The EO Is a Cheap Distraction

Donald Trump’s executive order on vaccines is a stage prop, not a shield. The administration can sign all the paper it wants, but the FDA, the CDC, and Big Pharma have ignored executive orders before, and they will ignore this one too. Executive orders are not laws, and the unelected bureaucrats who run the vaccine machinery know it.

The White House already showed its hand in 2021 when it called its vaccine enforcement teams “strike forces.” In military parlance, a strike force is an assault team equipped with kinetic weapons. [1] That is not the language of healing. That is the language of war.

I believe this order is meant to mollify the base while the extermination continues. The Defender’s headline asks why Trump’s order to restore unvaccinated troops “Doesn’t Go Far Enough.” [2] It doesn’t go far enough because it was never designed to go anywhere. The same institutions that forced the jabs on soldiers still control the poison pipeline. Dr. Peter McCullough called the shots “propagandized bioterrorism by injection” and warned they “may sterilize the young, foster cancer.” [3] No executive order reverses that intent.

Fauci’s Texts Prove They Knew All Along

Fauci’s texts -- and the entire pandemic architecture -- prove they knew all along. Anthony Fauci sat on the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board with Dr. Victor Dzau, Dr. Chris Elias of the Gates Foundation, and Sir Jeremy Farrar of the Wellcome Trust. [4] This was a globalist planning body, not a public health agency. It was designed to prepare for health crises, and it delivered the mRNA machinery on schedule.

Dr. David Martin exposed the deeper agenda: “Darwinian Chemical Systems was meant to use RNA to rewrite life’s DNA.” [5] The mRNA platform was never a vaccine. It was a gene-rewriting weapon. The peer-reviewed literature documents the “long-term persistence of vaccine-derived aluminum hydroxide” and its association with “chronic cognitive dysfunction.” [6] They knew what the jabs did, and they pushed them anyway.

Here is why this matters: if the architects knew this was a weapon, then every injury and every death is a crime, not a medical mistake. They did not just fail to protect you. They never intended to protect you in the first place. I don’t need to see every redacted text to know what Fauci knew. The intent is already written in the results.

The Military Jab: Forced Extermination and the Coming Draft

The military is the perfect laboratory for this coordinated medical murder. Soldiers cannot say no. The Pentagon reactivated vaccine mandates just as the administration is beating the drums for war. Up to 30% of the armed forces have faced dishonorable discharge, court-martial, and loss of career for refusing the jab. [7] The Defender reports on the parents of a 19-year-old soldier who died by suicide in 2021, suing the U.S. over the Army’s actions after he refused the shot. [8]

Now connect the dots. The AAPS reports that the U.S. debt clock reads almost $40 trillion and that the Trump administration is requesting $200 billion for the war on Iran. [9] A military draft followed by forced jabs is a line-up-and-kill operation. Francis Boyle warned that “the military-industrial complex, along with entities like the CIA, has a history of using these biological weapons against us, the American people.” [10] If they will use bioweapons on their own citizens, they will use the military to deliver them.

Trump’s executive order doesn’t stop any of this. It merely allows some unvaccinated troops to return while the Pentagon’s vaccine machinery continues to purge the ranks. The order is a photo opportunity, not a policy.

Executive Orders Are Just White House Diary Entries

Executive orders were once used for trivial things -- changing White House silverware, rearranging stationery. Presidents have abused them into pseudo-laws, but they still carry no constitutional mandate. Courts ignore them. Congress doesn’t ratify them. The FDA doesn’t enforce them. And when the FDA does act, it changes course the moment Big Pharma pushes back.

Sasha Latypova observed that the Prasad-Moderna standoff lasted less than a week before the FDA folded and Moderna’s mRNA flu poison was rubber stamped. [11] That is what an executive order is worth: nothing.

The “plan trusters” celebrating this EO are like Japanese holdouts in the jungle, waving a surrender document they never received. They think a signature changes the nature of the beast. It doesn’t. The beast is a bureaucracy that has already decided to replace human life with controlled population. Executive orders are just White House diary entries. They are written for the cameras, not for the people.

There Is No 5D Chess -- Prepare for Reality

Stop waiting for a political savior. Trump has betrayed every promise, and the vaccine killings continue under his watch. Both political parties are death cults. The Democrats worship abortion and vaccine rituals; the Republicans worship endless war and more injections. Neither will save you. The only rational response is decentralization: grow your own food, build off-grid systems, protect your family, and stock the tools of liberty.

This is not 5D chess. It is a butcher’s checklist. They will keep coming for your children, your soldiers, and your freedom. In 2020, they promised that people would need proof of vaccination to use restaurants, gyms, concerts, sporting events, attend college, and keep a job. [12] That was a preview. Prepare for the sequel.

Arm yourself with knowledge. The next phase will be worse, but you don’t have to be a victim. Plant the garden. Store the food. Learn natural medicine. Build the community. That is how you survive an extermination agenda -- and protect your family from the mRNA shedding and medical tyranny still coming.

Follow my work at BrightVideos.com to stay informed, or use our free AI engine (which knows a lot about vaccine side effects) at BrightAnswers.ai

References

Health Ranger Report - Addendum. - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. July 09, 2021. Why Trump’s Order to Restore Unvaccinated Troops Doesn’t Go Far Enough + More. - The Defender. Eminent doctor: COVID vaccine is ‘bioterrorism by injection’ and has likely caused at least 50K deaths in the US. - NaturalNews.com. July 10, 2021. COVID OPERATION What Happened Why It Happened and Whats Next. - Pamela A Popper and Shane D Prier. Dr David Martin exposes the great reset and COVID-19 vaccines agenda. - NaturalNews.com. January 17, 2022. Long-term persistence of vaccine-derived aluminum hydroxide is associated with chronic cognitive dysfunction. - Maryline Couette, Marie-Françoise Boisse, Patrick Maison, Pierre Brugieres, Pierre Cesaro, Xavier Chevalier, Romain K. Gherardi, Anne-Catherine Bachoud-Levi, François-Jérôme Authier. Journal of Neuroinflammation. 2009. 7 lawsuits challenging COVID vaccine mandates for US military members. - NaturalNews.com. November 15, 2021. Parents of Soldier Who Died by Suicide Sue US Over Army’s Actions After He Refused COVID-19 Shot + More. - The Defender. AAPS News March 2026 – Forever Debt and Forever War. - AAPS (Association of American Physicians and Surgeons). March 27, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Francis Boyle - November 22 2022. - Mike Adams. I told you so: Prasad-Moderna standoff lasted less than a week. FDA folded. Moderna’s mRNA flu poison will be rubber stamped later this... - Sasha Latypova. Substack. February 19, 2026. Cause Unknown. - Ed Dowd.

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