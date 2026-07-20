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Croc7801's avatar
Croc7801
8h

That presumes there are no alternatives to the strait, which there are. Those alternatives will gain efficiencies and new alternatives will arise.

If it were the tribulation period, then we would see famine is coming along with a few other divine judgments.

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Keith Amaral's avatar
Keith Amaral
10h

Tragedy of course but I’m surprised that the US wouldn’t care about global food security… The US did vote NO to "The Right to Food." in 2021

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