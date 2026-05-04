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Dan's avatar
Dan
10h

All that remains to be seen is how many more lives will be offered up to the Israel/Zionist regime not just Iranians but U.S. military, Israelis and all those others sacrificed for Greater Israel? Iran followed all the orders given regarding nuclear enrichment as far as I’ve seen. They did not attack Israel other than perhaps by proxy. No one else supports War by Proxy right? IDF wouldn’t do that, certainly not the U.S.? Ukraine is a direct result of Russian aggression right? 😂😂😂

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Silvia Rousseva's avatar
Silvia Rousseva
9h

Sounds like Lusitania 2.0. Will we ever learn?

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