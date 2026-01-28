The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hope Furniss's avatar
Hope Furniss
3h

I don’t care what any government says I will never give up my guns! Screw all corrupt government’s and all its corrupt politicians!

“There is only one thing worse than a pedophile and that’s a politician!”

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jefff G.'s avatar
Jefff G.
2h

As in your piece yesterday, you make a mostly valid assessment in my opinion (qualifier). I completely agree that we, as a nation, are in danger of becoming a police state at some point unless the population becomes fully aware of the decline and refuses to accept it. As for Pretti, I fully support the 2A and always have. However, ones' 2A rights become null when physically resisting legal law enforcement. If Pretti was disarmed and/or under control and THEN shot...that would be flat out murder and inexcusable. If that was the case, then the agent(s) shooting Pretti should be convicted of that crime, though I'm unsure of the degree to be applied. If Pretti was an active threat and not under control, his shooting is justified although the number of times (10, I believe?) is overkill, even though the point of shooting someone is to end the threat. Additionally, whether it's Trump or any other President of either party tries to disarm legal gun owners, they will find themselves in an uprising that they have zero hope of containing. As I mentioned yesterday, I'm an FFL in FL and the community I live in, as well as several others nearby, is largely occupied by former LE types and combat veterans, most of whom own multiple firearms and ALL of whom love the Constitution. I would not want to be part of a group entering this area with the intent of disarming anyone.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture