a 20% reduction in global oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint that handles about one-fifth of the world’s oil shipments [3]. That disruption sent shockwaves through economies and triggered spikes in fertilizer prices critical for global food production [4]. Now, Trump’s fabricated ‘victory’ has evaporated. Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has vowed to continue leveraging the closure of the Strait as a strategic weapon [5]. Tehran’s promised retaliation -- targeting the Yanbu pipeline, UAE facilities, and decisively closing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait -- would take approximately one-third of global oil offline.

Yes, one-third of the oil that powers modern human civilization.

This isn’t a regional skirmish anymore; it’s a direct assault on the energy that powers everything. The U.S. military is considering a major operation to secure the Strait of Hormuz that could prolong the war by weeks or months [6]. But any such operation is a suicide mission. Iran has escalated maritime attacks indiscriminately, aiming to cripple global trade routes and deter vessels from passing through [3]. The math is simple and terrifying: we are moving from a crisis that strained wallets to a catastrophe that breaks civilizations.

The Math of Collapse: From Global Depression to Civilizational Ruin

Let’s talk about the numbers because they dictate reality. That 20% oil reduction we covered last week meant an estimated 10% contraction in global GDP -- a ‘triple COVID’ global depression threatening up to 500 million people with extreme poverty. A 32% cut means a minimum 16% GDP collapse. My analysis suggests this is a best-case scenario; supply chain cascades and the collapse of fertilizer production could drive the worst-case contraction toward 24%.

We are not talking about a recession. We are talking about the starvation and destitution of up to one billion human beings. As James Rickards articulates, nothing occurs in the supply chain without energy inputs [7]. The entire system, from commodity sources to customer satisfaction, is bathed in energy. Sever that flow, and the chain disintegrates. Oxford Economics noted in late March that the price of key fertilizer ingredients ammonia and urea spiked 20% and 50% respectively due to Persian Gulf disruptions [4]. A prolonged closure will make fertilizers unobtainable, collapsing crop yields and guaranteeing global famine.

The dominoes have already begun to fall. I reported on March 20 that retaliatory strikes destroyed two of Qatar’s critical LNG trains, opening the door to famine, collapse, and chaos [8]. This is not a theory; it is the unfolding reality. The global economy is teetering on the brink, and the coming weeks could reshape life as we know it [9].

Why Iran Will Not Back Down

Trump and his media sycophants paint Iran as weak and ready to capitulate. They are dangerously wrong. Iran holds the ultimate strategic card: geography. Control of the Strait of Hormuz is Iran’s sole leverage for survival in this existential fight. Surrendering it invites perpetual bombardment with no defense. As economist Jeffrey Sachs noted, Iran tried to negotiate with the U.S. in June 2025 and February 2026 to reach terms to avoid war, and in both instances, they were hit with sneak attacks aiming to kill the country’s leadership [10]. They now know they are in a fight for existence.

Iran’s vast arsenal of missiles and drones, perfectly suited for this terrain, makes a conventional U.S. invasion a suicide mission Trump is too delusional to understand. The U.S. deployment of a 2,500-Marine Expeditionary Unit is a futile gesture against a nation that has declared all U.S. bases in the region should be closed immediately and will face attacks if not complied with [11] [12]. Iran has canceled all international agreements halting its nuclear program and asserts that possession of nuclear weapons is an inalienable sovereign right [13]. They are prepared to fight to the end because geography gives them the power to do so.

The Madman in the Oval: A Psychological Profile of a Catastrophe

Trump is not a strategist; he is an unhinged narcissist whose only drive is ‘winning,’ defined as making others lose everything. His decision-making is slapdash, made without input from advisers, and driven by conflicting caprices that blindside his aides [14]. He waffles between pushing for going all-out against Iran with military force and expressing a deep aversion to further entrenching himself, often swayed by rising fuel prices. His orders -- like seizing Iranian tankers globally or a doomed troop landing -- are so detached from reality that military commanders reportedly resist them.

I believe he is psychologically incapable of de-escalation. He will push until he is physically stopped, even if that means ordering a nuclear strike. He has threatened to send Iran “back to the stone ages” [15] and declared, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” [16]. This is not strategic rhetoric; it is the ranting of a madman detached from the consequences of his actions. His management of the war based on instinct is not proving effective [17]. He is a clear and present danger to global stability and human survival.

The Real Puppeteers: How Netanyahu Is Sacrificing Trump and America

But don’t be fooled. Trump is not calling all the shots. He is a disposable puppet for Netanyahu’s Greater Israel project. The New York Times reported that Netanyahu lied to Trump to provoke the Iran attack with a “farcical” presentation suggesting toppling the regime would be easy [18]. Israel dazzled Trump with the prospect of a quick, cheap victory, but the war accomplished precisely nothing a competent diplomat could not have achieved in an afternoon [19].

It’s clear that Netanyahu is deliberately pushing Trump to escalate into a political and military disaster that will cripple the GOP for a generation. The goal is to clear the way for a pro-Israel Democrat in 2028, proving that U.S. voters are irrelevant. As one commentator starkly put it, this war is not US versus Iran; it’s Israel against America [20]. Israeli goals remain unfulfilled, while Washington’s strategic interests are not a consideration in Tel Aviv [21]. The evidence is overwhelming: Israel controls the U.S. government, and this war is their project, with America as the sacrificial pawn.

