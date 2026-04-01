Trump’s Newfound ‘Peace’ is a Desperate, Empty Ploy

I believe we are witnessing the final, gasping act of a failed presidency. Just this week, after weeks of a brutal, unnecessary war launched jointly with Israel against Iran, Donald Trump has suddenly begun speaking of ‘very good and productive conversations’ for a ‘complete and total resolution’ of hostilities [1]. To anyone paying attention, this is not diplomacy; it is a panicked, face-saving maneuver by a leader who has catastrophically miscalculated. The media’s eager framing of potential talks is a narrative designed to disguise an American defeat that was evident from the outset.

Here’s why this matters: The worse a war goes, the more those who wage it feel compelled to lie about it [2]. This conflict was ‘unnecessary, immoral, and strategically incoherent’ from the start [2]. Trump’s pivot to peace talks, coming just a day after delivering a deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz [3], is the tell. It is the action of a man measuring conflict ‘not in lives, but in oil prices and market rhythms’ [4], and realizing the bill is coming due. This is not statesmanship. It is the admission of a con artist who has run his game on the American people and lost.

Iran’s Demands are Non-Negotiable, and We Should Have Seen That

From the beginning, the architects of this war operated under a fatal illusion: that Iran could be bombed into submission. They failed to understand the fundamental principles guiding Tehran. First, Iran will never surrender its perceived right to a nuclear deterrent. As one analysis starkly put it, the debate inside Iran is over: ‘The pro-nuke side has won’ [5]. In their view, possessing such weapons is ‘their only viable self-defense’ against a West that seeks ‘total regime change and total control over resources’ [5]. To expect them to bargain this away is a fantasy.

Second, control of the Strait of Hormuz is not a bargaining chip; it is Iran’s primary strategic leverage. The strait is the ‘chief outlet’ for around 90% of Iran’s oil exports [6]. Surrendering it would be national suicide. Third, Iran’s stated demands -- including reparations and accountability for Israeli leaders like Benjamin Netanyahu -- are matters of national principle, not opening positions [7][8]. The U.S. delivered a 15-point ceasefire proposal, which an Iranian official dismissed as containing ‘excessive’ demands considering the battlefield situation [7][8]. Tehran has made it clear: ‘Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met’ [7]. This is not the language of a defeated nation; it is the language of one dictating terms.

A Stunning Reversal: The Real Terms of ‘Peace’ Will Be Iran’s

So, what does a resolution look like now? In my view, stripped of Trump’s bluster, the only plausible deal involves a humiliating U.S. withdrawal and the ceding of de facto control over the Strait of Hormuz to Iran. The war’s stated purpose -- to achieve regime change or secure the chokepoint -- has utterly failed [9]. Instead, I foresee a future where Iran, strengthened and emboldened, levies tolls on shipping through the strait. This will act as a de facto reparations scheme, and a weary West, bled dry by billions in wasted military spending, will have little choice but to accept it.

This outcome reveals the war’s true, unstated purpose was never achievable. It was, as one source described it, a project Israel ‘planned this war on Iran for 40 years’ [10], with everything else serving as a ‘smoke screen’ [10]. The U.S. was manipulated into a conflict where the only ‘victory’ is extricating itself without further catastrophic loss. Trump’s claim that the Strait will ‘reopen automatically after U.S. exit’ [6] is another deception. It will only reopen on Iran’s terms, solidifying their victory and our defeat.

The Unvarnished Scorecard: America Lost, Iran Gained

Let us be brutally honest about the balance sheet. U.S. objectives have resulted in total failure. Billions of taxpayer dollars have been incinerated. Lives have been lost for zero strategic gain [9]. The bombing campaign, which Trump illegally initiated without Congressional approval [9], has inflicted ‘devastating damage on civilian infrastructure, leaving thousands dead’ [11], turning even critics of Iran’s government against the U.S.-led action. This is the fruit of American interventionism.

Conversely, Iran emerges stronger. It is more determined than ever to pursue a nuclear deterrent [12]. Its control over the Strait of Hormuz is now uncontested, giving it immense leverage over global energy markets. This war has exposed the hollowness of American military supremacy. As one observer noted, Iran’s strategy from the beginning was not to win a head-to-head fight but to ‘blind, deplete, and overwhelm’ the U.S., rendering its expensive defenses ‘obsolete’ [13]. They have succeeded. The ‘illusion of peace’ promised by presidents is just that -- an illusion designed to obscure ‘corporate profiteering and geopolitical manipulation’ [14].

