The Bombshell Most Media Won’t Touch

I am writing this in July 2026, and I am issuing a warning based on hard evidence. The U.S.-Israeli war against Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, and the mainstream media is treating this as a geopolitical story about oil prices and naval posturing. They are missing the real story: the coming famine. As I warned in April, “by the end of 2027, if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for many more months due to wartime conditions, millions of people will starve to death” [1].

Here is the math that proves it. According to Oxford Economics, as reported by the Ron Paul Institute, in late March the prices of ammonia and urea -- the two main fertilizer ingredients -- spiked 20% and 50% respectively due to disruptions in the Persian Gulf [2]. Those price spikes are just the first tremors. The Strait of Hormuz closure cuts off roughly 25% of the world’s natural gas supply, and natural gas is the feedstock for the Haber-Bosch process that creates nitrogen fertilizer. Without that fertilizer, half the world’s food supply collapses. The victims will not be in Tehran or Tel Aviv; they will be in Bangladesh, Somalia, Egypt, and other non-belligerent nations. As I detailed in my May 2026 broadcast, Bangladesh relies on imported urea for its main rice season; without it, crop failures are guaranteed [3].

How Synthetic Fertilizers Feed Half the World

Global agriculture depends on synthetic nitrogen fertilizers, and about 10% of the world’s supply comes from the Persian Gulf via natural gas and the Haber-Bosch process. That 10% keeps roughly 400 million people alive. It is a pipeline from the Gulf to dinner plates across Asia and Africa. As Willow Tohi reported in “The Hunger Chokepoint,” the blockade has “severely disrupted the global supply of nitrogen fertilizers, which are essential for modern agriculture” [4].

The Haber-Bosch process is not some obscure industrial footnote -- it is the single most important chemical reaction for human survival, fixing atmospheric nitrogen into ammonia that feeds crops. In my March 2026 video analysis, I explained that “fertilizers like urea are derived from natural gas through the Haber-Bosch process” and that “crop yields plummet when those inputs disappear” [5]. If the war halts those exports, the food supply chain ruptures within months, not years. There is no Plan B. The global food system is a house of cards, and Trump and Netanyahu have just kicked out the foundation.

The Delayed Time Bomb: Why 2027-2028 Will Be Catastrophic

The mainstream mind thinks in headlines: oil spikes today, food prices tomorrow. But the real famine operates on a slower fuse. Fertilizer disruption takes time to cascade through growing seasons and stored food reserves. The real famine arrives 12 to 24 months after the cutoff. That is why I have been warning that 2027 and 2028 will be catastrophic. In my May 9, 2026 article, I wrote: “If the Strait of Hormuz remains closed due to the war provoked by the Trump administration and its Israeli allies, millions of people will starve to death” [6].

Even a 45-day closure creates an “air pocket” that could eventually push 400 million people into extreme food scarcity for a period of time. The numbers are not theoretical. As Willow Tohi documented in “War with Iran Threatens Global Food Crisis,” nearly one-third of global fertilizer trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz (even though the Persian Gulf represents only 10% of the total global fertilizer supply) [7]. Once those shipments stop, huge numbers of farmers cannot plant. Even if the strait reopens tomorrow, the damage is already baked into the next two growing cycles. The clock is ticking, and most people have no idea it has already started counting.

Moral Reckoning: A War Against the Human Race

This is not simply a war against Iran -- it is a war against the world’s most vulnerable populations who have no stake in this conflict. The potential famine death toll could dwarf the Holocaust. We are talking about multiples of six million -- a moral catastrophe that the mainstream ignores because it implicates their own leaders. As I wrote in March 2026, “President Donald Trump, sworn in the previous year, deliberately provokes a war that threatens to starve millions across the globe” [8].

