Trump’s TSA facial recognition push & UN Agenda 2030: Twin threats to American liberty under conservative leadership?

Despite Donald Trump’s anti-globalist rhetoric, his administration aggressively expanded TSA facial recognition scanners to 400 airports, normalizing biometric surveillance under the guise of "voluntary" compliance—a tactic critics warn will soon turn mandatory, paving the way for a Chinese-style digital control grid. Meanwhile, the UN’s Agenda 2030, rebranded from Agenda 21, is infiltrating local governments through "smart city" programs, zoning laws, and environmental regulations designed to strip Americans of private property rights, enforce energy rationing, and advance globalist depopulation goals.

TSA Facial Recognition: A Trojan Horse for Digital Tyranny

During a recent interview with Brighteon Broadcast News, William Jasper, President of the John Birch Society, revealed alarming details about the rapid rollout of facial recognition technology under Trump’s administration. While initially introduced under Biden in just 40 airports, Trump expanded it to 400 airports nationwide—despite assurances that scans are "voluntary" and "won’t be stored permanently."

Jasper recounted his own experience refusing the scan, noting:

"I was the only one in line who said no. Everyone else just obeyed. TSA’s website claims it’s optional, but former TSA head David Pekosky admitted: ‘It’s voluntary for now. Eventually, there won’t be an option.’"

This mirrors the incremental tyranny of COVID mandates—first "recommended," then enforced. Once the infrastructure is in place, resistance becomes futile.

UN Agenda 2030: The Silent Takeover of Local Governance

Parallel to this surveillance expansion, the UN’s Agenda 2030—rebranded from the infamous Agenda 21—is infiltrating American cities through:

"Smart City" initiatives (AI-monitored traffic, energy grids)

Zoning laws restricting private property use

Environmental mandates banning gas vehicles, rationing meat, and pushing insect-based diets

Jasper, who has covered UN summits since the 1992 Earth Summit, warned:

"Agenda 2030 is the master plan for humanity—which means someone is the master doing the planning. It’s operating in every community under ‘Sustainable Development Goals.’"

The Endgame: A Merged Technocratic Tyranny

The WHO’s push for pandemic powers, combined with centralized food control and digital ID systems, threatens to erase national sovereignty entirely. Once these systems are entrenched:

No administration —conservative or liberal—will dismantle them.

Social credit scores (like China’s) will dictate travel, purchases, and speech.

AI-driven oppression will automate punishment without human judgment.

Jasper emphasized:

"Liberty is fragile. If you don’t fight for it, you lose it. Once AI controls the grid, your electricity, water, and finances can be shut off with a click."

The Depopulation Connection

Both surveillance and "sustainability" agendas align with the globalist depopulation playbook:

Vaccine mandates (sterilization via mRNA jabs)

Fake food (lab-grown meat, bug protein)

Energy restrictions (electric vehicle mandates, carbon taxes)

As Jasper noted:

"Bill Gates, the WHO, and the ‘Good Club’ openly call for reducing the global population. COVID was a test run—Agenda 2030 is the main event."

What Can Americans Do?

Refuse Facial Scans – Opt out at TSA checkpoints. Expose Local Agenda 2030 – Challenge "smart city" projects and zoning changes. Support Decentralization – Move assets to physical gold/silver, reject CBDCs. Hold Legislators Accountable – Use tools like the John Birch Society’s legislative scorecards (jbs.org).

Final Warning

As Trump’s TSA normalization merges with UN-driven "sustainability," the noose tightens. The time to resist is now—before the grid is locked in forever.

"They thought silencing us would work. It didn’t. Now, we must dismantle their system before they dismantle us." — Mike Adams

