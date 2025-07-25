Trump’s Middle East escalation risks full-blown regional war

The Trump administration’s deepening military involvement in the Middle East—including renewed airstrikes on Iran and tacit support for Israeli territorial expansion—has raised alarms among geopolitical experts who warn of an imminent regional war with global consequences. Colonel Douglas Macgregor, a retired U.S. Army officer and prominent foreign policy analyst, cautions that Washington’s current trajectory is pushing allies into Russia and China’s orbit while eroding U.S. influence.

Escalating Tensions: From Iran to Gaza

Trump’s recent military actions, including a surge in air strikes compared to the Biden administration, contradict his image as a peacemaker. Macgregor argues that Trump’s foreign policy is now "Israel-first," driven by hardline advisors like Jared Kushner and figures like Senators Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton.

"The Israeli view has always been that if their neighbors are fighting each other, it’s a strategic win for them," Macgregor explains. "But this policy of perpetual destabilization backfires when it drags the U.S. into confrontation with Russia and China."

Iran remains a flashpoint. Despite claims that U.S. bunker-buster bombs destroyed Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, Israeli officials insist more strikes are needed. Meanwhile, Iran’s retaliatory missile attacks have proven devastating, bypassing Israel’s Iron Dome defenses and striking critical infrastructure. Macgregor warns that further U.S. intervention risks direct conflict with Moscow and Beijing, both of which are expanding economic and military ties with Tehran.

The Global Chessboard: Russia, China, and De-Dollarization

The Middle East is just one front in a wider geopolitical struggle. Macgregor highlights how U.S. sanctions and tariff wars—like Trump’s threat to impose 100% secondary tariffs on nations trading with Russia—are accelerating de-dollarization.

"The Chinese are dumping U.S. Treasuries, BRICS nations are pivoting to gold-backed currencies, and the dollar’s dominance is fading fast," Macgregor says. "We’re facing a financial collapse worse than 2008—maybe even a depression."

Key U.S. allies, including Japan and Egypt, are resisting Washington’s pressure. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, wary of Israeli efforts to forcibly relocate Gazans into the Sinai, is turning to Russia for support. Meanwhile, China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is creating trade routes that bypass U.S.-controlled sea lanes—reducing reliance on the dollar.

A Looming Financial and Military Crisis

Macgregor predicts that America’s next major crisis—whether a Middle East war or economic collapse—could hit by September.

"Jamie Dimon just warned that the system is cracking faster than in 2008," he notes. "Meanwhile, Trump’s advisors are still operating like it’s the 1970s, bullying allies instead of negotiating."

If the U.S. defaults on debt—as it did twice under FDR—there will be no manufacturing boom or gold reserves to stabilize the economy. Instead, rising Treasury yields could trigger a catastrophic bond market crisis.

The Path Forward?

Macgregor’s grim outlook underscores the need for a drastic shift in U.S. strategy:

End the Israel-First Doctrine: Prioritizing Israeli expansion over regional stability alienates allies and fuels conflict.

Avoid War with Russia & China: Military confrontation in Ukraine or Taiwan would be disastrous. Diplomacy, not threats, is essential.

Prepare for Financial Turmoil: With the dollar losing dominance, the U.S. must either reform or face economic collapse.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. As Macgregor warns: "We’re on the edge of an abyss—and if Trump doesn’t change course, we’re going over."