The evidence for deliberate engineering is mounting. Columnist Douglas MacGregor, a decorated combat veteran, has warned that “the deliberate construction of a global famine that will dwarf any natural disaster in human history” is underway [9]. Books like “The Coming Famine: Engineered Starvation and the Price of Empire” lay out the blueprint. Alex de Waal’s “Mass Starvation” explains that “famine is a shapeshifter” driven by political forces [10]. The question is not whether this famine will happen -- it is whether we will allow it to happen. Trump’s actions risk killing more innocents than any conflict since World War II, simply because the math does not lie. Every day the Strait stays closed, another million people slide toward starvation.

Where Will the Food Come From?

I challenge anyone to show me a viable alternative to Gulf fertilizer exports. Domestic production in the United States or Europe cannot fill the gap in time. We are talking about building new LNG terminals, ammonia plants, and supply chains that take five to ten years. As I wrote in my July 15, 2026 article, “the global population of more than 8 billion people depends on a fragile web of natural gas, oil, and downstream chemistry that took 60+ years to build. If we lose 25 percent of these critical inputs, the system collapses” [11].

The only path to avoid this famine is to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz immediately. Nothing else will work. As I stated in “The Strait of Hormuz Standoff,” the war has already lost strategically; continuing it only multiplies the death toll [12]. The real enemy is not Iran -- it is the war itself.

Spread this analysis, do your own research, and ask the media why they are silent on the coming starvation. The blood of millions will be on the hands of those who chose war over peace.

The Choice Before Us

We are standing at a pivot point that will echo through generations. President Trump holds the keys to two diverging paths: one leads to catastrophic war and global famine; the other leads to a reset that restores energy flows and saves lives [13]. The decision he makes in the next 90 days will determine whether humanity has a future or suffers a collapse that ripples across the planet for decades. I have been warning about Zionist ambitions driving this war since March 2026, when I wrote that “the real engine of war” is not Iranian strength but the agenda of those who seek “Greater Israel” at any cost [14]. Will Trump sacrifice millions of Americans to appease the bloodthirsty Zionist controllers?

There are things you can do right now: prepare your own food production, decentralize your life, and support uncensored information sources like NaturalNews.com and BrightAnswers.ai. But most importantly, raise your voice. Demand that your representatives stop this madness. The math is undeniable -- every day this war continues, millions more face starvation. History will not forgive silence.

References

The Coming Famine: Why Millions Will Starve in 2027. Mike Adams. NaturalNews.com. April 27, 2026. Iran War: Sleepwalking into Starvation. Ron Paul Institute. April 17, 2026. Health Ranger Report - MILLIONS WILL STARVE IN 2027. Mike Adams. BrightVideos.com. April 27, 2026. The Hunger Chokepoint: How a Strait of Hormuz Blockade Threatens Half the World’s Food Supply. Willow Tohi. NaturalNews.com. March 16, 2026. Health Ranger Report - Global famine. Mike Adams. BrightVideos.com. March 15, 2026. The Coming Famine: Why Millions Will Starve and What You Must Do Now. NaturalNews.com. May 9, 2026. War with Iran Threatens Global Food Crisis, Experts Warn: Fertilizer Shortage Could Reshape World Agriculture. Willow Tohi. NaturalNews.com. April 23, 2026. The Famine Years: How Trump’s Unnecessary War Has Put Global Food Security on the Brink. Mike Adams. NaturalNews.com. March 13, 2026. The Coming Famine: How war and empire are starving the world. NaturalNews.com. June 27, 2026. Mass Starvation. Alex de Waal. We Are Sleepwalking into a Global Catastrophe: Why Trump’s War on Iran Threatens the Infrastructure That Keeps Billions Alive. NaturalNews.com. July 15, 2026. The Strait of Hormuz Standoff: Why Trump’s War Has Already Lost and You Are Not Ready for What’s Coming. Mike Adams. NaturalNews.com. March 16, 2026. Trump’s Historic Choice: Humanity Either Has a Future, or a Collapse. NaturalNews.com. June 17, 2026. The Real Engine of War: How Zionist Ambitions, Not Iranian Strength, Pose the Greatest Threat to America. Mike Adams. NaturalNews.com. March 2, 2026.

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