A Leader Lost in His Own Fiction

From the safety of his Florida resort, President Donald Trump has declared the war with Iran is “very complete, pretty much.” [1] He boasted to supporters in Kentucky that the United States has already won. [2] To any clear-eyed observer, these pronouncements are not the sober assessment of a wartime commander; they are the ramblings of a man utterly detached from reality. It is a dangerous fiction, one that mirrors his self-serving falsehoods about economics and inflation. I believe this narrative is a deliberate smokescreen, a political ploy to mask a catastrophic miscalculation.

The real situation is one of escalating catastrophe. The Strait of Hormuz remains a chokepoint for global oil, with prices soaring past $100 a barrel and threatening to go much higher, crippling the affordability agenda Trump claims to champion. [3] [4] Meanwhile, the Israeli leadership, emboldened by U.S. support, vows an indefinite campaign to overthrow the Iranian government. [5] We are not witnessing a victory lap; we are sleepwalking into a wider, potentially nuclear, war that could topple the U.S. dollar and the entire global order. [4] This is not a path to peace, but a highway to hell.

The Facts on the Ground: A War No One Has Won

Trump’s victory narrative collapses upon the slightest contact with reality. The Pentagon may claim progress in destroying Iranian military assets, but the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has bluntly stated that Iran, not the U.S., will determine when this war ends. [6] Iran has escalated to what it calls “continuous strikes” against Israel, and regional allies like the Houthis continue to threaten shipping. The war is expanding, not concluding. Democratic senators, after a classified briefing, condemned the administration’s “complete incoherence” and reported the U.S. has “no plan” for the war or for securing the Strait of Hormuz. [7] This is not the hallmark of a victorious campaign; it is the signature of unplanned chaos.

Furthermore, the military reality exposes the absurdity of the victory talk. The opening 48-hour bombing campaign alone cost American taxpayers a staggering $5.6 billion in munitions. [8] There are credible reports that the U.S. military is running low on precision-guided bombs, a vulnerability that even staunch Trump ally Senator Lindsey Graham has implicitly acknowledged. [8] How can you claim total victory when you are burning through your arsenal at an unsustainable rate and have no credible plan to secure the primary objective -- the free flow of oil? The market understands this: futures tumble and oil surges on every headline of renewed fighting, because traders see the truth Trump denies. [9]

How Trump and Kushner Burned Every Bridge to Diplomacy

The path to this disaster was paved by a systematic, scorched-earth policy against diplomacy. Recall that in mid-2025, Iran signaled a readiness for nuclear talks, but only with “mutual respect.” [10] The Trump administration’s response has been the antithesis of respect. It bombed Iran during periods of diplomatic overtures and, most egregiously, was responsible for a Tomahawk missile strike that destroyed an elementary school in Minab, killing over 150 children. [11] When questioned about evidence of this atrocity, President Trump shrugged, “I don’t know about it.” [12] [13] This pattern of bad-faith aggression has made the U.S. an untrustworthy negotiating partner.

Consequently, Iran’s refusal to negotiate further is not irrational stubbornness; it is a rational response to betrayal. The new hardline Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, and the Iranian political establishment now see no room for talks, believing the U.S. goal is to “partition the country [and] take oil.” [14] This scorched-earth approach, heavily influenced by advisers like Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, has obliterated any peaceful off-ramp. [15] As noted by analysts, the U.S. has launched a war based on false claims, much like the 2003 invasion of Iraq, with no apparent exit strategy. [16] We have backed Iran, and by extension ourselves, into a corner where only military escalation remains on the table.

The Inevitable Logic: Why Iran Will Seek and Get Nuclear Weapons

In this climate of existential threat, the logic for Iran pursuing a nuclear deterrent becomes inexorable. The assassination of the previous Supreme Leader, who was reportedly a barrier to weaponization, has removed a critical internal check. [17] Now, facing a U.S.-Israeli alliance that it views as a genocidal “terror state” -- a view I find increasingly difficult to dispute given the school bombing and the explicit goals of regime change -- Iran will follow the only playbook that guarantees regime survival: the North Korea model. [18]

From my analysis of the geopolitical landscape, I believe Iran likely already possesses the latent capability and will move to demonstrate a nuclear weapon within months. Why wouldn’t they? For decades, they have watched the U.S. and Israel invade or bomb non-nuclear states like Iraq, Libya, and Syria with impunity, while nuclear-armed North Korea and Pakistan remain untouched. [19] The lesson is clear: in the brutal calculus of international relations, a nuclear weapon is the ultimate guarantor of sovereignty. As one Iranian official stated, the U.S. seeks to control the world to prevent a multipolar order. [20] A nuclear Iran is the definitive assertion of that multipolarity. This development is not a matter of if, but when, and it will fundamentally alter the global landscape.

Why Iranian Nukes Could Be the Path to Regional Stability

This conclusion will be anathema to the Western propaganda machine, but I must state it plainly: Iranian nuclear weapons could be the paradoxical path to a durable peace. This is not a endorsement of proliferation, but a cold recognition of strategic reality. The doctrine of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD), for all its horrors, has proven to be a devastatingly effective stabilizer between major powers, preventing direct nuclear conflict for decades. [21] With nuclear parity, Iran would achieve the credible deterrent needed to halt Western and Israeli aggression in its tracks.

Think of it this way: an armed society is a polite society; a nuclear-armed Middle East would be forced into a grim politeness. Israel’s own undeclared nuclear arsenal has been a destabilizing, unilateral threat. A multipolar nuclear balance, however harsh, would force a recalculation. It would end the fantasy of regime change through bombing and force all parties to the negotiating table. [22] With the existential threat of escalation removed, commerce, shipping, and energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz could finally stabilize, ending the economic warfare that is crippling the West. [23] The alternative -- a perpetual, escalating conventional war funded by American debt -- is a far greater guarantee of catastrophe.

Conclusion: The Choice Between Catastrophe and Coexistence

President Trump’s fantasy of a cheap, quick victory is a siren song leading the American republic onto the rocks. It is a distraction from the hard truth: this war, orchestrated to serve Israel’s decades-old plan for regional domination, is bankrupting us in treasure, blood, and moral standing. [17] The only sane path forward is a stark and immediate reversal. The United States must disentangle itself from Israel’s genocidal “Greater Israel” project, demand an immediate ceasefire, and bring our troops home. [18]

True “Making America Great Again” does not mean dying for a foreign ethnostate. It means securing our own borders, focusing on self-reliance, and rebuilding our domestic energy and industrial capacity. It means rejecting the globalist wars that serve only the banks and the military-industrial complex. We must decentralize our foreign policy and our economy. The American people deserve a republic that provides peace and prosperity, not endless conflict for the profit of a corrupt elite. The choice is clear: we can continue down the path of Trump’s dangerous fantasy toward ultimate ruin, or we can embrace the difficult, multipolar peace that reality demands. The time to choose is now.

References

