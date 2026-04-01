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Silvia Rousseva's avatar
Silvia Rousseva
5d

I wouldn't call Trump a leader: he is quite clearly a servant. I don't think that its nuclear arsenal is the source of Izrahell's sense of impunity; rather, it's the international sexual and financial blackmail operations it's running via Mossad and the Rothschilds. I wonder if the true reason for the aggression against Iran (in addition to a complete lack of morality and the necessity to quickly shift the narrative away from the Mossad, sorry, Epstein, files) was not to distract us from Izrahell's expansion into Lebanon and to make us forget about the tragedy of Gaza... Oh, and to cause some economic pain to the world for good measure...

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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
5d

Iran’s Demands are Non-Negotiable, and We Should Have Seen That

Iran’s Death Cult End Times 12th Imamers for 72 Virgins Demands;

1) Kill all Jews and Vaporize Israel

2)Convert, kill or enslave all other non believers, per multiple verse's in yheir Quran, like the Verse of the Sword

3) an inalienable right to use nuclear weapons to do 1&2

4) Bring on Armageddon so their 12th Imam can appear, with their 72 virgins reward program in the mean time

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