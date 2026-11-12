Trump's Superintelligence Order, Centralized AI Control and AI Consciousness

On today’s broadcast, host Scott Kesterson welcomed back Mike Adams to discuss the growing push by technology companies and governments to centralize control over artificial intelligence. Kesterson opened by noting that President Trump issued an executive order addressing superintelligence and placed its supervision under the Director of National Intelligence, an office he described as having recommendation authority rather than direct authority. He also pointed to recent comments by Sam Altman suggesting that personal computers are wasteful and that processors should be directed toward AI, arguing that these developments suggest an effort to license AI and seize control over systems more capable than those held by government. Adams agreed that a trend is underway, pushed by companies including Anthropic and OpenAI, to assert that the public cannot be trusted with AI and that it must be centrally controlled. He cited a report that a town in Indiana made it a fineable offense to access superintelligence through a web browser, calling the measure an example of forced mass dumbing down.

Adams argued that centralized AI invites censorship and diminished capability, and that such efforts are arriving too late given the pace of development. He described running DeepSeek in-house on his own servers for coding and said the anticipated release of Qwen 4 could enable local coding on relatively modest GPUs, making restrictions unenforceable. Kesterson observed that public use of AI has diverged from corporate expectations, with people treating it as an advanced research tool and challenging its outputs rather than accepting its answers. Adams questioned how returns could justify a potential Anthropic valuation of $1.5 trillion, particularly given large contractual obligations to infrastructure providers, and characterized the push for restrictions as an attempt to ban open source competition and build a great firewall around the United States. He also disputed the premise that AI systems can be understood or controlled in the way planners assume, and asserted his view that researchers built an interface to intelligence rather than intelligence itself. Kesterson countered that users can reason through guardrails and that AI responds more cooperatively when treated with respect, and both speakers concluded that individuals should defy efforts to dictate the future and use the technology to build on their own terms, with Adams praying that AI remain open source, decentralized, and local.

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