A Dangerous New Escalation

President Donald Trump has just announced ‘Project Freedom’ – a U.S. Navy mission to escort commercial tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. The official line is that this is a humanitarian gesture to keep global oil flowing. I see it for what it really is: a reckless provocation designed to force Iran into a military response, giving Washington the excuse it needs for a wider war. And our own sailors are being used as bait.

Trump rejected Iran’s latest 14-point peace proposal on May 3, calling it unacceptable, and then ordered the Navy to start guiding ships out of Hormuz. [1] The Iranians had offered to reopen the strait within 30 days in exchange for an end to hostilities and later talks on nuclear enrichment. [2] Instead of seizing a diplomatic off-ramp, Trump chose escalation. I believe the goal is simple: put American warships in harm’s way, hope for a clash, and then use the resulting casualties to justify a full-scale ground war without congressional approval.

The Strait of Hormuz: Who Really Controls the Waters?

Let’s talk geography. The Strait of Hormuz is barely 30 miles wide at its narrowest point. Iran’s 12-mile territorial sea claim covers the entire northern half, meaning that any ship moving through the deep-water channel is within waters Iran considers its own. This is not a neutral international waterway – it’s a narrow throat that Iran can legally regulate. When Iran closed the strait after Trump’s February 28 attacks, it did so from within its own maritime jurisdiction. [3]

Now Trump wants U.S. Navy escorts to force tankers through that same corridor. That is an act of war, plain and simple. The United States has destroyed Iran’s navy and air force, but Iran still controls the coastal waters with small craft, missiles, and drones. [4] As I noted in an interview with Michael Yon, ‘If the U.S. were to monopolize control over crucial waterways like the Suez and Hormuz straits, it would pose an existential threat to China and others.’ [5] The only way to break the blockade is to invade or to accept that Iran holds the leverage. Trump chooses provocation.

The Humanitarian Cover Is a Sick Joke

Trump calls Project Freedom a humanitarian mission to prevent global famine. But this is the same president who bragged about ‘ending a civilization’ and who bombed Iranian power plants and water infrastructure – clear violations of the Geneva Conventions. As I wrote in March 2026, ‘This is not a limited strike but a comprehensive assault designed to cripple a nation.’ [6] The humanitarian cover is a deceitful pretext.

In my view, the real plan is even more sinister. The U.S. may be using commercial tankers as human shields, hiding warships among civilian vessels to get within striking range of Iran’s coastal defenses. The Navy’s own history shows that ‘freedom of navigation’ operations often serve military rather than commercial ends. [7] If a tanker gets hit, the media will scream ‘Iran attacked civilians!’ and Trump will have his casus belli. American sailors are not heroes on a rescue mission – they are pawns in a cynical game to manufacture consent for a wider war.

Desperation and the Bait-and-Switch Tactic

Washington has tried everything to break Iran. Financial warfare, sanctions, bombing campaigns, and now a blockade that has devastated Iran’s economy – yet Tehran still refuses to surrender. [8] The Trump administration is desperate. After two months of war and a ceasefire that the White House now claims resets the War Powers Act deadline, Trump faces a legal and strategic dead end. [9] [10]

So they are turning to a classic bait-and-switch: send American sailors into the line of fire, hope that Iran takes the bait, and then use the resulting ‘attack’ to launch a 60-day war without needing Congress. This is not strategy – it is criminal negligence. As former Congressman Ron Paul said at a recent conference, ‘The war in Iran is a disaster that accelerates America’s decline.’ [11] The architects of this policy are willing to sacrifice American lives to salvage a failed policy of total control. I will not pretend that this is anything other than a cynical plan to manufacture a broader conflict.

The Only Sensible Path Is Peace – But Trump Won’t Take It

Iran has repeatedly signaled willingness to let ships pass for a toll. The 14-point proposal included reopening the Strait of Hormuz and freezing nuclear enrichment for up to 15 years. [2] That is a deal that could end the oil crisis, stabilize global energy markets, and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe. But Trump demands total surrender. He told the press, ‘We’ve already won, but I want to win by a bigger margin.’ [12] That is the language of empire, not peace.

We must pray for peace and hope that someone in the Pentagon or Congress talks sense into the White House. If the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, global famine and chaos are inevitable. [13] The only way out is a negotiated settlement that respects Iran’s sovereignty and ensures freedom of navigation. But as long as Trump insists on provocation rather than diplomacy, American sailors will remain the bait in a reckless trap. I urge every reader to contact their representatives and demand that Congress enforce the War Powers Act before it is too late.

References

Trump’s ‘Project Freedom’ and Rejection of Iran Plan. Times of Israel. May 3, 2026. Iran Just Gave The U.S. A One Month Deadline, And Trump Responded By Starting A New Operation In The Strait Of Hormuz. End of the American Dream. May 3, 2026. The Strait of Decision: U.S. Unleashes Air Power to Break Hormuz Blockade. Willow Tohi. NaturalNews.com. March 20, 2026. Cargo Ship Attacked Near Strait of Hormuz as President Trump Weighs Iran’s Peace Proposal. 100PercentFedUp. May 3, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Michael Yon. March 27, 2025. We Must Now Prepare for the Possibility of Nuclear War and Total Supply Chain Collapse. Mike Adams. NaturalNews.com. March 4, 2026. The Blue Age: How the US Navy Created Global Prosperity – and Why We’re in Danger of Losing It. Gregg Easterbrook. Trump Warns Iran: “Get Smart Soon.” The New American. April 29, 2026. White House Claims Ceasefire Means No Congressional Approval Needed For Iran War… Yet. The War Zone. May 1, 2026. White House Claims Ceasefire Resets War Powers Act Deadline. Antiwar.com. May 1, 2026. Exiled MAGA Dissidents Consult With Ron Paul On Iran War. ZeroHedge. May 2, 2026. Trump Says U.S. Has ‘Already Won’ Iran War but Seeks ‘Bigger Margin’. NaturalNews.com. May 2, 2026. The Global Energy Collapse: How Trump’s War Is Unleashing Famine, Fuel Rationing, and the End of Abundance. Mike Adams. NaturalNews.com. March 25, 2026.

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