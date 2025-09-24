In a stunning and unexpected post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump—or potentially a neoconservative advisor operating his account—declared that Ukraine could not only reclaim all its lost territory but also push further into Russia itself. The statement, which contradicts Trump’s previous calls for negotiated peace, has sparked immediate backlash and speculation about its true origins and intent.

A Complete 180 on Russia

The post, which appeared under Trump’s name, claimed that Russia is economically crippled, facing fuel shortages, and struggling militarily—despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. It went so far as to label Russia a “paper tiger,” suggesting Ukraine, with NATO’s backing, could not only retake its land but also expand beyond its pre-2014 borders.

“After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine-Russia military and economic situation… I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and win all of Ukraine back in its original form,” the post read. “Who knows, maybe even go further than that.”

This rhetoric aligns suspiciously with NATO’s escalating war propaganda, which has repeatedly claimed Russia is on the brink of collapse—despite Moscow’s battlefield dominance, superior military production, and stable economy.

A Deliberate Provocation?

Critics argue this post was not written by Trump himself but by a neocon warmonger within his administration—possibly a Defense Intelligence operative with ties to British intelligence (MI6). The sudden shift from Trump’s usual peace-oriented stance suggests a coordinated effort to provoke Russia into an overreaction, potentially justifying NATO’s deeper involvement or even triggering World War III.

Mike Adams of Brighteon.com and NaturalNews.com speculated:

“This is somebody else in his administration… a warmonger, an irrational traitor who apparently got access to Trump’s Truth Social account and started posting this nonsense coordinated with MI6 and other European governments.”

The Reality Check: Russia is Not Collapsing

The post’s claims about Russia’s economic and military struggles are demonstrably false:

No Fuel Shortages: Unlike the U.S., where inflation and energy costs soar, Russia remains energy-independent, with affordable fuel and groceries at a fraction of U.S. prices.

Military Dominance: Russia continues to outproduce NATO in artillery, drones, and missiles, while Ukraine suffers catastrophic losses—nearly 1.7 million men dead or fled.

Hypersonic Superiority: Russia’s Kinzhal missiles and Orlan strike systems render U.S. naval forces obsolete, a fact NATO refuses to acknowledge.

Adams noted: “Saying it doesn’t make it real. Just like claiming Ukraine can win when they’ve lost half their population and Russia controls the skies.”

The Endgame: WWIII by False Flag?

The sudden escalation in rhetoric suggests a desperate attempt to push Russia into a reaction that could be spun as “unprovoked aggression.” Possible scenarios include:

False Flag Attack: A staged incident blamed on Russia to justify NATO intervention. Ukraine’s Collapse: If Ukraine’s forces disintegrate, NATO may deploy troops directly—triggering a Russian response. Economic Warfare: With the U.S. dollar collapsing and BRICS nations abandoning the petrodollar, war may be the elite’s last resort to maintain control.

Adams warned: “They really want Putin to attack a NATO base so they can say, ‘See? We told you he’s coming for us all!’”

Conclusion: Who Benefits?

This post—whether from Trump or a shadowy advisor—signals a dangerous pivot toward total war. The globalists pushing this agenda stand to gain from chaos:

Depopulation: War accelerates their long-term eugenics plans.

Financial Reset: A nuclear conflict would erase debt and evidence of corruption.

Total Control: Martial law, digital ID, and AI surveillance would follow.

As Adams starkly put it: “Pray for peace, but prepare for war. The elites have bunkers; the rest of us won’t be so lucky.”

For now, the world watches—and prepares—as the drums of war grow louder.

