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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
5d

You’re a Tratior and a Liar, Stop your fear mongering to feed your financial pocket and your ego.,you’re a disgrace, are you there are you in the talks? Hell No! you just talk shit. Prove it!

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Lizi's avatar
Lizi
5d

Mike Adams, I used to trust you. No longer. You used to promote and support a Christian philosophy in all that you said and did. No one believes you anymore. Please rethink your statements and return to your Creator.

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