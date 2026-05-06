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Al X. Griz's avatar
Al X. Griz
5h

Ranger, thanks for the expert, common sense analysis. If we didn’t have such a bought out, warmongering mainstream media, you would’ve been front and center long ago, and the country wouldn’t be in such dire STRAITS.

I talk to my MAGA diehard buddies about the Iran war, and try to get the message across that if Trump resumes bombing Iran on any level, they will respond aggressively, taking out GCC energy and water facilities, pelt Israel and possibly take out a USS as was forewarned. They are incredulous that Iran has this capability, having been thoroughly hypnotized by Fox News maniacs like Keane, Kellog, Levine, Hannity, Graham, etc. They refuse to consider resulting worldwide depression and famine.

I mentioned the 1953 US/ British overthrow of Mosaddegh to one of the guys, and he accused me of making up stuff. He thought the Shah was a beloved leader, elected by the people!

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sereena's avatar
sereena
3hEdited

Spot on Mike, this has been a disaster from the start. You were smart not to vote to see what happens and how Trump would fare. He has failed miserably and put the USA and the entire world in dire straits. yes pun intended.

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