Preparing for the Inevitable: What You Must Do Now

This crisis will not end soon. Iran won’t tap out, and Trump can’t. We must prepare for months, if not a year, of severed energy arteries. The coming pain -- $4+ gas, broken supply chains, soaring food costs -- is not a distant theory. It is the immediate future. Financial markets surge on “ceasefire hopium” one day and tumble the next when Trump dashes hopes [22] [23]. This volatility is a symptom of the underlying fatal instability.

Here’s what matters: self-reliance. Secure food, water, medicine, and off-grid power. Decentralize your life. The centralized system is failing. As I’ve emphasized in interviews, having a farm and being self-sufficient is better than living in an apartment. Removing yourself physically from the system, having money out of banks, and holding tangible assets like gold and silver are crucial as we approach the collapse [24]. Right now, silver is at nearly $80 per ounce and gold at $4,790 per ounce -- honest money with no counter-party risk.

Turn to trusted, decentralized sources for knowledge. Use BrightAnswers.ai, our free uncensored AI engine, for research on survival strategies. Explore BrightLearn.ai for free books on preparedness, and Brighteon.social for community support without censorship. The corporate mainstream media repeatedly lies and deceives the public; you must seek truth elsewhere. This is not just about weathering a storm; it’s about building a life outside the collapsing centralized tyranny.

Conclusion

We are at the brink. Trump’s insane escalation, driven by narcissism and manipulated by Netanyahu, is about to unleash a global collapse. A 32% reduction in global oil flows will trigger a GDP contraction that could approach 24%, leading to famine, destitution, and the unraveling of modern civilization. Iran will not back down because geography grants them the power to fight, and Trump cannot de-escalate because his psychology forbids it.

The only rational path forward is immediate personal decentralization. Reject the centralized systems that are failing you. Embrace self-reliance, natural health, and honest money. The war on humanity is a war on knowledge, but with tools like BrightAnswers.ai and BrightLearn.ai, you can arm yourself with the truth they’ve denied. Prepare not just to survive, but to thrive in the new reality that is coming. The choice is yours: follow the herd into collapse, or break free and build a resilient future. I have chosen freedom, and I urge you to do the same.

References

The Strait of Hormuz Standoff: Why Trump’s War Has Already Lost and You Are Not Ready for What’s Coming. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 16, 2026. Soaring Gas Prices, Strained Wallets, and the Shadow of a Distant War. - NaturalNews.com. Ava Grace. March 25, 2026. Iran Escalates Maritime Attacks in Persian Gulf as U.S.-Israel Strikes Trigger Wider Conflict. - NaturalNews.com. Patrick Lewis. March 4, 2026. Iran War: Sleepwalking into Starvation. - Ronpaulinstitute.org. Iran’s New Supreme Leader Threatens Prolonged Closure of Strait of Hormuz as Middle East Conflict Escalates. - NaturalNews.com. Kevin Hughes. March 15, 2026. U.S. Weighs Hormuz Operation That Could Extend Conflict with Iran. - NaturalNews.com. Garrison Vance. March 19, 2026. Sold Out James Rickards. The World Just Changed Forever: Why Two Destroyed LNG Trains Open the Door to Famine, Collapse and Chaos. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 20, 2026. 2026-03-23-BVN-THE POINT OF NO RETURN_otter_ai-. - Bright Videos Network. SACHS: Trump’s ‘Stone Age’ comment shows he wants to reproduce what happened in Gaza in Iran. - ActivistPost.com. US Announces 2,500-Marine Expeditionary Force Deployment to Region Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions. - NaturalNews.com. March 16, 2026. 2026-03-13-BVN-GLOBAL FAMINE NOW CERTAIN_otter_ai-. - Bright Videos Network. 2026-03-12-BVN-OIL AND FERTILIZER PRICES SKYROCKET_otter_ai-. - Bright Videos Network. Trump managing Iran war based on conflicting caprices that blindside his aides — report. - Timesofisrael.com. Oil Spikes As Trump Vows To Hit Iran “Extremely Hard Over Next 2-3 Weeks”. - Shtfplan.com. On The Eve Of Destruction? Clock Ticks Down On Trump’s Iran Deadline. - Twz.com. Trump is waging war based on instinct and it isn’t working. - BBC InDepth. NYT: Netanyahu Lied to Trump to Provoke Iran Attack. - Thenewamerican.com. Ending Israel’s War on Peace. - Original.antiwar.com. Jeffrey D. Sachs and Sybil Fares. Don’t be fooled: This war is not US versus Iran, it’s Israel against America. - Middleeasteye.net. The Iran War Has Been A Catastrophe For The US — But Israel Wants More. - ActivistPost.com. Futures Storm Higher Into Record Territory On Now Daily Ceasefire Hopium. - Zerohedge.com. Futures, Bonds Tumble, Oil Soars After Trump Dashes Hopes For Early End To Iran War. - Zerohedge.com. Mike Adams interview with Michael Yon - March 7 2025.

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