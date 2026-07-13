Tucker Carlson on Dollar Collapse, Gold, Sovereignty and the End of Empire

In today’s interview on Decentralize.TV, host Mike Adams and co-host Todd Pittner welcomed Tucker Carlson for a wide-ranging discussion on the state of the U.S. dollar, the nature of power, and the importance of personal sovereignty. Carlson argued that the U.S. dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency is eroding because it relies on consent, not force, and that the weaponization of the dollar—such as kicking Russia out of SWIFT—has accelerated the search for alternatives. He emphasized that no empire can rule by force alone, and that the U.S. has lost the trust of other nations. Carlson also shared his personal financial philosophy, advocating for getting out of debt, holding physical gold and silver, and avoiding speculative trading. He described gold as a form of ballast and privacy, noting that it cannot be tracked and offers a degree of autonomy that digital assets cannot.

Carlson also discussed his motivation for co-founding Battalion Metals, which stemmed from his discovery that many gold companies were charging markups of 50% or more over spot price, often targeting older, conservative viewers of cable news. He named several prominent media figures who continued to promote such companies even after learning of the predatory practices, while praising Candace Owens for dropping her sponsor upon discovering the truth. Throughout the conversation, Carlson emphasized the importance of personal sovereignty, getting out of debt, and building a life centered on family, nature, and principles rather than wealth or power. He expressed deep disappointment with the political system, describing both parties as corrupt and unaccountable, and argued that the U.S. government’s reliance on secrecy and force is unsustainable. Carlson concluded by urging viewers to focus on what is real—love, honesty, and community—as the foundation for renewal, rather than placing faith in institutions that have proven themselves untrustworthy.

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