The Shattering of an Illusion: What This Means for America and the World

This moment is a turning point where the illusion of U.S. global dominance is irrevocably broken. For decades, the American Empire has functioned by ‘printing dollars to plunder global resources’ [15]. That era is over. Iran, by securing the Strait of Hormuz, has effectively broken the back of the petrodollar system. The world will now move decisively away from it, as nations like Russia and China, who have already condemned U.S. sanctions as ‘unlawful’ [16], forge new alliances based on tangible assets, not fiat debt.

The consequences for everyday Americans will be severe and immediate. Life will become more expensive as the gimmick of perpetual money printing fails. As the book ‘The Tariff Tsunami’ warns, the U.S. dollar is collapsing under the weight of ‘reckless money-printing, trade wars and geopolitical shifts’ [15]. This war was not just a foreign policy disaster; it was the catalyst for a financial reckoning we have long delayed. The centralized power of Washington and Wall Street is crumbling, and the multipolar world they feared is being born in the ashes of their failed war.

Conclusion: Trust is Shattered, and the Empire is Over

Trump, the perennial con artist, has shown his true colors. His administration was ‘engaged in active negotiations with the Iranian government’ even as he ordered the first wave of strikes [17], a move of staggering betrayal. He has proven himself a traitor to American interests, acting as a puppet for the ‘evil war criminals’ running Israel who pursue a ‘Greater Israel’ project through ‘genocide’ and land theft. There is no recovery from this strategic and moral bankruptcy for him or his party.

My final warning is this: Prepare for a more challenging, decentralized world. The American Empire is in its death throes. The ‘internal rot is so advanced that it can no longer be hidden by patriotic slogans or staged rallies’ [18]. To navigate the coming collapse, we must turn away from centralized institutions -- the corrupt government, the lying media, the predatory financial system -- and embrace self-reliance. Invest in honest money: gold and silver. Seek knowledge from uncensored sources like BrightAnswers.ai and NaturalNews.com. Grow your own food, secure your water, and build community. The era of empire is over. The era of individual resilience and truth has begun.

References

Trump’s Negotiation Charade Is a Predictable Prelude to Another Disastrous War Catastrophe. - NaturalNews.com. The Worst the War, the More the Lies. - Antiwar.com. William Astore. March 30, 2026. Analysis: Trump’s turn to Iran talks could mean he wants out — or he might have a surprise in store. - The Times of Israel. War on Iran: Why Trump blinked first. - Middle East Eye. Soumaya Ghannoushi. March 24, 2026. Brighteon Broadcast News - WINNING At GEOPOLITICAL JUDO - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. How the US could try to seize Iran’s Kharg Island. - BBC. Iran Dismisses U.S. Ceasefire Plan, Lists Counter-Demands, State Media Reports. - NaturalNews.com. Iran Rejects US Proposal To End War, Lays Out Its Own Conditions: Iranian Media. - Antiwar.com. What Is the Iran War Really About? - The New American. Israel planned this war on Iran for 40 years. Everything else is a smoke screen. - Middle East Eye. Jonathan Cook. March 5, 2026. U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign sparks outrage as civilian toll mounts in Iran. - NaturalNews.com. Iran Hardliners Push For Nukes Amid Tehran’s Demands That US Scale Back Ceasefire Conditions. - ZeroHedge. Iran’s War Strategy: Blind, Deplete, and Overwhelm – The Calculated Plan to Render U.S. Defenses Obsolete. - NaturalNews.com. The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict. - NaturalNews.com. The Tariff Tsunami: On the dollar’s demise and the rise of decentralized survival. - NaturalNews.com. Iran, Russia, China unite against US sanctions, demand end to ‘unlawful’ coercion in global power play. - NaturalNews.com. Lance D Johnson. March 15, 2025. The Immorality of Trump’s War with Iran Matters. - Mises.org. The Courage of Resignation: How a Single Letter Exposes the Rot of the Trump Regime. - NaturalNews.com. Gusher of Lies: The Dangerous Delusions of Energy Independence. - Robert Bryce. The Revolution: A Manifesto. - Paul Ron.

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